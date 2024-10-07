« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 426415 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7720 on: October 7, 2024, 09:31:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  7, 2024, 08:58:07 pm
Just spent a good hour sitting out in the garden in peace, its a lovely 15c out there
Yeah.
We had a few of our grandkids around earlier and spent most of the time in the garden with them.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7721 on: October 7, 2024, 09:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  7, 2024, 09:31:19 pm
Yeah.
We had a few of our grandkids around earlier and spent most of the time in the garden with them.

Singing songs around the camp fire?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7722 on: October 7, 2024, 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  7, 2024, 09:33:49 pm
Singing songs around the camp fire?
You could say that.  ;D
I did get my acoustic guitar out.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7723 on: October 7, 2024, 09:54:57 pm »
Another major hurricane (this one's called Milton) due to hit Florida.

Just a few days ago, weather forecasters over there were talking about it not intensifying into a hurricane at all. It's now forecast to hit Cat 5 and make landfall around Tampa/Naples
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7724 on: October 7, 2024, 09:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  7, 2024, 09:38:35 pm
You could say that.  ;D
I did get my acoustic guitar out.

Excellent.

My lad is coming on so well now, he's got his Squire, a Fender acoustic and a Brian May mini on the wall, which he's selling tomorrow. I've told him to save his pennies and get a Les Paul, but I think he's buying himself an Epiphone, he's bloody good though.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  7, 2024, 09:54:57 pm
Another major hurricane (this one's called Milton) due to hit Florida.

Just a few days ago, weather forecasters over there were talking about it not intensifying into a hurricane at all. It's now forecast to hit Cat 5 and make landfall around Tampa/Naples

Ouch

Hope it doesn't wreck Busch Gardens, we're going there in Feb
Offline ShrewKop

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7725 on: October 7, 2024, 11:24:39 pm »
The hurricane season has well and truly picked up. Helene flooded Tampa, and has destroyed many mountain towns in North Carolina. The damage is immense, and in such an unexpected part of the south.

And now Milton is a category 5 and headed west to east back towards Florida. There are mandatory evacuations in the Tampa Bay metro. My in laws live in Clearwater, and their county have issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B, and C. They are zone D but dont have an evacuation order yet. Their next door neighbor is zone C, so go figure the logic out in that one.

Florida is in for a bruising on Wednesday night  :(
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7726 on: October 7, 2024, 11:31:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  7, 2024, 09:58:41 pm
Excellent.

My lad is coming on so well now, he's got his Squire, a Fender acoustic and a Brian May mini on the wall, which he's selling tomorrow. I've told him to save his pennies and get a Les Paul, but I think he's buying himself an Epiphone, he's bloody good though.


Les Paul's in general, whether they're Gibson or Epiphone are boss but also very heavy in weight.
Think about having a wardrobe strapped around your neck.  ;)

I still own one, but only play it now and again because of the weight issue.

Fair play to your lad.
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7727 on: October 8, 2024, 08:03:06 am »
We've had some spectacular sunrises here over the last few days and this morning a real autumn feel with low mist over the valley to Mynydd Bodafan.

Even after living here for nearly 4yrs I still find the scenery breathtaking 🤗
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7728 on: October 8, 2024, 09:27:41 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  7, 2024, 11:31:47 pm
Les Paul's in general, whether they're Gibson or Epiphone are boss but also very heavy in weight.
Think about having a wardrobe strapped around your neck.  ;)

I still own one, but only play it now and again because of the weight issue.

Fair play to your lad.


He's also thinking about getting a full sized Brian May, I'll warn him about the weight issues with the Gibson/Epiphones
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7729 on: October 8, 2024, 09:28:43 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2024, 08:03:06 am
We've had some spectacular sunrises here over the last few days and this morning a real autumn feel with low mist over the valley to Mynydd Bodafan.

Even after living here for nearly 4yrs I still find the scenery breathtaking 🤗

I'd love that, morning mist looks wonderful, one thing I love about Autumn

My lad of course wouldn't notice anything but the planes ;D
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7730 on: October 8, 2024, 09:52:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2024, 09:28:43 am
I'd love that, morning mist looks wonderful, one thing I love about Autumn

My lad of course wouldn't notice anything but the planes ;D

Who knows he might get based here in future 👍
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7731 on: October 8, 2024, 10:07:03 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2024, 09:52:09 am
Who knows he might get based here in future 👍

That would be great if he was
Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7732 on: October 8, 2024, 02:57:57 pm »
That hurricane Milton seems as though it will hit Florida tomorrow night, they are saying storm surges are likely in some areas. People being told they either evacuate or they will die.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7733 on: October 12, 2024, 08:38:50 pm »
Feels like we've had 4 seasons in an afternoon today, was calm & sunny at lunchtime then i went out to watch my local rugby club, from 3pm the winds got up & around 4.30pm a biblical hail storm with thunder & lightning to go with it that had the players running off the pitch for a few minutes, glad i saw the forecast & wrapped up accordingly.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7734 on: October 12, 2024, 08:57:02 pm »
Windy as fuck tonight.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7735 on: October 12, 2024, 08:58:32 pm »
got caught without a hood or hat in the hail

it stung

it lashed my face

the trees protected me a bit
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7736 on: October 16, 2024, 09:17:30 pm »
Loads of flooding around the North West, after some very torrential rain.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7737 on: October 16, 2024, 09:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 16, 2024, 09:17:30 pm
Loads of flooding around the North West, after some very torrential rain.


