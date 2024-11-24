« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 447475 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7880 on: November 24, 2024, 12:11:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 24, 2024, 12:05:37 am
15°C according to my car dashboard. At just before midnight in late November.  :o
I've just stepped outside and it's ridiculously mild :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7881 on: November 24, 2024, 12:33:55 am »
Quote from: John C on November 24, 2024, 12:11:43 am
I've just stepped outside and it's ridiculously mild :)
It really is. We just took the dog over to the park. I was gritting the path the other day. Now it's shorts and T-shirt weather even at night. 🙃
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7882 on: November 24, 2024, 12:37:23 am »
-1 last night and 14 tonight wtf. warmer this evening than during the day.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7883 on: November 24, 2024, 10:06:46 am »
Apart from a few small patches on Moel Famau summit and the odd drift along fence lines, the warmth has stripped all that snow off the Clwydian Hills. An amazingly quick thaw.  :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7884 on: November 24, 2024, 10:44:11 am »
Battered it down this morning, flooded my garage, wrecked a few things I'd left on the floor :no
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7885 on: December 4, 2024, 09:32:43 am »
Storm moving across the southern half of the UK this Saturday, from the early hours. Some very strong gusts in western areas, including Liverpool Bay. I'm expecting weather warnings.

As it moves through, it'll drag colder air in behind. Likely some snow on higher ground in North Wales and north Midlands/Peak District.

Sunday should be mainly dry, but chilly and with a nagging breeze from the NW to N. After that, we should have a few/several days of mostly settled weather, that will feel seasonally chilly at times.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7886 on: December 4, 2024, 04:42:16 pm »
The strong winds are actually going to begin Friday evening - accompanied by some heavy rain. An outside snow risk for even low-lying areas of North Wales/North Midlands/NW England during Saturday.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7887 on: December 4, 2024, 07:26:56 pm »
Went flying today, airport was fog bound while I was travelling up, but luckily had cleared. Once in the air, could see loads of fog all around and the black clouds out at sea which were the rain we've had this afternoon.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7888 on: December 4, 2024, 09:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December  4, 2024, 04:42:16 pm
The strong winds are actually going to begin Friday evening - accompanied by some heavy rain. An outside snow risk for even low-lying areas of North Wales/North Midlands/NW England during Saturday.

Yep, 50-55mph winds forecast for Saturday from 9am, the derby was going to be awful anyway, they're going to set out to kick our players to fuck, but with added 50mph winds & rain
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7889 on: December 5, 2024, 10:04:45 am »
Met Office now upgraded the warning to amber for the western strip (10-20'ish miles) of the UK from Stranraer to Bournemouth. That includes Liverpool.

The warning level could tip into red in some areas by Friday night.

Gusts will top 90mph in very exposed places, especially across western Wales (Debs - that includes your place) so get your outside stuff tied down.

Going to make our game a lottery (might even get postponed)


Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 10:00:22 am »
Met Office warning upgraded to red for the western portion of Wales, including all of Anglesey.

The forecast for the summit of Yr Wyddfa on Saturday looks *interesting*. At 9:00am:

Sustained Wind Speed: 95mph
Wind Gust Speed: 105mph
Temp: -1c
With windchill: -13c
Conditions - Heavy Snow


https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/forecast/gcmjghxpx#?date=2024-12-07


Holyhead is being forecast to peak at 60mph (sustained) / 91mph gust, around 5am tomorrow morning. But gusts topping 80mph are likely to continue there until mid-/late-afternoon.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 am »
^

Thank Fuck I'm not working tomorrow, driving a curtainsider in that weather will be bloody lethal.

Supposed to be in town, reckon that'll be cancelled due to trees on the line or some shit.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 11:20:43 am »
Very calm here on the Wirral this morning.
Calm before the storm?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 11:20:43 am
Very calm here on the Wirral this morning.
Calm before the storm?

Very much so. Expect gusts topping 40mph by teatime.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 11:31:05 am »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 11:20:43 am
Very calm here on the Wirral this morning.
Calm before the storm?

