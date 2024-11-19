In 62/63 there was no central heating, houses were single glazed and most people had very basic clothing. There were no fleeces or warm footwear - just your basic coats, wellies and whatever knitwear your Mum or your Granny would produce. I remember crying because my feet got so cold when we walked up to the shops



Must have been brutal that winter, the coal man will have had a hell of a job getting his rounds done.My Dad would have been 15 then and lived in St Hilda Street in Walton, my Ma was 16 and living in Everton. I was born end of 66, never went to my Ma's house as it had been demolished by then, but do vividly remember my Nans on my Dads side, coal fires in the parlour and back room and in the bedrooms, outside bog that was freezing and the rest of the house just being cold. I don't remmember going in the tin bath, but I know I did.