Just been out for a meal with the missus and came back to our road which resembles a river.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7738 on: October 16, 2024, 10:32:04 pm »
Got drowned walking home from date night, pissed off with her for insisting we walk, so now she's in a mood with me.

I was a lot of a knobhead to be fair
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7739 on: October 17, 2024, 05:42:11 pm »
Blowing another gale here but still warm and sunny.

Seems like we've the tail end of a hurricane heading our way at the weekend. 

A spell of 40+Kms per hr tomorrow afternoon then up to 55kms per hr all day on Sunday!
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7740 on: October 17, 2024, 06:12:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 17, 2024, 05:42:11 pm
Blowing another gale here but still warm and sunny.

Seems like we've the tail end of a hurricane heading our way at the weekend. 

A spell of 40+Kms per hr tomorrow afternoon then up to 55kms per hr all day on Sunday!

Oh great, I'll be dragging a 50ft long curtainsider behind me all day Saturday...
Offline reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7741 on: October 17, 2024, 06:19:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 17, 2024, 06:12:16 pm
Oh great, I'll be dragging a 50ft long curtainsider behind me all day Saturday...

Saturday's fine Rob just Friday afternoon and all day Sunday.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7742 on: October 17, 2024, 08:02:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 17, 2024, 06:19:25 pm
Saturday's fine Rob just Friday afternoon and all day Sunday.

Oh that's good. I went to Scotland and back a couple of months ago in heavy winds, I was empty from Livingston until Armathwaite in Cumbria and once I hit the M74 I though I was deffo going over, was getting battered for about 100 miles. I had 26,000 kg of bottled water on from Armathwaite when I went over Shap, that helped keep me sunny side up.
Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7743 on: October 20, 2024, 07:24:26 pm »
Wow, it's windy out there. One big bang already!
Offline Rhi

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7744 on: October 20, 2024, 08:09:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 20, 2024, 07:24:26 pm
Wow, it's windy out there. One big bang already!

Feels like the winds over the last 18 months have been a different level to what it's been like historically. Not sure if it's recency bias, or me being super paranoid after a gale dragged down a load of our roof last year, but feels like it's worse than I can ever remember it being. It's howling out there at the moment.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7745 on: October 20, 2024, 08:18:51 pm »
Blowy innit? Bins are all over. Not ours though, we've got a bin pin.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7746 on: October 20, 2024, 08:54:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 20, 2024, 07:24:26 pm
Wow, it's windy out there. One big bang already!
"Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore"
Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7747 on: October 20, 2024, 08:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on October 20, 2024, 08:09:27 pm
Feels like the winds over the last 18 months have been a different level to what it's been like historically. Not sure if it's recency bias, or me being super paranoid after a gale dragged down a load of our roof last year, but feels like it's worse than I can ever remember it being. It's howling out there at the moment.

It's definitely increased in volume the whole weather cycle seems to have now. You don't get wet, you get soaked in the rain it happened to me twice the other week with those flood showers which seem to to all too frequent. I usually cycle to work and a lot of the winds have been quite strong throughout the summer. It looks as though this will become the norm for now. 

Quote from: bradders1011 on October 20, 2024, 08:18:51 pm
Blowy innit? Bins are all over. Not ours though, we've got a bin pin.

Yes, I suspect the banging before was bins falling over before.
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7748 on: October 20, 2024, 10:03:05 pm »
Dead windy yet 15c
Offline Peabee

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7749 on: October 20, 2024, 11:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on October 20, 2024, 08:09:27 pm
Feels like the winds over the last 18 months have been a different level to what it's been like historically. Not sure if it's recency bias, or me being super paranoid after a gale dragged down a load of our roof last year, but feels like it's worse than I can ever remember it being. It's howling out there at the moment.

It's something to do with the ocean temperature getting warmer. There's more water being evaporated and fuelling hurricanes/storms. I was reading an article earlier regarding models predicting it will be at least four times as worse (in terms of storms/floods in the UK) by 2070.

I was also reading another piece last week about the oceans absorbing less carbon dioxide, due to the heating effect, which hasn't been factored into most climate change models, so predictions could be way underestimated.

We must be getting close to a tipping point anyway. And I think we'll probably reach that tipping point due to the endless pursuit of economic growth.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7750 on: Yesterday at 11:04:51 am »
Agree on all this - just to add, though, it's not just the oceans being warmer causing more evaporation, but the atmosphere being warmer and being able to hold more moisture as a result. Double-edged sword.

Note also that a major tipping point is widely expected to be reached when the permafrost across large swathes of Siberia and northern Canada begins to thaw, releasing enormous amounts of methane that's currently trapped there (methane is a much more potent GHG than CO2, although dissipates much faster)
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7751 on: Yesterday at 06:55:07 pm »
Nice and sunny today  might get up to 80, record is 82 set in 1920.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7752 on: Today at 03:50:37 am »
Note the clocks go back on Sunday, which means until February sunset is before 5pm. :(
