The hurricane season has well and truly picked up. Helene flooded Tampa, and has destroyed many mountain towns in North Carolina. The damage is immense, and in such an unexpected part of the south.And now Milton is a category 5 and headed west to east back towards Florida. There are mandatory evacuations in the Tampa Bay metro. My in laws live in Clearwater, and their county have issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B, and C. They are zone D but dont have an evacuation order yet. Their next door neighbor is zone C, so go figure the logic out in that one.Florida is in for a bruising on Wednesday night