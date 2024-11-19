Saturday's going to be rough, with lashing-down rain and gales. Worst winds look like being NW Wales and the South Coast of England.
It should mostly pass through by Sunday.
After that, high pressure tries to rebuild over the UK, but is quickly nudged away by the next low pressure. High pressure does then establish to a our east and south, which heralds, as we move through the end of November and into December, a more usual UK weather pattern of the weather being better/drier the further south-east you go.
It'll get very mild at times.