yep, I can't go back, work will supply me with stuff from dell but I can't be arsed even if it's free. 40hrs+ a week of it not pissing me off is worth more than £1500.
Exactly. I know I'm spoiled, but I feel soothed and ready to work whenever I sit in front of a 5K retina screen. It is simply that good. Other way around, dropping down just that little bit ruins my productivity.
No M2 ultra instead of Max?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Not even close to being worth it for me. This machine is an overkill as is.
Got the Studio Display. Hooked it up to Macbook. To my eyes the screen is just like iMac 5K. There are probably some minor differences, but I really cant see them. Its rich, sharp, all I needed.
Quote from: Zlen on November 24, 2023, 09:31:42 am
Thanks. Yeah, Im also interested in the display. There is no differentce in resolution but it is a new panel and has higher brightness, possibly slightly better colour accuracy I think. Have to say, once you work on these retina screens - there is no going back. Everything else feels like playing tetris.

I love tetris :)

In seriousness though, do you think it would make sense to have one of these monitors for spreadsheet and coding work.  I've got a rather wide, monitor which is great for spreadsheets. Less good for coding where two monitors might be better.
I don't think I NEED to upgrade, but if I can justify it to myself, I might buy one.....
Quote from: Zlen on November 24, 2023, 07:15:35 pm
Got the Studio Display. Hooked it up to Macbook. To my eyes the screen is just like iMac 5K. There are probably some minor differences, but I really cant see them. Its rich, sharp, all I needed.

😍 thank you, and enjoy!

Im still working out exactly what machine Im getting, souped up mini or studio, but will for sure get the display. Reckon I got 6 months to decide and I know theyll put me on edge with new shiny in the meantime!
Quote from: PaulF on November 25, 2023, 07:39:12 am
I love tetris :)

In seriousness though, do you think it would make sense to have one of these monitors for spreadsheet and coding work.  I've got a rather wide, monitor which is great for spreadsheets. Less good for coding where two monitors might be better.
I don't think I NEED to upgrade, but if I can justify it to myself, I might buy one.....

I use a 5K iMac for coding and Im definitely an outlier, most devs I know prefer two+ screens but cos I come from design I was used to a large single screen and I hate the bezels, and dont even get me started on using two different monitor sizes or brands and god forbid the contrast/colours arent matching. Dont know how people can look at it.
Quote from: PaulF on November 25, 2023, 07:39:12 am
I love tetris :)

In seriousness though, do you think it would make sense to have one of these monitors for spreadsheet and coding work.  I've got a rather wide, monitor which is great for spreadsheets. Less good for coding where two monitors might be better.
I don't think I NEED to upgrade, but if I can justify it to myself, I might buy one.....

Resulution wise, probably not. It would definitely be an overkill price wise, Studio shines for creative type of work (photography, video editing etc). Not that it wouldn't be great for anything else - it would, just not needed. The thing that I appreciate most about this screen is the colour accuracy. Which is obviously irrelevant to coding work in comparison to design/UX/UI work that I do. Saying that, a colour accurate screen is such a relief on the eyes, it does make a difference. It's less blue, black is richer, contrast is better and would make it easier for you, or anyone, to spend longer time working without eye fatigue. So you could probably look at some good IPS rated 4K panels - which come at a fraction of a price of the Studio Display. Many companies are making them and there is plenty of options to choose from.
Why are Macs so fucking hilariously shite at dealing with even basic hardware?

I got a new keyboard which works on my Windows boxes great. The Mac has switched round the important things like tilder and the vertical pipe - how fucking drunk are these c*nts?

Fuck off Apple.

I tried using ukelele? To redefine the keyboard keys - surely this should be something you can do with the OS? It's 2023 for fucks sake.

Anyway, not worked it out. What a piece of fucking shite this fucking thing is.

I can't be the only person that's complained about how wank it is with third party hardware?

IT JUST WORKS.

Does it fuck.
I'll sacrifice myself and take it of your hands.

Had very few issues with my Mac Mini from 2018. Maybe usability has regressed since then?
Yep.
It is pretty randomly crap with 3rd party anything.
Might work, might not.
Might not work even if it says it's supported.
Won't give you any idea as to why it doesn't work.
May have worked before on some previous OS - but no longer.
It's just random.

I always double check before buying any hardware I plan to plug into a Mac and use.
Quote from: Zlen on November 30, 2023, 09:42:55 am
Yep.
It is pretty randomly crap with 3rd party anything.
Might work, might not.
Might not work even if it says it's supported.
Won't give you any idea as to why it doesn't work.
May have worked before on some previous OS - but no longer.
It's just random.

I always double check before buying any hardware I plan to plug into a Mac and use.

Yeah it's just weirdly random.

My Logitech keyboard works fine***   but this new retro one I've got cannot be remapped. What kind of OS doesn't even come with basic tools to remap your keyboard? Are we in the fucking 80s?