It was blowing a gale last night.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 11:51:02 am »
Amber warning for Merseyside, winds expected to peak 70mph to 75mph from 9am until 2pm, & 60mph to 70mph most of the day, followed with heavy rain.

https://news.sky.com/story/red-weather-warning-issued-as-storm-darragh-set-to-bring-90mph-winds-13267827
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 10:00:22 am
The forecast for the summit of Yr Wyddfa on Saturday looks *interesting*. At 9:00am:

Sustained Wind Speed: 95mph
Wind Gust Speed: 105mph
Temp: -1c
With windchill: -13c
Conditions - Heavy Snow




I would love to experience that. Briefly. Dressed in professional mountain gear. With a sturdy hut to hop into. A hut with a roaring log-burner.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 12:19:54 pm »
Last night was already quite bad here in Anglesey. Tonight is not going to be fun. Me and my family all live within about a mile of the South/South Western coastline of Anglesey and we normally get the wind quite badly over here, but the last 12 months has been something else. Feels like there have been 3 or 4 storms that I could reasonably describe as the worst I've experienced in 30+ years of living in this area. Another one tonight. Climate change in action.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7898 on: Yesterday at 12:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 12:19:54 pm
Last night was already quite bad here in Anglesey. Tonight is not going to be fun. Me and my family all live within about a mile of the South/South Western coastline of Anglesey and we normally get the wind quite badly over here, but the last 12 months has been something else. Feels like there have been 3 or 4 storms that I could reasonably describe as the worst I've experienced in 30+ years of living in this area. Another one tonight. Climate change in action.

On the match thread someone put on red warnings for north Wales tomorrow. So, take care. It still has amber warning for Merseyside area so far.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7899 on: Yesterday at 12:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 12:19:54 pm
Last night was already quite bad here in Anglesey. Tonight is not going to be fun. Me and my family all live within about a mile of the South/South Western coastline of Anglesey and we normally get the wind quite badly over here, but the last 12 months has been something else. Feels like there have been 3 or 4 storms that I could reasonably describe as the worst I've experienced in 30+ years of living in this area. Another one tonight. Climate change in action.


the more unusual aspect of this storm is that the wind will be coming in from the NW. If you're down towards the SW tip (Newborough/Aberffraw/etc) then the island will give a little protection. If you're up on Holy Island, that doesn't apply.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7900 on: Yesterday at 12:53:07 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 11:31:05 am
It was blowing a gale last night.

Same here,not a breath of wind now though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7901 on: Yesterday at 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 12:49:17 pm
On the match thread someone put on red warnings for north Wales tomorrow. So, take care. It still has amber warning for Merseyside area so far.


Thank you! Yeah, looks like it's a Red warning here now. We lost a big chunk of roof about this time last year in a storm and it cost £20k to fix (only some of which the insurance would cover ::)) so I'm feeling quite nervous about tonight.

Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 12:50:37 pm
the more unusual aspect of this storm is that the wind will be coming in from the NW. If you're down towards the SW tip (Newborough/Aberffraw/etc) then the island will give a little protection. If you're up on Holy Island, that doesn't apply.

That's interesting. Felt like it was SW winds last night but does look like the wind switches just before the worst gusts hit tonight. We're Rhosneigr area so maybe won't get it quite as badly as Holyhead but we'll see I guess.

Debs is up on the North of the island so hopefully it's not too bad for her.

Stay safe everyone.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7902 on: Yesterday at 01:15:57 pm »
This is the  post from the match thread

Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 12:34:25 pm
Merseyside is in the amber warning area:



Red warning across western coastal areas a little further south:


Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7903 on: Yesterday at 01:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 01:13:52 pm
We're Rhosneigr area so maybe won't get it quite as badly as Holyhead but we'll see I guess.


As a total aside, I love Rhosneigr (was there a couple of months ago and had a mad night at Will's Bar and Y Morfa).

Good luck tonight/tomorrow
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7904 on: Yesterday at 01:25:54 pm »
80-90mph gusts.

Lovely.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7905 on: Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 01:17:52 pm

As a total aside, I love Rhosneigr (was there a couple of months ago and had a mad night at Will's Bar and Y Morfa).

Good luck tonight/tomorrow

Haha, you probably saw my Dad in Y Morfa. Him and my uncle are in there every Friday and Sunday and most Saturdays too ;D. I'll probably pop in there for a pint with them tonight in fact! But Will's Bar is where us younger generation tend to go. Let me know next time you're around, I'll buy you a pint :wave
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7906 on: Yesterday at 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 01:13:52 pm
Thank you! Yeah, looks like it's a Red warning here now. We lost a big chunk of roof about this time last year in a storm and it cost £20k to fix (only some of which the insurance would cover ::)) so I'm feeling quite nervous about tonight.

That's interesting. Felt like it was SW winds last night but does look like the wind switches just before the worst gusts hit tonight. We're Rhosneigr area so maybe won't get it quite as badly as Holyhead but we'll see I guess.

Debs is up on the North of the island so hopefully it's not too bad for her.

Stay safe everyone.

Oh no. I guess it's the disadvantage of living there when it's like this you are vulnerable to any horrible bit of weather. Fingers crossed you avoid any damage this time. I am right by the river on New Brighton, but it's been gusty all year to be honest. Even when I was cycling in the spring/summer we seemed to be getting far more wind than usual.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7907 on: Yesterday at 01:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
Haha, you probably saw my Dad in Y Morfa. Him and my uncle are in there every Friday and Sunday and most Saturdays too ;D. I'll probably pop in there for a pint with them tonight in fact! But Will's Bar is where us younger generation tend to go. Let me know next time you're around, I'll buy you a pint :wave


 ;D

Two of my close friends have caravans on Pensieri. I'll give you a shout next time we're all there.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7908 on: Yesterday at 03:59:04 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Yesterday at 01:51:25 pm
Oh no. I guess it's the disadvantage of living there when it's like this you are vulnerable to any horrible bit of weather. Fingers crossed you avoid any damage this time. I am right by the river on New Brighton, but it's been gusty all year to be honest. Even when I was cycling in the spring/summer we seemed to be getting far more wind than usual.

Yeah you're defo right about that. The wind has been worse this year and more stormy in general. Hope you don't get it too bad over there tonight, it's quite exposed where you are isn't it? Nice when it's good weather though!

Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 01:54:14 pm

 ;D

Two of my close friends have caravans on Pensieri. I'll give you a shout next time we're all there.


 :thumbup
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7909 on: Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm »
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7910 on: Yesterday at 06:35:45 pm »
I think We've also got Robin (West) and Walaboolah Cardiff in the danger zone. 

Hopefully theyll be ok
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7911 on: Yesterday at 06:42:52 pm »
The wind is already starting to get up outside.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7912 on: Yesterday at 07:22:49 pm »
Aye, winds are picking up.  Stay safe people.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7913 on: Yesterday at 11:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 06:35:45 pm
I think We've also got Robin (West) and Walaboolah Cardiff in the danger zone. 

Hopefully theyll be ok


My daughters in Cardiff and has to get to Newport for work ( NHS doctor). Bit worrying to be honest.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7914 on: Yesterday at 11:54:24 pm »
I hope everyone stays safe.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7915 on: Today at 12:00:28 am »
I just took the dog out for her night toilet in the garden and I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7916 on: Today at 12:08:10 am »
WFH, that 'London's Burning' has been on the drama channel. I'm confident that whatever happens Blue watch will be able to sort it out.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7917 on: Today at 05:13:42 am »
Our power is out (has been since about half three) and the porch blew open and Ive had to try and weight it shut with kettlebells and jam the middle door shut with an old crutch 😬 none of it is working very well. It is wild out there. Hopefully thats the worst of the damage.

Hope everyone else stays safe.
