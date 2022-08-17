Which is just a security update, it changed nothing bar a few vulnerabilities in Safari. It changed nothing regarding the OS, if it worked before it will work now.



Not sure where you got that from either12.5.1macOS Monterey 12.5.1Released August 17, 2022KernelAvailable for: macOS MontereyImpact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcherWebKitAvailable for: macOS MontereyImpact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.WebKit Bugzilla: 243557CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher