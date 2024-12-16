« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8000 on: December 16, 2024, 10:26:48 pm »
A wise man once said, it ain't Christmas if there ain't no snow.
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8001 on: December 16, 2024, 11:39:45 pm »
Quote from: weed soup for christmas dinner on December 16, 2024, 10:26:48 pm
A wise man once said, it ain't Christmas if there ain't no snow.
He also said, snow looks great on a Christmas card.
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,636
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8002 on: December 16, 2024, 11:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 16, 2024, 11:39:45 pm
He also said, snow looks great on a Christmas card.

He also said, "If a frog had wings, it wouldn't whomp it's ass every time it jumped!"
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8003 on: December 17, 2024, 12:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 16, 2024, 11:56:25 pm
He also said, "If a frog had wings, it wouldn't whomp it's ass every time it jumped!"
He also said, don't eat the yellow snow.

Oh, wait... That was Frank Zappa.
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,255
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8004 on: December 17, 2024, 12:53:02 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on December 17, 2024, 12:25:56 pm
He also said, don't eat the yellow snow.

Oh, wait... That was Frank Zappa.



Nah, you're thinking of this guy

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,255
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8005 on: December 17, 2024, 02:46:05 pm »
A mild Xmas Day still looking favourite at this stage.

Before then, though, Sunday is developing into an interesting scenario. A large and deep low between Iceland and Norway, coupled with high pressure in the North Atlantic ridging north toward Greenland, will advect cold air over the UK from the North West in an unstable flow. That will bring heavy showers - which will turn wintry, and to snow on elevated areas (to lower levels in NW Scotland)

Areas of North Wales, Lake District, Pennines, Peak District over around 500ft could see some decent accumulations.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,277
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8006 on: December 17, 2024, 03:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December 17, 2024, 02:46:05 pm
A mild Xmas Day still looking favourite at this stage.

Before then, though, Sunday is developing into an interesting scenario. A large and deep low between Iceland and Norway, coupled with high pressure in the North Atlantic ridging north toward Greenland, will advect cold air over the UK from the North West in an unstable flow. That will bring heavy showers - which will turn wintry, and to snow on elevated areas (to lower levels in NW Scotland)

Areas of North Wales, Lake District, Pennines, Peak District over around 500ft could see some decent accumulations.



Fuck that, that's me not working Sunday then ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8007 on: December 17, 2024, 03:10:48 pm »
Our forecast for Central Scotland is a high of 12 degrees on the 24th and a high of 11 degrees on the 25th.

Joey is wrong it would seem.
Logged

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,255
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8008 on: December 17, 2024, 04:32:51 pm »
Most of the USA also looking like they could be in for an anomalously mild Xmas Day, with double-digit temps stretching up as far as Colorado, South Dakota, Minnesota, Indiana. Unusually, it's the NW states that are being modelled to get the coldest temps
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,995
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8009 on: December 18, 2024, 03:38:54 pm »
The weather is off its head. I've just been out cleaning the windows then trimming hedges that are still growing because they think it's spring. All wearing just shorts and T-shirt in late December. Of course, now I've finished it's pissing down on my windows.  :rant
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,277
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8010 on: December 18, 2024, 04:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on December 18, 2024, 03:38:54 pm
The weather is off its head. I've just been out cleaning the windows then trimming hedges that are still growing because they think it's spring. All wearing just shorts and T-shirt in late December. Of course, now I've finished it's pissing down on my windows.  :rant

I'm on the second of two days off, was going to hoover the cars yesterday, rain stopped that.

Did them today, then decided to tidy the shit hole that is my garage - gets half way through and it pisses it down, now its in a worse state than it was as I've had to dump stuff everywhere to get it out of the rain :butt :no :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,995
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8011 on: December 18, 2024, 04:14:03 pm »
^
Bloody weather.  :butt

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,277
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8012 on: December 18, 2024, 04:36:26 pm »
Its chucking it down now ffs :butt
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8013 on: December 18, 2024, 04:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 18, 2024, 04:36:26 pm
Its chucking it down now ffs :butt
Just got in from walking the dog and only just missed it.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,189
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8014 on: Yesterday at 06:37:57 am »
Just realised, today is the December solstice, the solstice is nothing to do with time [it's not the shortest day of the year either,] the December solstice is when the sun's zenith is directly overhead at the line of Capricorn.
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,277
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8015 on: Yesterday at 09:02:55 am »
On a run to Reading then Rugby, weather is shite, constant rain
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8016 on: Yesterday at 06:54:00 pm »
29 at the moment,wind chill makes the real feel 10 and it's gonna continue to drop overnight and tomorrow.Don't think i'm going to the pub.
Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,892
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8017 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm »
It's a glorious Saturday evening & night for christmas party goers in Liverpool.
Wind to freeze you to fuck and sheeting rain to drench you to misery.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,995
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8018 on: Yesterday at 09:26:41 pm »
Lightning over north Liverpool a couple of hours ago too. ⚡
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8019 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm »
I played a gig last night and left my gear there until this morning.
I only walked from my car in the car park to the gaff which took seconds and was drenched to the skin.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,564
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8020 on: Today at 06:37:11 am »
Wizard of Oz gear out there right now.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,564
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #8021 on: Today at 06:38:23 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:02:55 am
On a run to Reading then Rugby, weather is shite, constant rain

Fuckin ell you must be fit.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
