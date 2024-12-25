One matches that was fog bound, but was able to be played [the rule is your supposed to see both goals from the halfway line/spot] it didn't break the protocol but you couldn't see one end from the other end, so you had the spectacle in one half of the kop shouting at the Annie Road end had their been a goal, you didn't need replicate vice versa as you'd hear the roar from the kop .February 2010, it was derby day at Anfield, that was played in fog, Kuyt scored the winner, one of their players got sent off in the 96th minute, but i was off to RL match that day St Helens vs Hull FC, it was first match of the season & last season at Knowsley Road, the fog was that bad but the match still went ahead, you couldn't see the main stand across the pitch from the other stand, never mind the goal lines, i know Rugby is different to football but bloomin hell.