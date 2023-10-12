« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread  (Read 439753 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6240 on: October 12, 2023, 10:01:04 am »
I'm mostly running one-two years behind MacOS updates. There is always next to nothing in those updates but headaches due to some part of my fragile software ecosystem collapsing. Last time I did a day-one update was Catalina and it permanently fucked my Wacom tablet functionality, broke half of Adobe apps for several weeks and caused me severe delays and productivity issues. Never again.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,101
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6241 on: October 12, 2023, 10:45:20 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 12, 2023, 10:01:04 am
I'm mostly running one-two years behind MacOS updates. There is always next to nothing in those updates but headaches due to some part of my fragile software ecosystem collapsing. Last time I did a day-one update was Catalina and it permanently fucked my Wacom tablet functionality, broke half of Adobe apps for several weeks and caused me severe delays and productivity issues. Never again.

They are mostly OK to be fair.

This one has pretty much nuked my Royal TSX though sadly - the cut and paste issue is mostly OK in apps (But still a bit weird) but RoyalTSX is fucked.

I usually have quite a few Terminal/RDP windows open and now when I have half that number open, it just freezes then restarts every 20 seconds or so.

No doubt a fix is coming around the corner
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6242 on: October 12, 2023, 10:58:10 am »
They were mostly ok for me, until they weren't.
I'm not really gaining anything important from those updates.
For all I care OS could still look like it did in 2008 and I'd be ok with it.

So better safe than sorry.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6243 on: October 12, 2023, 12:14:04 pm »
I used to run beta versions (still do on my intel cos stuck on Monterey) and had very few issues, anything I do find, straight on feedback assistant for a whinge and they seem to get fixes through quick.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6244 on: October 14, 2023, 08:15:25 am »
Updating MacOS on Friday 13th.
I should have fucking known better.

I bought a second hand iMac Pro six months ago. Machine seemed wiped and ready, logged in with my Apple ID and off I go.

Yesterday after updating it got stuck on Activation Lock screen, asking for what I can only assume is previous owners Apple ID.

Im trying to get in touch with him via the app we initially used to close the deal, no luck so far. If he doesnt respond or cant help - is full wiping the only option I have?

Its my main work machine, though most of my stuff is on clouds, it would still be very painfull to fully wipe (if that would even solve the problem). Is it worth contacting Apple about this? Can they help?
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,978
  • IFWT
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6245 on: October 14, 2023, 09:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October  7, 2023, 12:02:11 pm
*parks Sonoma upgrade for a few weeks*

Ha ha - was just thinking the same
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6246 on: October 15, 2023, 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 14, 2023, 08:15:25 am
Updating MacOS on Friday 13th.
I should have fucking known better.

I bought a second hand iMac Pro six months ago. Machine seemed wiped and ready, logged in with my Apple ID and off I go.

Yesterday after updating it got stuck on Activation Lock screen, asking for what I can only assume is previous owners Apple ID.

Im trying to get in touch with him via the app we initially used to close the deal, no luck so far. If he doesnt respond or cant help - is full wiping the only option I have?

Its my main work machine, though most of my stuff is on clouds, it would still be very painfull to fully wipe (if that would even solve the problem). Is it worth contacting Apple about this? Can they help?

If you've got proof of purchase then they can help, but from a quick search about seems you might be able to do it yourself. Is the issue with this that he's not removed the machine from his iCloud devices?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6247 on: October 15, 2023, 01:36:15 pm »
I have a proof of purchase via second hand marketplace, not sure if thats of any use.

It seems he didnt remove it from iCloud and it also has Find my checked. But Im completely bamboozled as to how it allowed me to log into this machine with my iCloud and add it to my devices. Isnt that exactly what Activation lock is supposed to prevent?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6248 on: October 15, 2023, 02:34:07 pm »
https://al-support.apple.com/#/additional-support

You can start there, the local backup thing is a bit concerning, but from another article it seems they make a request to the original owner and if it's not in lost mode or the original owner doesn't register a complaint in 30 days it'll be unlocked. The other party hasn't switched off Find My before wiping it which is why it's only been a problem now.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6249 on: October 16, 2023, 10:28:08 am »
Well, the guy did reply via the app I used initially, so that's something. I've had a long call with Apple support and basically I either need a proof of purchase of some kind, or his email/password. He says he has moved since and no longer has the phone used fro two-step verification, but that can be fixed by doing Account Recovery IF he has the email and has indeed been the legitimate owner with this machine on his iCloud.

Otherwise I'm fucked.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6250 on: October 16, 2023, 11:47:39 am »
What a farce. Hopefully the fact he's replied is a sign that he's the legitimate owner and gets it sorted.

When I sold an old Air remember the steps to prep it for sale were quite long, more paranoia on my part to even look it up, seems its easier now with the new chips and has the erase all options like iOS.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6251 on: October 16, 2023, 02:16:47 pm »
Yeah, I mean fair enough having a robust system hardware wise, but it's obviously not working well on the human-UX side. If he is the owner and can wipe the machine, sell it to me, I log in and use it for months - before thus issue crops up, something is obviously not right. There needs to be a designated 'prep to sell' process that automatically removes it from his iCloud. I'm still having a bit of hope, but it's not looking good. There is also an iFixit solution to kill the chip responsible - but it's neither trivial nor cheap to do.

Ruined my weekend this.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,729
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6252 on: October 16, 2023, 02:45:41 pm »
I guess it's treading a fine line.  If it's easy to wipe, it's easy to steal and sell.
Owners 'want' something that has decent deterrents to theft.  And I guess Apple aren't too concerned about the second hand market unless it hampers people selling their products to buy upgrades.

probably true of all manufacturers, but less 'sticky' for companies who have numerous rivals .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,041
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6253 on: October 16, 2023, 04:42:12 pm »
Glad I've always steered clear of all Apple products.

It's so easy to shift on old, Windows based systems.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6254 on: October 17, 2023, 07:08:09 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 16, 2023, 04:42:12 pm
Glad I've always steered clear of all Apple products.

It's so easy to shift on old, Windows based systems.

And all the inherent privacy concerns that come with them.  I'm glad Apple make it so difficult to pass on machines to be honest.  Obviously it's a ballache for people like Zlen and hopefully it gets sorted, but if my Mac got taken out of bag or something It's good to know they can do next to fuck all with it.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6255 on: October 17, 2023, 07:51:06 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 17, 2023, 07:08:09 am
And all the inherent privacy concerns that come with them.  I'm glad Apple make it so difficult to pass on machines to be honest.  Obviously it's a ballache for people like Zlen and hopefully it gets sorted, but if my Mac got taken out of bag or something It's good to know they can do next to fuck all with it.
I agree.

What a strange reason to wade in to an Apple thread.

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,729
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6256 on: October 17, 2023, 08:23:14 am »
Quote from: zero zero on October 17, 2023, 07:51:06 am
I agree.

What a strange reason to wade in to an Apple thread.



Haha, HL is the North Bank of this thread :)

Staying slightly off topic, but I don't want to be in other apple threads.  Does anyone use bitwarden on an iphone.  Until passkeys become defacto, I'll be using it, but I want to migrate the iphone loving fam onto something other than copying lists of passwords between diaries every year .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,101
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6257 on: October 17, 2023, 09:03:53 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 17, 2023, 07:08:09 am
And all the inherent privacy concerns that come with them.  I'm glad Apple make it so difficult to pass on machines to be honest.  Obviously it's a ballache for people like Zlen and hopefully it gets sorted, but if my Mac got taken out of bag or something It's good to know they can do next to fuck all with it.

You think that people that know what they are doing wouldn't be able to do stuff with your Mac?

Ah that's so cute and quite refreshing in this day and age :)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6258 on: October 17, 2023, 09:23:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 17, 2023, 09:03:53 am
You think that people that know what they are doing wouldn't be able to do stuff with your Mac?

Ah that's so cute and quite refreshing in this day and age :)

Says the 'IT expert' that can't manage to make one of the most basic operating systems work.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,101
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6259 on: October 17, 2023, 09:26:23 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 17, 2023, 09:23:03 am
Says the 'IT expert' that can't manage to make one of the most basic operating systems work.

The Mac isn't a basic operating system. From the ones I've used, I'd say the ZX80 was probably the most basic. The Mac and other modern operating systems are very complicated beasties.

When you say I 'can't get it to work' - then what do you mean? It runs thousands of processes in backgrounds and sometimes new updates break some stuff - usually not stuff written by Apple. Linux and Microsoft have similar issues - Linux less so because the teams that do the Linux updates are better than Apple and better than Microsoft.

I've used probably 50 operating systems on various systems over 40 years of working in IT, so I'd remove the quotes from IT Expert myself. But each to their own. :)
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,729
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6260 on: October 17, 2023, 09:27:01 am »
To be fair. An IT expert would leave the mac in the bag :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,101
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6261 on: October 17, 2023, 09:31:45 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 17, 2023, 09:27:01 am
To be fair. An IT expert would leave the mac in the bag :)

To be fair, the Mac is a great system for developing and doing good stuff on. As it's basically a stolen Linux wrapper, you can run stuff from command line and in the UI seamlessly and it's a great environment when it works.

Windows machines are much, much, much, much more powerful for their buck and running stuff in WSL2 is great, but there are some issues when you are using Windows UIs with WSL2 as they sometimes cannot 'see each other' - so you need to do some work arounds and the development experience is sometimes a bit clunky. I have the entire Jetbrains suite though, which allows you to use WSL2 straight from the IDE and interfaces well with stuff like Docker Desktop and Github Desktop - though you can do both through the IDEs.

The best of both worlds are Linux, but they simply don't have the support that Microsoft and Apple machines have for the UI. If you are using the command line then they win hands down. If you want to use a decent UI and so on then, sometimes not so good, but Linux UIs - like VSCode and the like are improving every day.

My Linux boxes are a little slow though as they mostly are on old windows Laptops I installed Linux on - still decent, but can't really compete with a modern Windows or Mac machine.
« Last Edit: October 17, 2023, 09:33:57 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6262 on: October 17, 2023, 12:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 17, 2023, 09:31:45 am
I have the entire Jetbrains suite though, which allows you to use WSL2 straight from the IDE and interfaces well with stuff like Docker Desktop and Github Desktop - though you can do both through the IDEs.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/02a723LsoFA&amp;pp=ygUOYnJ1aXNlciBpdCBndXk%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/02a723LsoFA&amp;pp=ygUOYnJ1aXNlciBpdCBndXk%3D</a>

I'm not sure how many people remember 'Bruiser', it had a young cast that would go on to become mostly all-star but didn't make an impact at the time.
« Last Edit: October 17, 2023, 12:09:02 pm by Riquende »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6263 on: October 17, 2023, 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on October 17, 2023, 12:06:54 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/02a723LsoFA&amp;pp=ygUOYnJ1aXNlciBpdCBndXk%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/02a723LsoFA&amp;pp=ygUOYnJ1aXNlciBpdCBndXk%3D</a>

I'm not sure how many people remember 'Bruiser', it had a young cast that would go on to become mostly all-star but didn't make an impact at the time.
:lmao


"Jetbrains suite"
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6264 on: October 17, 2023, 01:07:23 pm »
My Macbook Air M1 screen broke randomly - I've had it for 2 years ish. To replace the screen it would have cost around £550, the value of the laptop if I'd sell it with a working screen.

My only option seems to claim a refund under consumer law, but it appears that Apple have to write me a report saying the device was faulty when I bought it.

It's absolutely not on. There has been no damage to the laptop.

Anyone had anything similar happen?
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6265 on: October 17, 2023, 02:00:08 pm »
Quote from: ... on October 17, 2023, 01:07:23 pm
My Macbook Air M1 screen broke randomly - I've had it for 2 years ish. To replace the screen it would have cost around £550, the value of the laptop if I'd sell it with a working screen.

My only option seems to claim a refund under consumer law, but it appears that Apple have to write me a report saying the device was faulty when I bought it.

It's absolutely not on. There has been no damage to the laptop.

Anyone had anything similar happen?

Have you taken it to apple and they've refused to fix it? It's less than 6 years old so if it's a problem with internals of the machine they will sort it.
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6266 on: October 17, 2023, 02:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October 17, 2023, 02:00:08 pm
Have you taken it to apple and they've refused to fix it? It's less than 6 years old so if it's a problem with internals of the machine they will sort it.

