« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 446843 times)

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,776
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7880 on: November 24, 2024, 12:11:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 24, 2024, 12:05:37 am
15°C according to my car dashboard. At just before midnight in late November.  :o
I've just stepped outside and it's ridiculously mild :)
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,783
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7881 on: November 24, 2024, 12:33:55 am »
Quote from: John C on November 24, 2024, 12:11:43 am
I've just stepped outside and it's ridiculously mild :)
It really is. We just took the dog over to the park. I was gritting the path the other day. Now it's shorts and T-shirt weather even at night. 🙃
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,544
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7882 on: November 24, 2024, 12:37:23 am »
-1 last night and 14 tonight wtf. warmer this evening than during the day.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,783
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7883 on: November 24, 2024, 10:06:46 am »
Apart from a few small patches on Moel Famau summit and the odd drift along fence lines, the warmth has stripped all that snow off the Clwydian Hills. An amazingly quick thaw.  :o
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,630
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7884 on: November 24, 2024, 10:44:11 am »
Battered it down this morning, flooded my garage, wrecked a few things I'd left on the floor :no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7885 on: December 4, 2024, 09:32:43 am »
Storm moving across the southern half of the UK this Saturday, from the early hours. Some very strong gusts in western areas, including Liverpool Bay. I'm expecting weather warnings.

As it moves through, it'll drag colder air in behind. Likely some snow on higher ground in North Wales and north Midlands/Peak District.

Sunday should be mainly dry, but chilly and with a nagging breeze from the NW to N. After that, we should have a few/several days of mostly settled weather, that will feel seasonally chilly at times.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7886 on: December 4, 2024, 04:42:16 pm »
The strong winds are actually going to begin Friday evening - accompanied by some heavy rain. An outside snow risk for even low-lying areas of North Wales/North Midlands/NW England during Saturday.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,630
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7887 on: December 4, 2024, 07:26:56 pm »
Went flying today, airport was fog bound while I was travelling up, but luckily had cleared. Once in the air, could see loads of fog all around and the black clouds out at sea which were the rain we've had this afternoon.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,126
  • Kloppite
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7888 on: December 4, 2024, 09:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on December  4, 2024, 04:42:16 pm
The strong winds are actually going to begin Friday evening - accompanied by some heavy rain. An outside snow risk for even low-lying areas of North Wales/North Midlands/NW England during Saturday.

Yep, 50-55mph winds forecast for Saturday from 9am, the derby was going to be awful anyway, they're going to set out to kick our players to fuck, but with added 50mph winds & rain
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 am »
Met Office now upgraded the warning to amber for the western strip (10-20'ish miles) of the UK from Stranraer to Bournemouth. That includes Liverpool.

The warning level could tip into red in some areas by Friday night.

Gusts will top 90mph in very exposed places, especially across western Wales (Debs - that includes your place) so get your outside stuff tied down.

Going to make our game a lottery (might even get postponed)


Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,130
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 10:00:22 am »
Met Office warning upgraded to red for the western portion of Wales, including all of Anglesey.

The forecast for the summit of Yr Wyddfa on Saturday looks *interesting*. At 9:00am:

Sustained Wind Speed: 95mph
Wind Gust Speed: 105mph
Temp: -1c
With windchill: -13c
Conditions - Heavy Snow

By 3pm, the snow will have pushed through, but the wind is forecast to have reached 86mph (sustained) and 95mph (gust)

https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/forecast/gcmjghxpx#?date=2024-12-07


Holyhead is being forecast to peak at 60mph (sustained) / 91mph gust, around 5am tomorrow morning. But gusts topping 80mph are likely to continue there until mid-/late-afternoon.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,630
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 10:05:18 am »
^

Thank Fuck I'm not working tomorrow, driving a curtainsider in that weather will be bloody lethal.

Supposed to be in town, reckon that'll be cancelled due to trees on the line or some shit.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 