There was definitively a girl singing on Church street, in the morning. Pretty well too. She had to hold up her own umbrella though, so maybe she wasn't there for long!



I got off the train Liverpool Lime St at 11am and it was raining very heavy when I went outside the station and 1st thing I done was take a black cab to Anfield and spent about 45 minutes recording different things then took another black cab back to the city centre and spent the next 4 ½ hours wandering round places you would expect tourists / day trippers to go, Matthew St, Albert Dock, The 3 Graces buildings area and loads of streets where all the shops, cafe's etc are. I dunno the names of the streets but you will see where I was when I put a video together and post it to YouTube in a couple of days time. I honestly never seen nor heard any Buskers which was very disappointing (for me) as that's my main reason for going. Nevermind I'll go again in a few weeks time as I still enjoyed the day despite no Buskers and getting thoroughly soaked through to the skin. Liverpool is such a great city, I like it a lot.