Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 390718 times)

Offline John C

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7600 on: August 23, 2024, 06:41:48 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August 23, 2024, 06:12:46 am
Just had to run outside to rescue the bins, which were on their way to Belle Vale.
:lmao
It's fucking mad out there, even I'm not venturing out for a run or on my bike yet.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7601 on: August 23, 2024, 07:38:56 am »
Just got back from taking Paul to work, we had to stop 3 times to clear fallen branches off the roads. 

Doesn't seem to be any damage to buildings though.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7602 on: August 23, 2024, 07:45:46 am »
Winds going to calm down a in a couple of hours, but all sorts of music festivals here their everywhere this weekend starting today, will be fun, not, for those camping in this weather right now, with the camping grounds open from yesterday.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7603 on: August 23, 2024, 08:16:28 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 23, 2024, 07:45:46 am
Winds going to calm down a in a couple of hours, but all sorts of music festivals here their everywhere this weekend starting today, will be fun, not, for those camping in this weather right now, with the camping grounds open from yesterday.

Strong winds and heavy rain, including thunderstorms on Sunday, expected here on and off till Tuesday.

I think the bouncy castle, pirate boat and alpacas booked for the pub over the weekend might get cancelled 🤔
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7604 on: August 23, 2024, 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 23, 2024, 07:45:46 am
Winds going to calm down a in a couple of hours, but all sorts of music festivals here their everywhere this weekend starting today, will be fun, not, for those camping in this weather right now, with the camping grounds open from yesterday.


My eldest has friends camping at Creamfields. They said it was bedlam around 6am as tents were collapsing everywhere.

At the Leeds Festival, the tents for staff have blown away and two of the stages badly damaged.

Big disruption of train in/out of Lime Street
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7605 on: August 23, 2024, 11:41:58 am »
Ive a patch if garden Ive used for veg in the past. This year I decided to plant some wild flowers which have reached a height of about four foot.

Pretty much flattened this morning.
Online kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7606 on: August 23, 2024, 11:57:08 am »
That was off it's cake. I looked out across the park when I posted this morning and it was crackers. It looked as though the wind was coming from all directions.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7607 on: August 23, 2024, 12:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August 23, 2024, 11:17:34 am

My eldest has friends camping at Creamfields. They said it was bedlam around 6am as tents were collapsing everywhere.

At the Leeds Festival, the tents for staff have blown away and two of the stages badly damaged.

Big disruption of train in/out of Lime Street

2 stages at Leeds festival have been closed, power cuts in Lancashire, GM & Chesterfield, rail disrupted with trees on the line, Northern Rail have issued a do not travel alert.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7608 on: August 23, 2024, 04:07:13 pm »
Just got back from walking the dog on Bidston Hill and the weather was fine.
Offline Millie

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7609 on: August 23, 2024, 04:57:42 pm »
Yeah, it's definitely calmed down now.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7610 on: August 25, 2024, 10:37:43 am »
I'm absolutely bloody freezing sat in the house.  I'm very tempted to put the heating on 🥶
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7611 on: August 25, 2024, 12:06:34 pm »
Some fantastic lightning last night. One amazing bolt went horizontal over Wirral then arced down to the ground or sea off Liverpool. I didn't see the first lightning, but the thunder made me jump because is was really loud.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7612 on: August 25, 2024, 12:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 25, 2024, 12:06:34 pm
Some fantastic lightning last night. One amazing bolt went horizontal over Wirral then arced down to the ground or sea off Liverpool. I didn't see the first lightning, but the thunder made me jump because is was really loud.

I heard some loud thunder too, it really stood out, because it was the first thing I noticed of the thunderstorm. Didn't see any lightning though.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7613 on: August 25, 2024, 01:01:48 pm »
In other news, it really feels like autumn out there today, especially with all the leaves in the ground that the wind has took down
Online jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7614 on: August 25, 2024, 01:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 25, 2024, 12:06:34 pm
Some fantastic lightning last night. One amazing bolt went horizontal over Wirral then arced down to the ground or sea off Liverpool. I didn't see the first lightning, but the thunder made me jump because is was really loud.

