Macbook/Macbook Pro thread

PeterJM

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5920 on: April 22, 2021, 12:58:37 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 22, 2021, 10:33:26 am
Does the new Air even have fans?
No fans but my experience so far with the M1 is a fan's not needed.It's never got anywhere needing a fan.
Claire.

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5921 on: April 22, 2021, 02:34:10 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 22, 2021, 10:30:17 am
Yeah he was saying something about them overheating and getting dirty easily, insisting the fans in the mbp do a better job of ensuring high functionality. Personally I'm drawn to the new M1 Air........cos I cba lashing out an extra 600 on an mbp.....

How weird, I can't recall ever hearing a fan come on on any of the older ones, the M1 doesn't even have one. None of them have ever run noticeably hot, like the MacBook Pro I had would scorch your best oven glove.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5922 on: April 22, 2021, 06:44:48 pm
I was hoping the next MBP will come with a SD card slot again, but seeing how the new iMac doesnt come with one, Ive given up hope.
Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5923 on: April 22, 2021, 07:29:21 pm
I can somewhat understand their weird aesthetic fetish for no slots on laptops, but on the back of a desktop machine? Thats just purposefully taking the piss. It must cost about 3 USD to include these days, and anyone with a camera of any sort would use it constantly.
Crimson

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5924 on: April 22, 2021, 08:06:48 pm
Probably have that in the "pro" version..
Riquende

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5925 on: April 23, 2021, 09:22:03 am
Quote from: Zlen on April 22, 2021, 07:29:21 pm
I can somewhat understand their weird aesthetic fetish for no slots on laptops, but on the back of a desktop machine? Thats just purposefully taking the piss. It must cost about 3 USD to include these days, and anyone with a camera of any sort would use it constantly.

In Apple's view though, your iPhone's iPictures are being automatically iUploaded to your iCloud though, so your iMac can iAccess them all from there.

If you're not using any of that tech then that's on you, you can't blame Apple for that, as per the prevailing opinions in this thread.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 05:34:50 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 22, 2021, 11:18:29 am
Mine is mid-2012 and running Catalina. Replaced the optical disc with 500GB SSD, upgraded to 8GB RAM. It's still a fantastic machine, using it daily, for all work/personal online needs. Processing speed is okay for what I need. OS upgrades have hit their limit but this will serve as a decent back-up machine when I do upgrade to M1. Any MBP up to and including 2016 is worth looking at for people using their first macs. I am still on the lookout locally for a decent 2016 MBP, which is slimmer, has the better speakers (they backtracked n the shit speakers used in the 2012 model) and still has the decent keyboards and processors plus the ports needed for peripherals. Might do that as opposed to splashing out on an M1 just yet.........

Beginning slowly to accept that this MBP is a brick, compared with newer versions ;)

I'm seriously am thinking of going over to the M1 from my MBP 2013 model - seen the comparisions between even a 2015 MBP and the new M1 - and it looks light years ahead.
Zlen

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 06:14:11 pm
Quote from: Riquende on April 23, 2021, 09:22:03 am
In Apple's view though, your iPhone's iPictures are being automatically iUploaded to your iCloud though, so your iMac can iAccess them all from there.

If you're not using any of that tech then that's on you, you can't blame Apple for that, as per the prevailing opinions in this thread.

iMacs are often used by creative professionals. Macbook Pro was the laptop of choice for photographers and videographers for ages. These are the people who were buying Apple machines before iPhone dug them out of the hole. Now I guess they are legacy fans and can go fuck themselves or buy an overpriced, ugly dongle hub.
Craig 🤔

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Bit of a strange one with the RAM upgrade...

Tried putting the two 8GB modules in an got the 3 beeps on start-up. Checked they were in properly, tried again, got the same.

Tried each module on it's own. They both work in the top slot, so neither are faulty, but neither work in the bottom slot.

Tried my 4GB modules again and both slots are working fine with those. I can also have a 4GB in bottom slot and 8GB in top and this works no problem.

I'm guessing the new modules aren't sitting correctly in the second slot for some reason (although tried and tried and tried putting them in and out). Unless anyone has any other ideas?
24∗7

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5929 on: Today at 06:33:08 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:14:11 pm
iMacs are often used by creative professionals. Macbook Pro was the laptop of choice for photographers and videographers for ages. These are the people who were buying Apple machines before iPhone dug them out of the hole. Now I guess they are legacy fans and can go fuck themselves or buy an overpriced, ugly dongle hub.
Amen
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5930 on: Today at 07:31:26 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:14:11 pm
iMacs are often used by creative professionals. Macbook Pro was the laptop of choice for photographers and videographers for ages. These are the people who were buying Apple machines before iPhone dug them out of the hole. Now I guess they are legacy fans and can go fuck themselves or buy an overpriced, ugly dongle hub.

Now I have an Apple computer that I own myself, it's overpriced and massively quirky

I was building a C++ app yesterday that works on every version of Linux I own (Mint, Centos 6, Centos 7, Ubuntu) on my windows machines, on my Windows WSL 2 machines, on my old Ataris, on my old Amigas and even my Hercules Mainframe compiler... And it doesn't work on the Mac.

Bizarre
Riquende

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5931 on: Today at 09:42:44 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:31:26 am
Now I have an Apple computer that I own myself, it's overpriced and massively quirky

I was building a C++ app yesterday that works on every version of Linux I own (Mint, Centos 6, Centos 7, Ubuntu) on my windows machines, on my Windows WSL 2 machines, on my old Ataris, on my old Amigas and even my Hercules Mainframe compiler... And it doesn't work on the Mac.

Bizarre

Remember you've been told in here before, you can't blame Apple for your own problems. It's up to everyone else to make things work on a Mac.
Riquende

Re: Macbook/Macbook Pro thread
Reply #5932 on: Today at 09:55:40 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Bit of a strange one with the RAM upgrade...

Tried putting the two 8GB modules in an got the 3 beeps on start-up. Checked they were in properly, tried again, got the same.

Tried each module on it's own. They both work in the top slot, so neither are faulty, but neither work in the bottom slot.

Tried my 4GB modules again and both slots are working fine with those. I can also have a 4GB in bottom slot and 8GB in top and this works no problem.

I'm guessing the new modules aren't sitting correctly in the second slot for some reason (although tried and tried and tried putting them in and out). Unless anyone has any other ideas?

This sounds eerily familiar, like something I ran into early last year when investigating upgrades to our 2010 MBP estate with stuff we had lying around from old Windows laptops (plan was to go to SSDs and 8GB). I think it turned out the RAM speed we had was too high and when both slots had the 4GB modules it failed to boot.

I've found this site to be excellent when planning out upgrades:

https://everymac.com/systems/apple/mac_mini/specs/mac-mini-core-i5-2.3-mid-2011-specs.html

I don't know if that's your model (there's another one with a slightly faster i5). Another page on there mentions RAM type as PC3-10600 DDR3.

Another thing that might help is flashing a firmware update onto it.
