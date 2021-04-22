« previous next »
Does the new Air even have fans?
No fans but my experience so far with the M1 is a fan's not needed.It's never got anywhere needing a fan.
Yeah he was saying something about them overheating and getting dirty easily, insisting the fans in the mbp do a better job of ensuring high functionality. Personally I'm drawn to the new M1 Air........cos I cba lashing out an extra 600 on an mbp.....

How weird, I can't recall ever hearing a fan come on on any of the older ones, the M1 doesn't even have one. None of them have ever run noticeably hot, like the MacBook Pro I had would scorch your best oven glove.
I was hoping the next MBP will come with a SD card slot again, but seeing how the new iMac doesnt come with one, Ive given up hope.
I can somewhat understand their weird aesthetic fetish for no slots on laptops, but on the back of a desktop machine? Thats just purposefully taking the piss. It must cost about 3 USD to include these days, and anyone with a camera of any sort would use it constantly.
Probably have that in the "pro" version..
Quote from: Zlen on April 22, 2021, 07:29:21 pm
I can somewhat understand their weird aesthetic fetish for no slots on laptops, but on the back of a desktop machine? Thats just purposefully taking the piss. It must cost about 3 USD to include these days, and anyone with a camera of any sort would use it constantly.

In Apple's view though, your iPhone's iPictures are being automatically iUploaded to your iCloud though, so your iMac can iAccess them all from there.

If you're not using any of that tech then that's on you, you can't blame Apple for that, as per the prevailing opinions in this thread.
Mine is mid-2012 and running Catalina. Replaced the optical disc with 500GB SSD, upgraded to 8GB RAM. It's still a fantastic machine, using it daily, for all work/personal online needs. Processing speed is okay for what I need. OS upgrades have hit their limit but this will serve as a decent back-up machine when I do upgrade to M1. Any MBP up to and including 2016 is worth looking at for people using their first macs. I am still on the lookout locally for a decent 2016 MBP, which is slimmer, has the better speakers (they backtracked n the shit speakers used in the 2012 model) and still has the decent keyboards and processors plus the ports needed for peripherals. Might do that as opposed to splashing out on an M1 just yet.........

Beginning slowly to accept that this MBP is a brick, compared with newer versions ;)

I'm seriously am thinking of going over to the M1 from my MBP 2013 model - seen the comparisions between even a 2015 MBP and the new M1 - and it looks light years ahead.
In Apple's view though, your iPhone's iPictures are being automatically iUploaded to your iCloud though, so your iMac can iAccess them all from there.

If you're not using any of that tech then that's on you, you can't blame Apple for that, as per the prevailing opinions in this thread.

iMacs are often used by creative professionals. Macbook Pro was the laptop of choice for photographers and videographers for ages. These are the people who were buying Apple machines before iPhone dug them out of the hole. Now I guess they are legacy fans and can go fuck themselves or buy an overpriced, ugly dongle hub.
Bit of a strange one with the RAM upgrade...

Tried putting the two 8GB modules in an got the 3 beeps on start-up. Checked they were in properly, tried again, got the same.

Tried each module on it's own. They both work in the top slot, so neither are faulty, but neither work in the bottom slot.

Tried my 4GB modules again and both slots are working fine with those. I can also have a 4GB in bottom slot and 8GB in top and this works no problem.

I'm guessing the new modules aren't sitting correctly in the second slot for some reason (although tried and tried and tried putting them in and out). Unless anyone has any other ideas?
iMacs are often used by creative professionals. Macbook Pro was the laptop of choice for photographers and videographers for ages. These are the people who were buying Apple machines before iPhone dug them out of the hole. Now I guess they are legacy fans and can go fuck themselves or buy an overpriced, ugly dongle hub.
Amen
iMacs are often used by creative professionals. Macbook Pro was the laptop of choice for photographers and videographers for ages. These are the people who were buying Apple machines before iPhone dug them out of the hole. Now I guess they are legacy fans and can go fuck themselves or buy an overpriced, ugly dongle hub.

Now I have an Apple computer that I own myself, it's overpriced and massively quirky

I was building a C++ app yesterday that works on every version of Linux I own (Mint, Centos 6, Centos 7, Ubuntu) on my windows machines, on my Windows WSL 2 machines, on my old Ataris, on my old Amigas and even my Hercules Mainframe compiler... And it doesn't work on the Mac.

Bizarre
Now I have an Apple computer that I own myself, it's overpriced and massively quirky

I was building a C++ app yesterday that works on every version of Linux I own (Mint, Centos 6, Centos 7, Ubuntu) on my windows machines, on my Windows WSL 2 machines, on my old Ataris, on my old Amigas and even my Hercules Mainframe compiler... And it doesn't work on the Mac.

Bizarre

Remember you've been told in here before, you can't blame Apple for your own problems. It's up to everyone else to make things work on a Mac.
Bit of a strange one with the RAM upgrade...

Tried putting the two 8GB modules in an got the 3 beeps on start-up. Checked they were in properly, tried again, got the same.

Tried each module on it's own. They both work in the top slot, so neither are faulty, but neither work in the bottom slot.

Tried my 4GB modules again and both slots are working fine with those. I can also have a 4GB in bottom slot and 8GB in top and this works no problem.

I'm guessing the new modules aren't sitting correctly in the second slot for some reason (although tried and tried and tried putting them in and out). Unless anyone has any other ideas?

