Which is just a security update, it changed nothing bar a few vulnerabilities in Safari. It changed nothing regarding the OS, if it worked before it will work now.
Not sure where you got that from either
12.5.1https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213413
macOS Monterey 12.5.1
Released August 17, 2022
Kernel
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher
WebKit
Available for: macOS Monterey
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
WebKit Bugzilla: 243557
CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher