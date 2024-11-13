« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 440598 times)

Offline Roady

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7800 on: November 13, 2024, 03:23:55 pm »
Was freezing walking to work at 5am this morning. Meant to get quite chilly next week too. Noticed a big difference this morning though
Offline John C

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7801 on: November 13, 2024, 03:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November 13, 2024, 08:14:57 am
pavements felt a little icy this morning.
Yep, I scrapped a thin layer of ice off my daughters cars at 06.45.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7802 on: November 13, 2024, 04:19:17 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 13, 2024, 03:32:09 pm
Yep, I scrapped a thin layer of ice off my daughters cars at 06.45.

In work for 6am Saturday, need to remember to cover the car. I have a heated windscreen, but being a 2009 diesel, its too noisy to leave it warming up on the drive.

At least I can put my food for the day in the car on Friday night, it'll be colder than the Fridge and saves me time Saturday morning.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7803 on: November 13, 2024, 04:21:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 13, 2024, 04:19:17 pm
In work for 6am Saturday, need to remember to cover the car. I have a heated windscreen, but being a 2009 diesel, its too noisy to leave it warming up on the drive.


"Fucking, hell, the crazy guy in shorts is warming his fucking car again, luv!!!"
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7804 on: November 13, 2024, 04:23:52 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 13, 2024, 04:21:40 pm
"Fucking, hell, the crazy guy in shorts is warming his fucking car again, luv!!!"

;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7805 on: November 13, 2024, 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 13, 2024, 04:19:17 pm
In work for 6am Saturday, need to remember to cover the car. I have a heated windscreen, but being a 2009 diesel, its too noisy to leave it warming up on the drive.

At least I can put my food for the day in the car on Friday night, it'll be colder than the Fridge and saves me time Saturday morning.


I know you hate EV's, but with mine I can switch on car's heater (or, in the summer, aircon) remotely in advance of me getting in (like, from my bed on a cold winter's morning  :P
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7806 on: November 13, 2024, 05:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 13, 2024, 04:27:04 pm

I know you hate EV's, but with mine I can switch on car's heater (or, in the summer, aircon) remotely in advance of me getting in (like, from my bed on a cold winter's morning  :P

Doesn't that flatten the battery  ;)  Pretty good that

My mate had something like that on his Discovery about 20 years ago, electric heater that heated the water system up. Mine has heated seats and an electric heater, so its pretty toasty within 5 mins - next car I'm looking for one with a heated steering wheel

I don't hate EV's, I've just not bought into the hype, I don't think anyone's actually thought of the enormous changes that have to be made just to install chargers and charge points, the logistical issues in charging in terraced streets and flats, battery disposal etc and I do not for one minute think they are the future.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7807 on: November 13, 2024, 10:56:49 pm »
Proper dreich weather, as the Scotch would call it, in eastern Lancashire. Mizzle, fog, icy, low visibility. Horrible.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7808 on: November 13, 2024, 11:10:12 pm »
It's been awful this afternoon onwards. Grey with heavy drizzle. It wasn't forecast either. Well, not on any forecast I saw beforehand.
Offline Roady

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7809 on: November 14, 2024, 05:26:19 am »
Definitely a bit warmer this morning going to work compared to yesterday.a bit of drizzle in the air keeping the clear sky and lower temps at bay.cwetainlg welcomed by Me as I was Baltic yesterday walking in.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7810 on: November 14, 2024, 08:14:26 am »
Misty start this morning, but clearing now and blue skies peeking out.

Hurry up spring, sick of this shit already
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7811 on: November 14, 2024, 09:32:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 13, 2024, 05:06:32 pm
Doesn't that flatten the battery  ;)  Pretty good that

My mate had something like that on his Discovery about 20 years ago, electric heater that heated the water system up. Mine has heated seats and an electric heater, so its pretty toasty within 5 mins - next car I'm looking for one with a heated steering wheel

I don't hate EV's, I've just not bought into the hype, I don't think anyone's actually thought of the enormous changes that have to be made just to install chargers and charge points, the logistical issues in charging in terraced streets and flats, battery disposal etc and I do not for one minute think they are the future.


 ;)

I know there's many hurdles yet to jump with EV's. And the financial tempters to switch are mostly disappeared now.

By the way, I can also switch on my heated seats and heated steering wheel remotely in advance as well  8)
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7812 on: November 14, 2024, 09:34:06 am »
Possible snow next week - maybe even to lower levels (would be wet/sleety and very unlikely to stick). Exact area still tbc. At the moment it's showing the northern half of England, but these systems have a habit of tracking further south that they're modelled several days out.

Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7813 on: November 14, 2024, 09:58:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 14, 2024, 09:32:45 am

 ;)

I know there's many hurdles yet to jump with EV's. And the financial tempters to switch are mostly disappeared now.

By the way, I can also switch on my heated seats and heated steering wheel remotely in advance as well  8)

I'll have to see if Jag offered that as an option.

I was going to get a 530e, liked the idea of a hybrid, til I researched it and found tales of batteries dying in 5 years, £3 to 5k replacement and BMW saying fuck off, warranty doesn't cover it
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7814 on: November 14, 2024, 11:45:52 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 14, 2024, 08:14:26 am
Misty start this morning, but clearing now and blue skies peeking out.

Hurry up spring, sick of this shit already

Was driving up to Blackrod this morning then down past Haigh into Wigan and the low mist in the valleys was beautiful.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7815 on: Today at 04:09:33 am »
Forecast is shit most of the week, we're going to miss most of the snow on Merseyside, but sleet is forecasted for Tuesday morning, hail forecasted for Wednesday evening, but wrap up with the wind chill.