***I can't use my page up/down or numeric keypad at all


Apple are just c*nts - "Use our stuff and it's ace. Fucking dare to use third party stuff and we'll fuck you! Muwahahahahahaha!"


Bellends.


Linux front end could teach Apple a thing or two for how not to be absolute inbred wankers.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 30, 2023, 09:34:47 am
the vertical pipe
the vertical pipe

It might be the proper name, but that's still a

Thanks for the display advice.  I just pressed a button on my screen and it seems brighter , which makes me happy :)
Quote from: Riquende on December  1, 2023, 11:36:26 pm
It might be the proper name, but that's still a



:D
So, my computer is an imac that I purchased in 2016 and for quite some time now been running pretty slow.  Thing is, this model can't be upgraded so I'm stuck with the 8gb ram so what I've done is bought a Samsung external ssd, downloaded the latest Mac OS onto it and boot from there. . . . . Why it's greased lightning.  Well maybe not it's certainly a lot faster than it ever was    8)
what do you mean it can't be upgraded?

I've upped the ram in my 2015 iMac.
Quote from: Claire. on February  3, 2024, 05:00:09 pm
what do you mean it can't be upgraded?

I've upped the ram in my 2015 iMac.
I will take a guess here Claire and say your 2015 imac is 27 inch and I've watched some youtube video's showing how easy it is to upgrade memory by just laying it down and removing the little cover on the back and adding the memory.

The one I have got, late 2015, is the smaller one, 21.5 inch has no cover on the back and memory can't be added unless you're some kinda computer whizz kid who could do this.  :D   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmX0MVuVKcE
Sadly (for me) every 21.5" iMac since 2014 has soldered RAM that cannot be user-modified.    :(
ah fuckin ell, yeah, mine's 27 and it took 2 minutes!
Quote from: Claire. on February  4, 2024, 11:05:36 am
ah fuckin ell, yeah, mine's 27 and it took 2 minutes!
I didn't even know when I bought the damn thing it couldn't be upgraded so have been stuck with the 8gb memory ever since.  Mind you, as I said since I now boot from an external Solid State Drive it's like it's a brand new computer, really dead fast. I mean, I usually put it to sleep but if I do turn it off when I turn it on again it's up and running in 30 seconds or less when it used to take around between 4 and 5 minutes which pissed me off no end, as you can imagine.

This computer has been no bother since I got it (apart from slow), it's never crashed or broke down or anything. Never had to have it repaired. When the time comes when it does conk out i'm scrapping it and getting a new one, one that can be upgraded, I mean, I would love 64gb memory, or more  but this is where i'm at the moment.
The current ones (apple silicon) aren't upgradeable ;D

mine's still going strong but once Monterey is out of support I'll have to upgrade because I'll be out of step for software/testing, and that upgrade is gonna be expensive!
Quote from: Claire. on February  4, 2024, 02:54:24 pm
The current ones (apple silicon) aren't upgradeable ;D

mine's still going strong but once Monterey is out of support I'll have to upgrade because I'll be out of step for software/testing, and that upgrade is gonna be expensive!
I just been on the Apple website looking at their latest offerings.  They have some nerve don't they, huh.  You talk about Highway Robbers, I'm surprised this company wasn't founded by Dick Turpin himself.  What they charge to put in extra memory or a bigger SSD is outrageous. 

It says something about they will knock money off if I trade mine in but I'm scared to click on it cos it's probably going to be no more than a fiver.   :D
I'm surprised apple don't charge you just for hovering your mouse over the link....
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February  4, 2024, 03:41:32 pm
I just been on the Apple website looking at their latest offerings.  They have some nerve don't they, huh.  You talk about Highway Robbers, I'm surprised this company wasn't founded by Dick Turpin himself.  What they charge to put in extra memory or a bigger SSD is outrageous. 

It says something about they will knock money off if I trade mine in but I'm scared to click on it cos it's probably going to be no more than a fiver.   :D

One thing I can't say is that they don't last, daily use and it's not light use for me cos I use it for work and it'll be nearly 10 years old when I replace it, if the next one does the same... ;D
Claire throwing in every double negative possible there.
Work sent me a new M3 Sonoma Macbook and a couple months in I am absolutely loving it

Just works for me, everything I want is right there. Sure a few weird Appleisms.

Started craving one for me own self.

Not sure what's happening to me*. Least this thread has some more grounded opinions.

I have not enabled Siri and I use a mouse. That helps a lot

I'm sure the battery used to last longer.. I charge it daily. I remember being impressed with the length (title of your sex tape), but now I'm more noticing having to plug it in



*the fact I didn't have to pay for it is obviously a massive factor - if not the only factor - in my enjoyment
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:48:38 am






 I remember being impressed with the length (title of your sex tape),


but now I'm more noticing having to plug it in (title of her sex tape)

