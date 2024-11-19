« previous next »
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7840 on: November 19, 2024, 04:32:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2024, 09:11:42 pm
Winter of 62/63. The photos are nuts, 8ft and higher snow banks, lakes and rivers frozen, icebergs in the Mersey - imagine that now :lmao
In 62/63 there was no central heating, houses were single glazed and most people had very basic clothing. There were no fleeces or warm footwear - just your basic coats, wellies and whatever knitwear your Mum or your Granny would produce. I remember crying because my feet got so cold when we walked up to the shops  :(
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7841 on: November 19, 2024, 04:42:06 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on November 19, 2024, 04:32:54 pm
In 62/63 there was no central heating, houses were single glazed and most people had very basic clothing. There were no fleeces or warm footwear - just your basic coats, wellies and whatever knitwear your Mum or your Granny would produce. I remember crying because my feet got so cold when we walked up to the shops  :(

Must have been brutal that winter, the coal man will have had a hell of a job getting his rounds done.

My Dad would have been 15 then and lived in St Hilda Street in Walton, my Ma was 16 and living in Everton. I was born end of 66, never went to my Ma's house as it had been demolished by then, but do vividly remember my Nans on my Dads side, coal fires in the parlour and back room and in the bedrooms, outside bog that was freezing and the rest of the house just being cold. I don't remmember going in the tin bath, but I know I did.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7842 on: November 19, 2024, 04:52:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2024, 09:11:42 pm
Winter of 62/63. The photos are nuts, 8ft and higher snow banks, lakes and rivers frozen, icebergs in the Mersey - imagine that now :lmao


The west of the Pennines didn't actually get that much snow. It snowed Boxing Day/27th, generally 4-8" across the lowland north-west, but then was bone dry for several weeks. With winds from an easterly direction, we were in the Pennine 'rain shadow'; places further east got repeat snowfalls and some amazing snow depths.

Bloody freezing throughout, though. (apparently - I was only born in '72)


Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7843 on: November 20, 2024, 09:29:34 am »
Saturday's going to be rough, with lashing-down rain and gales. Worst winds look like being NW Wales and the South Coast of England.

It should mostly pass through by Sunday.

After that, high pressure tries to rebuild over the UK, but is quickly nudged away by the next low pressure. High pressure does then establish to a our east and south, which heralds, as we move through the end of November and into December, a more usual UK weather pattern of the weather being better/drier the further south-east you go.

It'll get very mild at times.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7844 on: November 20, 2024, 09:34:04 am »
It's lethal out there this morning. It looks like there was a bit of snow overnight that partially thawed, then froze solid, leaving everything coated in ice.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7845 on: November 20, 2024, 10:05:48 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 20, 2024, 09:29:34 am
Saturday's going to be rough, with lashing-down rain and gales. Worst winds look like being NW Wales and the South Coast of England.

It should mostly pass through by Sunday.

After that, high pressure tries to rebuild over the UK, but is quickly nudged away by the next low pressure. High pressure does then establish to a our east and south, which heralds, as we move through the end of November and into December, a more usual UK weather pattern of the weather being better/drier the further south-east you go.

It'll get very mild at times.



My lads supposed to be working on the fair at the TC this Saturday, not looking good for it even being open then
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7846 on: November 20, 2024, 10:27:18 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 20, 2024, 09:29:34 am
Saturday's going to be rough, with lashing-down rain and gales. Worst winds look like being NW Wales and the South Coast of England.

It should mostly pass through by Sunday.

After that, high pressure tries to rebuild over the UK, but is quickly nudged away by the next low pressure. High pressure does then establish to a our east and south, which heralds, as we move through the end of November and into December, a more usual UK weather pattern of the weather being better/drier the further south-east you go.

It'll get very mild at times.

Gales are forecast here till Monday so 3 full days of being battered but the snow, ice and the hail we've got can do one. 

I'm far too busy to be holed up here over the weekend 😕
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7847 on: November 21, 2024, 04:04:41 pm »
32 Degrees here today.   8)
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7848 on: November 21, 2024, 05:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 21, 2024, 04:04:41 pm
32 Degrees here today.   8)

Bastard ;D

Fucking snowing here again   :no
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7849 on: November 21, 2024, 05:05:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2024, 05:02:52 pm
Bastard ;D

Fucking snowing here again   :no
;D

I heard.
Not looking forward to going back to the cold.  :-\ :(
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7850 on: November 21, 2024, 05:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 21, 2024, 05:05:47 pm
;D

I heard.
Not looking forward to going back to the cold.  :-\ :(

It's back up to 14° at weekend Terry.  Not exactly Lanzarote temps but still better than the freezing ones we've had 😁
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7851 on: November 21, 2024, 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 21, 2024, 05:09:54 pm
It's back up to 14° at weekend Terry.  Not exactly Lanzarote temps but still better than the freezing ones we've had 😁

Yes, 14 deg C for Liverpool on Saturday, but you forgot to mention the gale force winds and 20mm of rain! :lmao
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7852 on: November 21, 2024, 05:26:42 pm »
Raining in Boston,first time in several weeks.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7853 on: November 21, 2024, 05:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 21, 2024, 05:05:47 pm
;D

