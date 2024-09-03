« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
September 3, 2024, 01:35:30 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  3, 2024, 01:01:31 am
^
I wish I did have a few quid.  :-\  It was cheaper than our usual indulgence at Milo Bar on Lark Lane, though.  :)

I like a good thunderstorm too, which is good in a way because I grew up terrified of them. They've been pretty scarce here this summer, despite us having thunderstorm warnings for the past two days. I did see some brilliant lightning Saturday before last, though. Over the Wirral. Pretty shortlived, but quite spectacular forked lightning.

I was looking on lightning maps earlier and the Netherlands were getting an absolute pasting. Nothing over the UK at the time.

I've been the Milo once and got stung from all angles for a glass of Lark Lane's finest Chablis to the tune of £6.50 . Swerved ever since.  That use to be a good gaff that with the cellar bit open ' til 2am , live music an ' all. Yes ! Thunder is boss . I videod one from ours last August and got some cracking photies from purple , violet sky with lightening over the Palm House
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
September 3, 2024, 09:37:08 am
Like a beautiful spring morning here 🤷
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
September 3, 2024, 12:06:34 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on September  2, 2024, 10:53:33 am
Grey and miserable here in Stockport


OK, and what's the weather like?

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
September 3, 2024, 01:05:45 pm
Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2024, 01:35:30 am
I've been the Milo once and got stung from all angles for a glass of Lark Lane's finest Chablis to the tune of £6.50 . Swerved ever since.  That use to be a good gaff that with the cellar bit open ' til 2am , live music an ' all. Yes ! Thunder is boss . I videod one from ours last August and got some cracking photies from purple , violet sky with lightening over the Palm House

Went there about ten years ago for my nephews birthday and it was great. Him and his mates were regulars until it closed apparently due to the antics of a few arseholes.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
September 3, 2024, 04:23:10 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  3, 2024, 01:05:45 pm
Went there about ten years ago for my nephews birthday and it was great. Him and his mates were regulars until it closed apparently due to the antics of a few arseholes.

The place was more or less empty until 11pm then a few divvies with no interest in the music bailed in as it was a 2am bar. Iam going back to about 2004/5 .
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:10:57 am
Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2024, 01:35:30 am
I've been the Milo once and got stung from all angles for a glass of Lark Lane's finest Chablis to the tune of £6.50 . Swerved ever since.  That use to be a good gaff that with the cellar bit open ' til 2am , live music an ' all. Yes ! Thunder is boss . I videod one from ours last August and got some cracking photies from purple , violet sky with lightening over the Palm House

There was a similar club in Wallasey called The Tavern, it was open until 1-2am, i never went in there, but had mates who did, they said it could be boss night, but had to be a load of you going, the club ended up closing down, & demolished a few years ago 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:29:57 am
Autumn prompts many spiders to seek shelter indoors - annoyingly often taking up residence in house alarm PIRs. The early arrivals in our house are huge  :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:05:48 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 09:29:57 am
Autumn prompts many spiders to seek shelter indoors - annoyingly often taking up residence in house alarm PIRs. The early arrivals in our house are huge  :o
I went to grab a shirt off a hanger the other day and a great big spider was sat on it.  :o 🕷️
I then had to catch the bugger and put him outside.

September is house spider month, isn't it.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:15:31 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:05:48 am
I went to grab a shirt off a hanger the other day and a great big spider was sat on it.  :o 🕷️
I then had to catch the bugger and put him outside.

September is house spider month, isn't it.

I let them stay in the house, I like spiders. I even named one last sept.  :D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:40:14 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:15:31 am
I let them stay in the house, I like spiders. I even named one last sept.  :D

Same.  Sign of a healthy ecosystem.  Perfectly happy to co-exist with them.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 07:07:04 am
Forecast showing 26C & sunny for tomorrow, we always get a couple of days of nice sunny weather just after the schools go back.
