I use VS Code on both of mine and haven't seen any issues, intel iMac and M1 air. I did have some mad shit with a magic trackpad refusing to reconnect after waking the iMac which done my nut in for a week but think 12.5.1 sorted that as haven't had it since, thankfully no freezes or reboots. Wonder if there's some bluetooth changes.



I've seen what you've described on some articles so has been reported, hopefully there'll be an update sharpish.