They quoted me around £500 to fix the screen, they don't care that I haven't dropped or damaged it myself.
Logged

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,253
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6267 on: October 17, 2023, 02:16:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 17, 2023, 09:27:01 am
To be fair. An IT expert would leave the mac in the bag :)

The bag will help hold the bricks when you chuck the sack of shite into a lake.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6268 on: October 17, 2023, 02:18:42 pm »
Did you interrogate the member of staff on why they're asking you to pay? If there's no obvious damage to the outside case, I'd want a breakdown of what they think has happened.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6269 on: October 17, 2023, 02:31:47 pm »
Quote from: ... on October 17, 2023, 02:12:11 pm
They quoted me around £500 to fix the screen, they don't care that I haven't dropped or damaged it myself.

https://regmedia.co.uk/2021/09/16/almeida_v_apple.pdf looks like they're going to court over it, though can't find out when yet.
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6270 on: October 17, 2023, 02:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October 17, 2023, 02:31:47 pm
https://regmedia.co.uk/2021/09/16/almeida_v_apple.pdf looks like they're going to court over it, though can't find out when yet.

oh wow! and yes it's incredibly incredibly frustrating. I had to buy a new laptop for work.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,315
  • YNWA
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6271 on: October 30, 2023, 03:37:38 pm »
Anyone here work between both an Apple laptop and desktop?

Got a Macbook a month or so ago and finding myself traveling more and more and taking my Mac Mini with me to plug in places was getting a pain in the arse.

Just wondering if anyone who does work between two have any tips and tricks to make life easier?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6272 on: October 30, 2023, 03:54:32 pm »
My work-work is all on Google Cloud, my personal work is on iCloud. So picking up and continuing work is easy and seemless. You can share folders between Macs to, if you arent synced on cloud.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6273 on: October 30, 2023, 04:04:21 pm »
I do similar but my workflow is different and I just use GitHub/dropbox/iCloud. All browser tabs and stuff are synced through either iCloud or google acc.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6274 on: November 1, 2023, 01:16:53 pm »
So a pretty miserable update on my iMac Pro.

My attempts to get any meaningful cooperation from the seller have all failed. I got a single message from him via the online marketplace, saying he is sorry, can't get the Apple ID and has given me a number to his former colleague who can fix it via some boot hack. I messaged repeatedly, to get even some traction to try and restore it via Apple ID and do this properly - no reply. Since what I had at that point was a brick - I got in touch with the guy he mentioned and arranged to have it bypassed.

The process would limit me to using not the latest OS, for which I don't care and I would also likely lose all my data - but I can manage as most of it is on cloud. There was also always a chance of it getting blocked again, but not that likely and could be bypassed by ust linking it via my other Mac and running a small application. We arranged for pickup, he did his job though it was a tricky bypass because my machine got locked not after a hard reboot, but during the system update. But it got done in the end. Took a long time as he was mostly working on this after hours, as a favour to the seller guy, but fuck it - I waited.

He organised the shipping back, wrapped it in ungodly amount of protective materials and after another long wait during the Irish bank holiday weekend - it finally arrived today. Smashed. Box looks fine, no protective material was removed. Machine screen is smashed. No idea yet if it boots or not, will check later. Wonderful people of UPS have ignored all the FRAGILE warnings.

I'm pretty disheartened at this point. Don't really feel like pursuing this any more, would simply chuck it in the bin and write it off. It's fucking cursed for whatever reason. May as well burn my savings/get a loan and buy a new computer - forget this one ever existed. I feel like I both did nothing wrong throughout and made all possible mistakes at the same time.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,754
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6275 on: November 1, 2023, 02:52:50 pm »
:| oh fuckin ell mate, I'm sorry to hear that, are UPS going to pay out on insurance for the damage?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6276 on: November 1, 2023, 03:18:08 pm »
Like hell they will.
I raised a case for it, but I don't have high hopes of anything happening.
In the meantime, my soul is dying with every day I spend working on the small Macbook screen.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,154
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6277 on: Today at 07:53:28 am »
My home computer story had a happy ending after all. Well, not in regards to the iMac Pro, that is still messed up and basically useless. I packaged it up and put it up for sale, will probably get few hundred for it and it will be scrapped for parts. Shame as it's a great machine that could have been good for most tasks for good few more years. But after I discovered the chasis is bent and I really can't replace the screen panel - I took a loan out and was looking at buying a new machine.

Since it's 4-5k I asked my company could we do some deal where they procure it, I pay for it out of my salary or whatever - just so I don't pay VAT for it. No reply from them so I forgot about it and went about lining up a machine to buy. And literally on the day I was about to buy one, they came back to have a chat. Turned out they have a project where they can claim back 50% of costs for tech equipment and were happy to simply buy the machine outright. I expressed my endless gratitute by absolutely beefing up the sweet jesus out of the hardware. So flying to my address now is a Studio Display and Mac Studio with Apple M2 Max with 12‑core CPU, 38‑core GPU, 96GB memory and 2TB SSD. I am going to have some fun alright.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 