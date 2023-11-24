ah fuckin ell, yeah, mine's 27 and it took 2 minutes!



I didn't even know when I bought the damn thing it couldn't be upgraded so have been stuck with the 8gb memory ever since. Mind you, as I said since I now boot from an external Solid State Drive it's like it's a brand new computer, really dead fast. I mean, I usually put it to sleep but if I do turn it off when I turn it on again it's up and running in 30 seconds or less when it used to take around between 4 and 5 minutes which pissed me off no end, as you can imagine.This computer has been no bother since I got it (apart from slow), it's never crashed or broke down or anything. Never had to have it repaired. When the time comes when it does conk out i'm scrapping it and getting a new one, one that can be upgraded, I mean, I would love 64gb memory, or more but this is where i'm at the moment.