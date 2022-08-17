« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread  (Read 397156 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6080 on: August 26, 2022, 09:14:57 am »
We have  three here. Not one has the issues youve mentioned.  It was literally a security fix for Safari.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6081 on: August 26, 2022, 10:28:17 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 26, 2022, 09:14:57 am
We have  three here. Not one has the issues youve mentioned.  It was literally a security fix for Safari.

Two colleagues in work experiencing random reboots and freezes.

Checked my work Macbook Pro. Same. Checked my Macbook Pro. Same. Checked my mini Mac. Same.

Might see if there are any more updates.

Work Mac keeps freezing/being weird with the logitech mouse.


Do you use VS Code/Docker/Kubernetes and the like?
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6082 on: August 26, 2022, 10:36:40 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 26, 2022, 05:38:10 am
Which is just a security update, it changed nothing bar a few vulnerabilities in Safari.  It changed nothing regarding the OS, if it worked before it will work now.

Not sure where you got that from either

12.5.1

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213413


macOS Monterey 12.5.1

Released August 17, 2022

Kernel

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher

WebKit

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

WebKit Bugzilla: 243557
CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher
Logged
Poor.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,054
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6083 on: August 27, 2022, 11:07:20 pm »
I use VS Code on both of mine and haven't seen any issues, intel iMac and M1 air. I did have some mad shit with a magic trackpad refusing to reconnect after waking the iMac which done my nut in for a week but think 12.5.1 sorted that as haven't had it since, thankfully no freezes or reboots. Wonder if there's some bluetooth changes.

I've seen what you've described on some articles so has been reported, hopefully there'll be an update sharpish.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6084 on: August 28, 2022, 11:35:54 am »
Quote from: Claire. on August 27, 2022, 11:07:20 pm
I use VS Code on both of mine and haven't seen any issues, intel iMac and M1 air. I did have some mad shit with a magic trackpad refusing to reconnect after waking the iMac which done my nut in for a week but think 12.5.1 sorted that as haven't had it since, thankfully no freezes or reboots. Wonder if there's some bluetooth changes.

I've seen what you've described on some articles so has been reported, hopefully there'll be an update sharpish.

Nice one

I have to admit that as a joined up developer experience, the Mac and Mini Mac are really good in general.

I've got my windows machines and Linux boxes, but it's great to have it all in one place.

I'm sure it'll just be temporary and back to normal soon.

After the first couple of random reboots, that seems to have stopped now.
Logged
Poor.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6085 on: August 28, 2022, 05:04:04 pm »
Do you not not test patches on non production machines first? Or is that just something us Windows people never been conditioned to do?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6086 on: August 28, 2022, 09:04:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 28, 2022, 05:04:04 pm
Do you not not test patches on non production machines first? Or is that just something us Windows people never been conditioned to do?

These aren't production machines, they are laptops
Logged
Poor.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6087 on: August 28, 2022, 11:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 28, 2022, 09:04:33 pm
These aren't production machines, they are laptops
If you are doing daily dev work, that's loss of production in my eyes.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,054
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6088 on: August 29, 2022, 11:11:01 pm »
The releases are usually so reliable I run betas on my main machine I use for work!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6089 on: August 30, 2022, 11:58:00 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August 28, 2022, 11:16:08 pm
If you are doing daily dev work, that's loss of production in my eyes.

That's not what Production machines means.

Logged
Poor.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6090 on: August 30, 2022, 10:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 30, 2022, 11:58:00 am
That's not what Production machines means.


I know. But I'd treat a machine that costs me money for being offline in a similar way to a production machine.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6091 on: August 30, 2022, 10:32:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 30, 2022, 10:03:22 pm
I know. But I'd treat a machine that costs me money for being offline in a similar way to a production machine.

It doesn't. It's just annoying.

Machines that break and cause customers issues or lose data or lose business cost you money.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 10:32:32 am »
Macs are hilariously slow though

Did have steam installed on my i9 and it can't run anything - even my laptops from 10 years ago have no issues, but it's incapable of running pretty much anything at pretty much any resolution.

Impressive OS and you'd think and i9 and the latest Mac would be shit hot and massively fast.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,054
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 05:51:51 pm »
Oh look they're slow at something no-one buys them to do, turn it in ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,765
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
« Reply #6094 on: Today at 12:22:00 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 05:51:51 pm
Oh look they're slow at something no-one buys them to do, turn it in ;D

They are very slow at some stuff. Games they are ridiculous. I got the i9 because I thought that would give it a bit of pep.

It's absolutely fine running dev stuff and all the Appley-desktoppy stuff, which is all I got it for, so not really fussed :)
Logged
Poor.
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 