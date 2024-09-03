« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 398262 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7640 on: September 3, 2024, 01:35:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2024, 01:01:31 am
^
I wish I did have a few quid.  :-\  It was cheaper than our usual indulgence at Milo Bar on Lark Lane, though.  :)

I like a good thunderstorm too, which is good in a way because I grew up terrified of them. They've been pretty scarce here this summer, despite us having thunderstorm warnings for the past two days. I did see some brilliant lightning Saturday before last, though. Over the Wirral. Pretty shortlived, but quite spectacular forked lightning.

I was looking on lightning maps earlier and the Netherlands were getting an absolute pasting. Nothing over the UK at the time.

I've been the Milo once and got stung from all angles for a glass of Lark Lane's finest Chablis to the tune of £6.50 . Swerved ever since.  That use to be a good gaff that with the cellar bit open ' til 2am , live music an ' all. Yes ! Thunder is boss . I videod one from ours last August and got some cracking photies from purple , violet sky with lightening over the Palm House
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7641 on: September 3, 2024, 09:37:08 am »
Like a beautiful spring morning here 🤷
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7642 on: September 3, 2024, 12:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on September  2, 2024, 10:53:33 am
Grey and miserable here in Stockport


OK, and what's the weather like?

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7643 on: September 3, 2024, 01:05:45 pm »
Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2024, 01:35:30 am
I've been the Milo once and got stung from all angles for a glass of Lark Lane's finest Chablis to the tune of £6.50 . Swerved ever since.  That use to be a good gaff that with the cellar bit open ' til 2am , live music an ' all. Yes ! Thunder is boss . I videod one from ours last August and got some cracking photies from purple , violet sky with lightening over the Palm House

Went there about ten years ago for my nephews birthday and it was great. Him and his mates were regulars until it closed apparently due to the antics of a few arseholes.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7644 on: September 3, 2024, 04:23:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  3, 2024, 01:05:45 pm
Went there about ten years ago for my nephews birthday and it was great. Him and his mates were regulars until it closed apparently due to the antics of a few arseholes.

The place was more or less empty until 11pm then a few divvies with no interest in the music bailed in as it was a 2am bar. Iam going back to about 2004/5 .
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7645 on: September 4, 2024, 09:10:57 am »
Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2024, 01:35:30 am
I've been the Milo once and got stung from all angles for a glass of Lark Lane's finest Chablis to the tune of £6.50 . Swerved ever since.  That use to be a good gaff that with the cellar bit open ' til 2am , live music an ' all. Yes ! Thunder is boss . I videod one from ours last August and got some cracking photies from purple , violet sky with lightening over the Palm House

There was a similar club in Wallasey called The Tavern, it was open until 1-2am, i never went in there, but had mates who did, they said it could be boss night, but had to be a load of you going, the club ended up closing down, & demolished a few years ago 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7646 on: September 4, 2024, 09:29:57 am »
Autumn prompts many spiders to seek shelter indoors - annoyingly often taking up residence in house alarm PIRs. The early arrivals in our house are huge  :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7647 on: September 4, 2024, 10:05:48 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September  4, 2024, 09:29:57 am
Autumn prompts many spiders to seek shelter indoors - annoyingly often taking up residence in house alarm PIRs. The early arrivals in our house are huge  :o
I went to grab a shirt off a hanger the other day and a great big spider was sat on it.  :o 🕷️
I then had to catch the bugger and put him outside.

September is house spider month, isn't it.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7648 on: September 4, 2024, 10:15:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  4, 2024, 10:05:48 am
I went to grab a shirt off a hanger the other day and a great big spider was sat on it.  :o 🕷️
I then had to catch the bugger and put him outside.

September is house spider month, isn't it.

I let them stay in the house, I like spiders. I even named one last sept.  :D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7649 on: September 4, 2024, 10:40:14 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  4, 2024, 10:15:31 am
I let them stay in the house, I like spiders. I even named one last sept.  :D

Same.  Sign of a healthy ecosystem.  Perfectly happy to co-exist with them.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7650 on: September 5, 2024, 07:07:04 am »
Forecast showing 26C & sunny for tomorrow, we always get a couple of days of nice sunny weather just after the schools go back.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7651 on: September 5, 2024, 11:52:59 am »
Slugs, on the other hand, can fuck off. Tried copper, tried cinammon oil, now I'm just going to pellet them to death.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7652 on: September 5, 2024, 12:22:51 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  5, 2024, 11:52:59 am
Slugs, on the other hand, can fuck off. Tried copper, tried cinammon oil, now I'm just going to pellet them to death.

Please don't mate they're a disaster for the garden, even the supposedly eco friendly ones upset the natural balance.

Add a pond for the frogs and toads, encourage birds and hedgehogs.  A small compost area also helps as they prefer dead or dying material to new growth but don't use poisons 😥
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7653 on: September 5, 2024, 12:37:22 pm »
Slug pellets also attract slugs. You'll end up with all the neighbour's slugs too.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7654 on: Yesterday at 09:56:56 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September  5, 2024, 07:07:04 am
Forecast showing 26C & sunny for tomorrow, we always get a couple of days of nice sunny weather just after the schools go back.

And now we are due 13C weather for midweek.

Not that I mind, September to December is now my favourite part of the year.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7655 on: Yesterday at 10:03:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:56:56 am
And now we are due 13C weather for midweek.

Not that I mind, September to December is now my favourite part of the year.

I know   :(

I hate September to December, i hate the long dark nights of autumn/winter i hate it when sunset is 4pm-5pm, & sunrise is not until 8am-8.30am the next day.

My favourite time of the year from when the clocks go forward until June, when the days get longer & can be nice & sunny but not too hot & humid, you also get that colour when the plants & trees start flowering.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7656 on: Yesterday at 04:51:10 pm »
February to May is my fave time of the year now, when everything is coming back to life.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 12:08:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:51:10 pm
February to May is my fave time of the year now, when everything is coming back to life.
Same. I could put with that weather/climate all year round.
