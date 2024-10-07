Agree on all this - just to add, though, it's not just the oceans being warmer causing more evaporation, but the atmosphere being warmer and being able to hold more moisture as a result. Double-edged sword.
Note also that a major tipping point is widely expected to be reached when the permafrost across large swathes of Siberia and northern Canada begins to thaw, releasing enormous amounts of methane that's currently trapped there (methane is a much more potent GHG than CO2, although dissipates much faster)