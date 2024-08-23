You can tell it's bank holiday weekend as the weather is worse than Everton FC [& that's saying something] guarantee get fine weather in a couple of weeks when the schools go back.



I hate the August bank holiday, you not the long dark nights of autumn/winter are not far off.



Make the most of it mate as we only have three weeks until the Mabon Equinox . I don't have anything against Winter personally as it's a time for reflection and hibernation . It's the fact that we all have to do our daily grind in these months which is challenging for us . That big Chrimbo bollocks is a tad weird and Iam always glad it's out the way . I do enjoy the festivities and the Solstice mind you. Iam deffo tempted this year to swerve it all and go and sit on a beach in Kerala or maybe stretch my comfort zone somewhat and go to a place that I've never been before .