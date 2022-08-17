« previous next »
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 09:14:57 am
We have  three here. Not one has the issues youve mentioned.  It was literally a security fix for Safari.
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 10:28:17 am
Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:14:57 am
We have  three here. Not one has the issues youve mentioned.  It was literally a security fix for Safari.

Two colleagues in work experiencing random reboots and freezes.

Checked my work Macbook Pro. Same. Checked my Macbook Pro. Same. Checked my mini Mac. Same.

Might see if there are any more updates.

Work Mac keeps freezing/being weird with the logitech mouse.


Do you use VS Code/Docker/Kubernetes and the like?
Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Today at 10:36:40 am
Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:38:10 am
Which is just a security update, it changed nothing bar a few vulnerabilities in Safari.  It changed nothing regarding the OS, if it worked before it will work now.

Not sure where you got that from either

12.5.1

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT213413


macOS Monterey 12.5.1

Released August 17, 2022

Kernel

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher

WebKit

Available for: macOS Monterey

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

WebKit Bugzilla: 243557
CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher
