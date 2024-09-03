I've been the Milo once and got stung from all angles for a glass of Lark Lane's finest Chablis to the tune of £6.50 . Swerved ever since. That use to be a good gaff that with the cellar bit open ' til 2am , live music an ' all. Yes ! Thunder is boss . I videod one from ours last August and got some cracking photies from purple , violet sky with lightening over the Palm House
There was a similar club in Wallasey called The Tavern, it was open until 1-2am, i never went in there, but had mates who did, they said it could be boss night, but had to be a load of you going, the club ended up closing down, & demolished a few years ago