I heard.
Not looking forward to going back to the cold.  :-\ :(

We used to do Tenerife every January, its Feb now and bloody hell, its a shock coming back to a UK winter and dark nights. Used to watch the weather and laugh with my Danish mate at the panic, while they had -15c and tons of snow in Copenhagen

What's sunset out there tonight, 7:30/8pm at this time of year I'd guess based on Tenerife in Jan/Feb?
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7854 on: November 21, 2024, 05:27:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 21, 2024, 05:24:56 pm
Yes, 14 deg C for Liverpool on Saturday, but you forgot to mention the gale force winds and 20mm of rain! :lmao

I WAS going to go flying, til I saw the forecast :butt
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7855 on: November 21, 2024, 05:50:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 21, 2024, 05:27:19 pm
We used to do Tenerife every January, its Feb now and bloody hell, its a shock coming back to a UK winter and dark nights. Used to watch the weather and laugh with my Danish mate at the panic, while they had -15c and tons of snow in Copenhagen

What's sunset out there tonight, 7:30/8pm at this time of year I'd guess based on Tenerife in Jan/Feb?
Around 6-30 ish the last few nights.

Quote from: reddebs on November 21, 2024, 05:09:54 pm
It's back up to 14° at weekend Terry.  Not exactly Lanzarote temps but still better than the freezing ones we've had 😁
Back on Sunday, hopefully a lot warmer than what it's been the last few days/nights.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7856 on: November 21, 2024, 05:58:32 pm »
Just gone to walk to meet the missus from work, paths are like an ice rink as everywhere is wet and it's 0c Took the car instead
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7857 on: Yesterday at 12:49:15 pm »
Just had a weather warning for storm Bert.  Strong winds and flooding..... lovely 😕
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7858 on: Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm »
Walked down the Peurto Del Carmen strip earlier with the Missus for breakfast/lunch and it was 34 Degrees.  :o

Can't wait to get back to the cold on Sunday.   ::) :P
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7859 on: Yesterday at 03:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm
Walked down the Peurto Del Carmen strip earlier with the Missus for breakfast/lunch and it was 34 Degrees.  :o

Can't wait to get back to the cold on Sunday.   ::) :P

It's going to be about 14 degrees, get a grip!!  8) ;)
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7860 on: Yesterday at 03:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm
Walked down the Peurto Del Carmen strip earlier with the Missus for breakfast/lunch and it was 34 Degrees.  :o

Can't wait to get back to the cold on Sunday.   ::) :P

Heart bleeds for you fella ;D

Its a lovely walk along there with the sun over the sea
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7861 on: Yesterday at 04:38:10 pm »
Terry will be bringing the warmth back with him. In the meantime, some belting hail showers here. I've just taken my Mum for a birthday lunch at the Saracens Head in Halsall and there's a lot of lying hail in parts along the road towards Southport.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7862 on: Yesterday at 04:38:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:31:37 pm
Heart bleeds for you fella ;D

Its a lovely walk along there with the sun over the sea
Terry's really having a tough time over there, isn't he.  :D
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7863 on: Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:38:10 pm
Terry will be bringing the warmth back with him. In the meantime, some belting hail showers here. I've just taken my Mum for a birthday lunch at the Saracens Head in Halsall and there's a lot of lying hail in parts along the road towards Southport.

Been like that all day here, really bloody miserable.

The food at the Saracens still good then i take it?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7864 on: Yesterday at 05:15:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:48:49 pm
Been like that all day here, really bloody miserable.

The food at the Saracens still good then i take it?
Roll on Spring, eh.  8)

Yep, still nice at the Saracens. I like it there. Only about 500 yards from where I go fishing in the warmer months.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7865 on: Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:15:34 pm
Roll on Spring, eh.  8)

Yep, still nice at the Saracens. I like it there. Only about 500 yards from where I go fishing in the warmer months.

First went in the Saracens about 1985 when my Ma met my stepdad, last time was prob 2004 or 2005 with my then GF, Nice pub, changed a bit down the years. Nice stretch of canal along there
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7866 on: Yesterday at 06:01:46 pm »
Feels like 4 seasons in one day today, mix of, sleet, rain, sun, & a biting cold wind that gets through you.
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7867 on: Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:49:15 pm
Just had a weather warning for storm Bert.  Strong winds and flooding..... lovely 😕

So much to look forward to.
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 09:03:13 am »
60mph winds here and it's hammering down.

Whatever happened to crisp autumn days?
Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7869 on: Today at 09:26:40 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:03:13 am
60mph winds here and it's hammering down.

Whatever happened to crisp autumn days?

Isn't it winter now though?  :D
Online Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7870 on: Today at 10:37:56 am »
Could be.

Mind,I think it's winter in September.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7871 on: Today at 11:00:40 am »
Meteorological winter starts on December 1st, so we aren't quite there yet.
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7872 on: Today at 11:05:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:00:40 am
Meteorological winter starts on December 1st, so we aren't quite there yet.

Traditionally the gardening calender is exactly that. 

Winter is December (early), January (mid) and February (late).

Having said that there are regional differences and climate change also contradicts the seasons too.
Online rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7873 on: Today at 10:31:04 pm »
It's 15c out there now, feels boiling after the past week
