Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Roady

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 03:23:55 pm
Was freezing walking to work at 5am this morning. Meant to get quite chilly next week too. Noticed a big difference this morning though
John C

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 03:32:09 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:14:57 am
pavements felt a little icy this morning.
Yep, I scrapped a thin layer of ice off my daughters cars at 06.45.
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:19:17 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:32:09 pm
Yep, I scrapped a thin layer of ice off my daughters cars at 06.45.

In work for 6am Saturday, need to remember to cover the car. I have a heated windscreen, but being a 2009 diesel, its too noisy to leave it warming up on the drive.

At least I can put my food for the day in the car on Friday night, it'll be colder than the Fridge and saves me time Saturday morning.
afc tukrish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:21:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:19:17 pm
In work for 6am Saturday, need to remember to cover the car. I have a heated windscreen, but being a 2009 diesel, its too noisy to leave it warming up on the drive.


"Fucking, hell, the crazy guy in shorts is warming his fucking car again, luv!!!"
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:23:52 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:21:40 pm
"Fucking, hell, the crazy guy in shorts is warming his fucking car again, luv!!!"

;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:27:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:19:17 pm
In work for 6am Saturday, need to remember to cover the car. I have a heated windscreen, but being a 2009 diesel, its too noisy to leave it warming up on the drive.

At least I can put my food for the day in the car on Friday night, it'll be colder than the Fridge and saves me time Saturday morning.


I know you hate EV's, but with mine I can switch on car's heater (or, in the summer, aircon) remotely in advance of me getting in (like, from my bed on a cold winter's morning  :P
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:27:04 pm

I know you hate EV's, but with mine I can switch on car's heater (or, in the summer, aircon) remotely in advance of me getting in (like, from my bed on a cold winter's morning  :P

Doesn't that flatten the battery  ;)  Pretty good that

My mate had something like that on his Discovery about 20 years ago, electric heater that heated the water system up. Mine has heated seats and an electric heater, so its pretty toasty within 5 mins - next car I'm looking for one with a heated steering wheel

I don't hate EV's, I've just not bought into the hype, I don't think anyone's actually thought of the enormous changes that have to be made just to install chargers and charge points, the logistical issues in charging in terraced streets and flats, battery disposal etc and I do not for one minute think they are the future.
bradders1011

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:56:49 pm
Proper dreich weather, as the Scotch would call it, in eastern Lancashire. Mizzle, fog, icy, low visibility. Horrible.
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 11:10:12 pm
It's been awful this afternoon onwards. Grey with heavy drizzle. It wasn't forecast either. Well, not on any forecast I saw beforehand.
Roady

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 05:26:19 am
Definitely a bit warmer this morning going to work compared to yesterday.a bit of drizzle in the air keeping the clear sky and lower temps at bay.cwetainlg welcomed by Me as I was Baltic yesterday walking in.
