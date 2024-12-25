« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 25, 2024, 01:43:57 pm
I've just stood in the garden for a bit with the sun on my face, it was gorgeous.
Frigging mad on chrimbo day.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 25, 2024, 01:58:26 pm
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on December 25, 2024, 01:43:57 pm
I've just stood in the garden for a bit with the sun on my face, it was gorgeous.
Frigging mad on chrimbo day.

Nuts isn't it, it's boiling out there
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 26, 2024, 11:23:44 am
Turning cold around New Years Day
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 26, 2024, 11:28:51 am
It's a pea-souper today. Can't see a thing out there.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 07:45:25 am
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 26, 2024, 11:28:51 am
It's a pea-souper today. Can't see a thing out there.

Yeah, the Tranmere vs Accrington match was called off because of the fog, & its still foggy this morning too.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 07:55:52 am
Just come into the office for a few hours, its a surreal atmosphere out there, quiet roads, fog, hardly nobody on the streets.

Normally the waterfront looks good when the fog comes out (see profile picture), so fingers crossed when it gets light it might be quite photogenic.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 08:58:52 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on December 27, 2024, 07:55:52 am
Just come into the office for a few hours, its a surreal atmosphere out there, quiet roads, fog, hardly nobody on the streets.

Normally the waterfront looks good when the fog comes out (see profile picture), so fingers crossed when it gets light it might be quite photogenic.

I remember in about 2010 it was dead foggy and me and my mate had a great idea . It was to get on the ferry and took loads of photies of the waterfront. Anyway we cycle down there to find out that the ferries and been cancelled due to the fog.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 09:07:55 am
^
You wouldn't have been able to see the waterfront anyway. Because of the fog.  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 09:27:42 am
Quote from: kesey on December 27, 2024, 08:58:52 am
I remember in about 2010 it was dead foggy and me and my mate had a great idea . It was to get on the ferry and took loads of photies of the waterfront. Anyway we cycle down there to find out that the ferries and been cancelled due to the fog.

:D cracking idea though mate
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 09:34:11 am
It feels like its freezing fog too, the fog might linger around most of the day as well due to the lack of wind to blow the fog away.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 09:35:09 am
Quote from: kesey on December 27, 2024, 08:58:52 am
I remember in about 2010 it was dead foggy and me and my mate had a great idea . It was to get on the ferry and took loads of photies of the waterfront. Anyway we cycle down there to find out that the ferries and been cancelled due to the fog.

Bah! Woke health and safety cancelling ferries.

In the good old days theyd just ring that big bell and get a cocky watchman to fire up his brazier.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 10:02:21 am
Quote from: kesey on December 27, 2024, 08:58:52 am
I remember in about 2010 it was dead foggy and me and my mate had a great idea . It was to get on the ferry and took loads of photies of the waterfront. Anyway we cycle down there to find out that the ferries and been cancelled due to the fog.

I went cycling over the bridge once when it was foggy like this. I was thinking it'll look great, like being in the clouds with light shining through. But actually, you could see fuck all. ;D It was freezing too, the fog soaked everything right through.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 11:10:06 am
I had an early flight to London City from Manchester back in around 2006/2007. London was fogbound and we couldn't land. Circled the city waiting for it to clear. All you could see were the tops of the tallest buildings sticking up out of a sea of fog. Was one of the most amazing scenes I've seen.


We've had mist/fog here constantly for the past few days, with the temp 6-7c. It's actually felt nicely seasonal, giving the Xmas lights a muted glow.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 12:10:42 pm
One matches that was fog bound, but was able to be played [the rule is your supposed to see both goals from the halfway line/spot] it didn't break the protocol but you couldn't see one end from the other end, so you had the spectacle in one half of the kop shouting at the Annie Road end had their been a goal, you didn't need replicate vice versa as you'd hear the roar from the kop . ;D

February 2010, it was derby day at Anfield, that was played in fog, Kuyt scored the winner, one of their players got sent off in the 96th minute, but i was off to RL match that day St Helens vs Hull FC, it was first match of the season & last season at Knowsley Road, the fog was that bad but the match still went ahead, you couldn't see the main stand across the pitch from the other stand, never mind the goal lines, i know Rugby is different to football but bloomin hell.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 02:39:06 pm
Thick mist and drizzle here for the fifth day in a row.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 05:18:20 pm
It was nice walking the dog around the park in the fog. Very ethereal. Not looking forward to having to drive later tonight, though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 05:30:14 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 27, 2024, 05:18:20 pm
It was nice walking the dog around the park in the fog. Very ethereal. Not looking forward to having to drive later tonight, though.
I've just got back from a 90 minute walk in the thick fog and my hair is soaking :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 05:44:24 pm
Have a look on Dave Woods FB page - Lovely Liverpool, he's got some cracking photos up of the city in the fog



https://www.facebook.com/luvly.liverpool
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 06:03:34 pm
^
Lovely. He takes some great pictures.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 06:04:37 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 27, 2024, 06:03:34 pm
^
Lovely. He takes some great pictures.

He does doesn't he. I do wonder if he ever sleeps mind. Although I think he lives in town, based on some of his photos, so that makes it easier
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 06:11:08 pm
He's based in both Liverpool and London, from what I've read. I remember his photos of the Royal Iris rusting away on the Thames.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 27, 2024, 06:23:35 pm
Superb pics them. Spent a few mins going through loads of them.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 28, 2024, 12:54:38 pm
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 27, 2024, 09:07:55 am
^
You wouldn't have been able to see the waterfront anyway. Because of the fog.  ;D

Go away .  :wave
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 28, 2024, 01:58:40 pm
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 28, 2024, 02:54:49 pm
^

Got back from me Mam's yesterday and the Catherine St area looked boss from the taxi especially the Cathedral . I promised myself that if it's still foggy I'd cycle into town and take some photues. It's not foggy !
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
December 28, 2024, 08:32:06 pm
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 26, 2024, 11:23:44 am
Turning cold around New Years Day


Scotland turning wintry on Hogmanay. Northern Scotland could have severe snowfall.

Likely that a storm will move through on New Year's Day. Exactly track still tbc but high probability that this area will be in the firing line.

As it moves away, it will drag the cold air over Scotland southwards, turning the rain to snow on its back edge. Again, the track of the low - and therefore the snow - is tbc (at present, favourite is northern England - further north than here - and southern half of Scotland)

A cold snap/spell will follow, possibly with some snow showers on the 2nd/3rd for NW England.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 03:19:25 pm
Absolute torrential rain here in Stockport for the past 24 hours, rivers goyt and tame burst their banks so loads of places have flooded.
