Just had to run outside to rescue the bins, which were on their way to Belle Vale.
Winds going to calm down a in a couple of hours, but all sorts of music festivals here their everywhere this weekend starting today, will be fun, not, for those camping in this weather right now, with the camping grounds open from yesterday.
My eldest has friends camping at Creamfields. They said it was bedlam around 6am as tents were collapsing everywhere.At the Leeds Festival, the tents for staff have blown away and two of the stages badly damaged.Big disruption of train in/out of Lime Street
Some fantastic lightning last night. One amazing bolt went horizontal over Wirral then arced down to the ground or sea off Liverpool. I didn't see the first lightning, but the thunder made me jump because is was really loud.
In other news, it really feels like autumn out there today, especially with all the leaves in the ground that the wind has took down
I'm absolutely bloody freezing sat in the house. I'm very tempted to put the heating on 🥶
Last night I was actually thinking about putting a pair of socks on. Not the same as the heating I know but that won't be too far away.
If it's not warm enough for shorts and flip flops I always have 2 pairs of socks on 😄
You can tell it's bank holiday weekend as the weather is worse than Everton FC [& that's saying something] guarantee get fine weather in a couple of weeks when the schools go back.I hate the August bank holiday, you not the long dark nights of autumn/winter are not far off.
Make the most of it mate as we only have three weeks until the Mabon Equinox . I don't have anything against Winter personally as it's a time for reflection and hibernation . It's the fact that we all have to do our daily grind in these months which is challenging for us . That big Chrimbo bollocks is a tad weird and Iam always glad it's out the way . I do enjoy the festivities and the Solstice mind you. Iam deffo tempted this year to swerve it all and go and sit on a beach in Kerala or maybe stretch my comfort zone somewhat and go to a place that I've never been before .
Although the christmas lights do brighten up those long dark nights from the end of November, i hate the period when the clocks go back at the end of October to February, i find it unnatural when it's dark & it's only 5pm.
