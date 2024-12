I just drove along the Dock Road. 😲



It's absolutely wild out there.



I should imagine it would be . Today I done the deliveries on my bike for the first time in awhile and fuckin twatted it one. The first one was to pick up from Greenbank Tesco's and was greeted by a tree right across Greenbank Road . I bunny hopped it for a laugh. I stayed local all day but must admit seeing roof tiles on the floor did make me a ponder a little . The scariest one was going beneath the bridge heading towards Allerton and a big gust came from behind and my speed went from about 10mph to about 20mph. All I could do to control it was to apply my back break. I quite enjoyed the whole day being honest.