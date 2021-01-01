« previous next »
Just spent a good hour sitting out in the garden in peace, its a lovely 15c out there
Yeah.
We had a few of our grandkids around earlier and spent most of the time in the garden with them.
Yeah.
We had a few of our grandkids around earlier and spent most of the time in the garden with them.

Singing songs around the camp fire?
Singing songs around the camp fire?
You could say that.  ;D
I did get my acoustic guitar out.
Another major hurricane (this one's called Milton) due to hit Florida.

Just a few days ago, weather forecasters over there were talking about it not intensifying into a hurricane at all. It's now forecast to hit Cat 5 and make landfall around Tampa/Naples
You could say that.  ;D
I did get my acoustic guitar out.

Excellent.

My lad is coming on so well now, he's got his Squire, a Fender acoustic and a Brian May mini on the wall, which he's selling tomorrow. I've told him to save his pennies and get a Les Paul, but I think he's buying himself an Epiphone, he's bloody good though.

Another major hurricane (this one's called Milton) due to hit Florida.

Just a few days ago, weather forecasters over there were talking about it not intensifying into a hurricane at all. It's now forecast to hit Cat 5 and make landfall around Tampa/Naples

Ouch

Hope it doesn't wreck Busch Gardens, we're going there in Feb
The hurricane season has well and truly picked up. Helene flooded Tampa, and has destroyed many mountain towns in North Carolina. The damage is immense, and in such an unexpected part of the south.

And now Milton is a category 5 and headed west to east back towards Florida. There are mandatory evacuations in the Tampa Bay metro. My in laws live in Clearwater, and their county have issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B, and C. They are zone D but dont have an evacuation order yet. Their next door neighbor is zone C, so go figure the logic out in that one.

Florida is in for a bruising on Wednesday night  :(
Excellent.

My lad is coming on so well now, he's got his Squire, a Fender acoustic and a Brian May mini on the wall, which he's selling tomorrow. I've told him to save his pennies and get a Les Paul, but I think he's buying himself an Epiphone, he's bloody good though.


Les Paul's in general, whether they're Gibson or Epiphone are boss but also very heavy in weight.
Think about having a wardrobe strapped around your neck.  ;)

I still own one, but only play it now and again because of the weight issue.

Fair play to your lad.
We've had some spectacular sunrises here over the last few days and this morning a real autumn feel with low mist over the valley to Mynydd Bodafan.

Even after living here for nearly 4yrs I still find the scenery breathtaking 🤗
Les Paul's in general, whether they're Gibson or Epiphone are boss but also very heavy in weight.
Think about having a wardrobe strapped around your neck.  ;)

I still own one, but only play it now and again because of the weight issue.

Fair play to your lad.


He's also thinking about getting a full sized Brian May, I'll warn him about the weight issues with the Gibson/Epiphones
We've had some spectacular sunrises here over the last few days and this morning a real autumn feel with low mist over the valley to Mynydd Bodafan.

Even after living here for nearly 4yrs I still find the scenery breathtaking 🤗

I'd love that, morning mist looks wonderful, one thing I love about Autumn

My lad of course wouldn't notice anything but the planes ;D
I'd love that, morning mist looks wonderful, one thing I love about Autumn

My lad of course wouldn't notice anything but the planes ;D

Who knows he might get based here in future 👍
