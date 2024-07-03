« previous next »
Cold,grey and raining here.

On the plus side though the garden's perked up. ::)
Its blowing a gale again and Ive had to close the windows cos its baltic.

July.
Quote from: Snail on July  3, 2024, 09:07:52 pm
Its blowing a gale again and Ive had to close the windows cos its baltic.

July.

Blowing a gale and pissing down here.
6th July, it's pissing down and just 11°, I'm fucking freezing so put the bastard heating on 🥶
Quote from: reddebs on July  6, 2024, 09:13:24 am
6th July, it's pissing down and just 11°, I'm fucking freezing so put the bastard heating on 🥶

Dry,sunny and fucking freezing here.
Sunny yesterday afternoon so I prepared the garage door and side gate for a coat of gloss this morning.

And since 8am its been non stop drizzle.
Good job I painted the extension yesterday. Rain all morning today, and now we've just had a crack of thunder.
Proper torrential rain on and off over the last 25 hours here. Colder and quite windy too. Fucking miserable!
The Met Office has issued a warning for torrential rain showers here tomorrow.  ::)
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  6, 2024, 09:38:21 pm
The Met Office has issued a warning for torrential rain showers here tomorrow.  ::)

Biblical here at 6.30 taking Paul to work this morning.  Muddy rivers running down the roads and lots of standing water to aquaplane on!!
Its a bit damp
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  6, 2024, 11:05:21 am
Good job I painted the extension yesterday. Rain all morning today, and now we've just had a crack of thunder.

Oh arent you so efficient!

The rain has now splashed muck up over the newly cleaned undercoat so its back to square one.

Theres definitely a curse attached to the garage door. Last time I painted it I sustained a knee injury half way through and ended up finishing the job in a knee brace.
July 7th

Woke up, looked outside, put my little electric heaters on, made a coffee to get warm and put on my cardy
Quote from: ToneLa on July  7, 2024, 09:37:23 am
July 7th

Woke up, looked outside, put my little electric heaters on, made a coffee to get warm and put on my cardy

It's actually not too bad now, and the sun is supposed to come out later. Pretty mild for October too. ;D
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  7, 2024, 09:03:22 am
Oh arent you so efficient!

The rain has now splashed muck up over the newly cleaned undercoat so its back to square one.

Theres definitely a curse attached to the garage door. Last time I painted it I sustained a knee injury half way through and ended up finishing the job in a knee brace.
I wish I was.

I'd actually already painted it once this 'summer'. Thing is, I didn't have the paint for the facia boards at the time, so I painted the walls first. Of course, once I got the paint for the facias and dodged the showers to do them, I got drips on the walls. When covering the drips with fresh wall paint you could see the patches, so I had to repaint the whole lot to make it look right again.  :butt

Your garage door must have something against you. Have you upset it in some way?
Hopefully you get it done, and without the need for a knee brace or any other medical equipment. 🎨🖌️

The rain has gone off here now. It was bad overnight. I was dreaming of a hurricane with hailstones and buildings having their roofs blown off. I then awoke to rain battering the windows.
Quote from: reddebs on July  7, 2024, 08:08:35 am
Biblical here at 6.30 taking Paul to work this morning.  Muddy rivers running down the roads and lots of standing water to aquaplane on!!
Sounds atrocious there, Debbs. ⛈️☔
Quote from: Son of Spion on July  7, 2024, 11:25:47 am
Sounds atrocious there, Debbs. ⛈️☔

It's not let up either 😳
No idea what's going on in the bay but looks like a convoy of around a dozen RNLI lifeboats 🤔
Quote from: redbyrdz on July  7, 2024, 11:16:12 am
It's actually not too bad now, and the sun is supposed to come out later. Pretty mild for October too. ;D

and the sun did come out, it's 17c now

went for a walk, spoiled a bit by the climate change hoax people in sefton park giving out free copies of The Light
Quote from: ToneLa on July  7, 2024, 02:33:15 pm
and the sun did come out, it's 17c now

went for a walk, spoiled a bit by the climate change hoax people in sefton park giving out free copies of The Light

Its not just climate change though. Its an all you can eat buffet of every crank theory under the sun.
It's been quite nice today,up until ten minutes ago when it started pissing down. ::)
Fuck off weather.

Seriously, it's mid summer and watching the garden being battered by strong easterly winds, with heavy grey skies you'd be mistaken for thing it was November.

2024 can do one for me!!!
Thunderstorm going on now.
I'm seeing lightning strikes over the Wirral. ⛈️

It's lashing down in Liverpool just now.
Thunder and lightning in L4
We just had Thunder and Lightning, Lancashire/Greater Manchester border.
Our poor Roxy is going nuts.
First time she has experienced thunder.  :(
Still going here, can feel the thunder its that loud.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  9, 2024, 09:51:12 pm
Our poor Roxy is going nuts.
First time she has experienced thunder.  :(

Give her a big hug. Mines not arsed about thunder but you drive too fast over the speed bump and hes at the window barking his nut off 😂
Quote from: Claire. on July  9, 2024, 09:53:27 pm
Give her a big hug. Mines not arsed about thunder but you drive too fast over the speed bump and hes at the window barking his nut off 😂
Both Thunder & Lightning Here
Quote from: Boston Bosox on July  9, 2024, 10:20:24 pm
Both Thunder & Lightning Here

Knock, knock, knock, knock
on wood...
July 2024. Sitting here under my blanket  the house draped in clothes and shoes still wet from yesterday's soaking.


::)
Hot.Humid.Sucks.
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on July 11, 2024, 08:21:29 pm
Hot.Humid.Sucks.


Fancy a swap?

It's been a truly abysmal summer, here.

One rather brief decent spell in June, then back to unsettled, cool dross.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:50:44 pm

Fancy a swap?

It's been a truly abysmal summer, here.

One rather brief decent spell in June, then back to unsettled, cool dross.

With unexpected showers to boot.
Tomorrow in Sefton Park...

forecast on my app is RAIN

Not toooooo bad rain, and will be around 15 / 16 degrees...

but I want sunshine

Outright, no-messin sunshine

WISH ME LUCK (me and every other punter getting soaked at Cream Classical)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:50:44 pm

Fancy a swap?

It's been a truly abysmal summer, here.

One rather brief decent spell in June, then back to unsettled, cool dross.

Sounds great,i was thinking back to childhood  english summer holidays of unsettled,cool and dross sitting in the back of me dads car waiting to get out between the rain showers and chuck some seaweed around or play in the sewer pipe before heading over to the arcade for some air hockey....good times!
Pissing down.

Yet again.
I looked at the BBC weather site on Friday and it was saying a sunny weekend! Now of course, everything has changed.  ::)
