I think now might be the time to finally try and have an end of summer garden tidy up.



Definitely!That chart I posted was worst case scenario for N Wales/NW England/W Scotland, as the strongest winds are always to the south of the 'eye'Subsequent model output runs have moved the track back further south. Most have the 'eye' passing over NW England, and so the threat of the most destructive winds would be over the SW/S Wales/Midlands/South.As the depression has formed in the tropics (it could actually have tropical storm characteristics until just 24 hours before I reaches our shores), one thing it will bring to all is copious amounts of rain.Now being forecast to reach the UK next Wednesday/Thursday. I'd write off these two days if you're planning anything.