That must have been the bolt I saw last night, when I was painting. It was huge. I had my headphones on and was listening to some music, so I didn't have any idea what it was!  ;D
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7615 on: August 25, 2024, 01:49:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on August 25, 2024, 01:01:48 pm
In other news, it really feels like autumn out there today, especially with all the leaves in the ground that the wind has took down

You can tell autumn is nigh by the slightly different angle sunlight is falling.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7616 on: August 25, 2024, 01:57:53 pm »
Got the fire lit in the pub today ready for all the cold and wet walkers arriving later this evening.
Online kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7617 on: August 25, 2024, 02:03:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 25, 2024, 10:37:43 am
I'm absolutely bloody freezing sat in the house.  I'm very tempted to put the heating on 🥶

Last night I was actually thinking about putting a pair of socks on. Not the same as the heating I know but that won't be too far away.
Online kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7618 on: August 25, 2024, 04:07:33 pm »
Well using my slow cooker in August has to be a first.
Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7619 on: August 25, 2024, 06:28:37 pm »
Quote from: kesey on August 25, 2024, 02:03:32 pm
Last night I was actually thinking about putting a pair of socks on. Not the same as the heating I know but that won't be too far away.

If it's not warm enough for shorts and flip flops I always have 2 pairs of socks on 😄
Online kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7620 on: August 25, 2024, 07:25:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 25, 2024, 06:28:37 pm
If it's not warm enough for shorts and flip flops I always have 2 pairs of socks on 😄

You should get those socks that allow you wear your flips flops . They have a split between your big toe and the other toes. Any Indian on here know what Iam on about. When Iam out I and about I wear closed toe hiking sandals and will usually have them on until my feet are too cold which is usually around October. With shorts though it needs to be around 18 + for me to wear them.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7621 on: August 25, 2024, 07:36:05 pm »
You can tell it's bank holiday weekend as the weather is worse than Everton FC [& that's saying something] guarantee get fine weather in a couple of weeks when the schools go back.

I hate the August bank holiday, you not the long dark nights of autumn/winter are not far off. :(
Online kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7622 on: August 25, 2024, 08:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 25, 2024, 07:36:05 pm
You can tell it's bank holiday weekend as the weather is worse than Everton FC [& that's saying something] guarantee get fine weather in a couple of weeks when the schools go back.

I hate the August bank holiday, you not the long dark nights of autumn/winter are not far off. :(

Make the most of it mate as we only have three weeks until the Mabon Equinox . I don't have anything against Winter personally as it's a time for reflection and hibernation . It's the fact that we all have to do our daily grind in these months which is challenging for us . That big Chrimbo bollocks is a tad weird and Iam always glad it's out the way . I do enjoy the festivities and the Solstice mind you. Iam deffo tempted this year to swerve it all and go and sit on a beach in Kerala or maybe stretch my comfort zone somewhat and go to a place that I've never been before .
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7623 on: August 26, 2024, 08:28:35 am »
Quote from: kesey on August 25, 2024, 08:13:55 pm
Make the most of it mate as we only have three weeks until the Mabon Equinox . I don't have anything against Winter personally as it's a time for reflection and hibernation . It's the fact that we all have to do our daily grind in these months which is challenging for us . That big Chrimbo bollocks is a tad weird and Iam always glad it's out the way . I do enjoy the festivities and the Solstice mind you. Iam deffo tempted this year to swerve it all and go and sit on a beach in Kerala or maybe stretch my comfort zone somewhat and go to a place that I've never been before .

Although the christmas lights do brighten up those long dark nights from the end of November, i hate the period when the clocks go back at the end of October to February, i find it unnatural when it's dark & it's only 5pm.
Online kesey

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7624 on: August 26, 2024, 01:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 26, 2024, 08:28:35 am
Although the christmas lights do brighten up those long dark nights from the end of November, i hate the period when the clocks go back at the end of October to February, i find it unnatural when it's dark & it's only 5pm.

It's 3.50pm on the Winter Solstice . Ooft !
Online Buck Pete

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7625 on: August 29, 2024, 12:47:14 pm »
I came here to say, Christ, it's cold in the house today. I am so close to sticking the heating on for an hour.  Or is it just me?

Anyway, I went to the start of the thread and saw there is a poster named "Scally McBeal".  Brilliant :)

So I got on wiki and saw that Calista Flockhart married Harrison Ford.  Well, I never!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #7626 on: Today at 10:27:53 am »
I can barely see 100 yards out there this morning. Thick, drizzly mist.