This sounds eerily familiar, like something I ran into early last year when investigating upgrades to our 2010 MBP estate with stuff we had lying around from old Windows laptops (plan was to go to SSDs and 8GB). I think it turned out the RAM speed we had was too high and when both slots had the 4GB modules it failed to boot.

I've found this site to be excellent when planning out upgrades:

https://everymac.com/systems/apple/mac_mini/specs/mac-mini-core-i5-2.3-mid-2011-specs.html

I don't know if that's your model (there's another one with a slightly faster i5). Another page on there mentions RAM type as PC3-10600 DDR3.

Another thing that might help is flashing a firmware update onto it.
Looking online it def seems like its a semi common issue with the bottom slot not sitting quite right. Going to have a mess around this afternoon and see if I can sort it before returning them and trying another set.
Now, will that make the M1 machines cheaper? ;D (potentially two reasons to hold fire on buying new!)

There are M1 Airs and Minis on the refurb store... :D
There are M1 Airs and Minis on the refurb store... :D
UK only or international...?
Got my M1 Air yesterday, have done some tests to compare to the MBP 2013. Absolutely wild.

If only my wifi could sort itself now, that'll be fucking grand.
UK only or international...?

I only looked UK, but probs all over, was a fair few on there.
Got my M1 Air yesterday, have done some tests to compare to the MBP 2013. Absolutely wild.

If only my wifi could sort itself now, that'll be fucking grand.

Yeah the Mini Mac won't work with Wifi at all. Was Ok for a few days but now sits there 'connected' to Wifi while telling me it's not connected.

Gave up and stuck an Ethernet cable in
One absolutely wank thing about Macs that is pissing me off at the moment is that on Linux and Windows you can Open a Folder.

What can be easier? Just open the folder. Done.

Doesn't seem to be an option for this in Mac? The answer - dick about opening a Terminal then go to the folder and then go for code .



I must be missing something here? How is this easier? There must be a way to use a folder in it?
What do you mean? You can go to folder in finder using shift+cmd+g.
What do you mean? You can go to folder in finder using shift+cmd+g.
Here, "g" stands for "gotta love those keyboard shortcuts!"
Am I missing something obvious here...

I'm using iCloud (I pay for the 2TB package) to store a lot of files in the cloud. The idea is I can access them on 2 different Macs, or my iPhone or iPad if needs be. That makes sense.

However on one of my Minis it seems to insist on constantly downloading huge chunks of the icloud files to be stored locally (like 100GB+ huge chunks!). I can't see any settings to stop this happening.

Anyone know if I'm missing something or if this is just how iCloud works for some bizarre reason?
Am I missing something obvious here...

I'm using iCloud (I pay for the 2TB package) to store a lot of files in the cloud. The idea is I can access them on 2 different Macs, or my iPhone or iPad if needs be. That makes sense.

However on one of my Minis it seems to insist on constantly downloading huge chunks of the icloud files to be stored locally (like 100GB+ huge chunks!). I can't see any settings to stop this happening.

Anyone know if I'm missing something or if this is just how iCloud works for some bizarre reason?

is it the same problem as this? https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/346581/how-can-i-stop-icloud-downloading-files-to-my-mac
is it the same problem as this? https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/346581/how-can-i-stop-icloud-downloading-files-to-my-mac

Yup, thats it.

I want it to work like Dropbox does. As in its a cloud drive where all the files stay in the cloud. Sure if I want to edit a 4GB video file I may need to download it locally, Im fine with that, but it shouldnt have shit loads of the files downloaded locally all the time which is what its doing.
What do you mean? You can go to folder in finder using shift+cmd+g.

I'm in VS Code and I want to open a folder.

I can do it in Linux and Windows. Doesn't seem to be an option in Mac?
Ugh. I sat through the entire WWDC waiting for the new MacBook Pro. I feel robbed.
Ugh. I sat through the entire WWDC waiting for the new MacBook Pro. I feel robbed.

Be sure to arrive at the end of the year then...
I got my Macbook Pro back in 2017.

Last night I decided to update it from Sierra to Big Sur - it downloaded the file but then when it attempts to install it it just wont work after 50%.

And there's no way I can get around it or cancel it.

Everytime I restart it - it automatically starts to install Big Sur again and fails.

Tried safemode - can't even get into it ... had to do a factory restart and now it won't download Sierra!

Just get a flashing folder on my screen now ffs.
Do you have another machine to use, cos sounds like you’ll need to do a clean install after making a bootable usb

https://www.macworld.co.uk/how-to/clean-install-macos-3637409/

Though thinking about it, your machine is less than 6 years old, you can make a Genius Bar appt and let them sort it out for you.
Do you have another machine to use, cos sounds like youll need to do a clean install after making a bootable usb

https://www.macworld.co.uk/how-to/clean-install-macos-3637409/

Though thinking about it, your machine is less than 6 years old, you can make a Genius Bar appt and let them sort it out for you.

Yeah I ended up booking an appointment at the Apple Store & they fixed it for free.

They had to erase the entire thing (which was fine because I had nothing on it anyway).

They then loaded it up with Big Sur and away I go.
What are the new M1 Macbook Pros like in this kinda 30 degrees heat at the moment?

I'm on the last MBP before they removed USB ports etc and it's basically unoperational when it's this hot. Keyboard is way too hot and everything lags to fuck.

Kinda annoying as my MBP before this one lasted a lot longer. Need to find an employee discount somehow :butt.
