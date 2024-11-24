On the match thread someone put on red warnings for north Wales tomorrow. So, take care. It still has amber warning for Merseyside area so far.





the more unusual aspect of this storm is that the wind will be coming in from the NW. If you're down towards the SW tip (Newborough/Aberffraw/etc) then the island will give a little protection. If you're up on Holy Island, that doesn't apply.



Thank you! Yeah, looks like it's a Red warning here now. We lost a big chunk of roof about this time last year in a storm and it cost £20k to fix (only some of which the insurance would cover) so I'm feeling quite nervous about tonight.That's interesting. Felt like it was SW winds last night but does look like the wind switches just before the worst gusts hit tonight. We're Rhosneigr area so maybe won't get it quite as badly as Holyhead but we'll see I guess.Debs is up on the North of the island so hopefully it's not too bad for her.Stay safe everyone.