Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 08:45:28 am
Typical! 

We've had weeks of beautiful weather here and the day we're travelling to Rufford for a family visit we've got weather warnings for heavy rain, flooding and travel disruption for North Wales and North West England 🤦
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 09:08:03 am
Ahh well. Summer was nice while it lasted.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 09:11:45 am
Quote from: reddebs on May 22, 2024, 08:45:28 am
Typical! 

We've had weeks of beautiful weather here and the day we're travelling to Rufford for a family visit we've got weather warnings for heavy rain, flooding and travel disruption for North Wales and North West England 🤦

Off to Bala at the weekend as the better half is taking me away as part of my 40th birthday - weather is looking ominous!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 09:20:10 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on May 22, 2024, 09:11:45 am
Off to Bala at the weekend as the better half is taking me away as part of my 40th birthday - weather is looking ominous!

It won't be windy just a bit wet so go white water rafting at Tryweryn kayaking centre and have fun getting very wet 😂
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 10:41:56 am
I'm pretty tanned, though the rain started last night and is still hammering down so hard my colleagues can hear it on work calls

roll on winter
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 06:12:39 pm
I mean.....come on
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 06:48:51 pm
Remember October 2023 when it was grim, proper rained all month? Well, 22 May 2024 just smashed it on the fucking bonce.
It's wicked here.
It can't make it's mind up whether to rain heavily or fucking piss it down.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 07:01:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May 22, 2024, 08:45:28 am
Typical! 

We've had weeks of beautiful weather here and the day we're travelling to Rufford for a family visit we've got weather warnings for heavy rain, flooding and travel disruption for North Wales and North West England 🤦

We abandoned the trip at Conwy.  No point putting ourselves at risk in those conditions with so many idiots driving at 5mph but without lights!!

We'll try again next week 😊
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 07:04:11 pm
Time to build an ark?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 22, 2024, 11:05:20 pm
 up to an inch falling in the next 6 hours sez my weather app
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 23, 2024, 08:38:35 am
 :butt
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 23, 2024, 09:20:23 am
Rather autumnal here this morning ladies and gents.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 23, 2024, 09:23:22 am
Worked all day last Saturday and was down in rugby where it was dull, spent all day Sunday sat in an aircraft hangar, got this weekend off :butt
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 23, 2024, 10:13:45 am
Weather looks alright to me for my mate's stag :lickin



Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 23, 2024, 10:18:23 am
 :evil
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 23, 2024, 12:38:02 pm
Half expecting the leaves to start dropping off the trees.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 24, 2024, 06:31:28 pm
I had to put the a/c unit in the window earlier this week,we almost hit 90 Tuesday,Wednesday.We did manage finish our first exterior house painting of the season before the rain yesterday.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 24, 2024, 06:39:20 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 24, 2024, 06:31:28 pm
I had to put the a/c unit in the window earlier this week,we almost hit 90 Tuesday,Wednesday.We did manage finish our first exterior house painting of the season before the rain yesterday.

I haven't used my a/c unit yet this "summer". I had the heating on this morning though.  :-\
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 25, 2024, 05:49:00 pm
Me dehumidifier sure collects a lot of water.. a litre across two days
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 26, 2024, 02:48:24 pm
Absolutely battering it down here at the moment. Sounds like Im in a car wash.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 26, 2024, 02:53:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 26, 2024, 02:48:24 pm
Absolutely battering it down here at the moment. Sounds like Im in a car wash.

Sunny spells here, nothing like the forecast. Going out for a few at half 3, hope it stays dry for a few hours at least.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 26, 2024, 05:59:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 26, 2024, 02:53:25 pm
Sunny spells here, nothing like the forecast. Going out for a few at half 3, hope it stays dry for a few hours at least.

Enjoy the parade.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 26, 2024, 06:31:27 pm
Shorts mode now ON
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 26, 2024, 09:08:29 pm
Heating back on. Brrrrr
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 26, 2024, 10:03:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 26, 2024, 09:08:29 pm
Heating back on. Brrrrr

I had me big coat on earlier going for a walk.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 26, 2024, 11:05:17 pm
I closed the windows earlier. Chilly breeze. Just walked the dog in the park though, and it feels a bit milder now the breeze has gone.

Shocking stuff though. The nights start drawing in again next month and we've had about two decent days weather up to now.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 28, 2024, 03:20:57 pm
Not too bad on the Wirral now, but I thought we were going to need an ark when I looked out the window first thing this morning.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 30, 2024, 07:04:27 am
Lashing it down again here.
So spring 2023 and spring 2024 have been crap. February through to May in both years have had shite weather.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 3, 2024, 08:12:17 pm
Snow this week isn't there?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 08:29:37 am
On Sunday it was too hot to move,yesterday was grey and airless and today it's pissing down.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 09:08:21 am
And we're back to late autumn again.  Grey, cold and windy 😕
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:27:09 am
honestly, you lot are never happy.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 10:42:50 am
Sitting in the conservatory listening to the rain bounce off the roof whilst Ive got a newly installed side gate and frame needing coats of weather shield.

Shite.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 03:50:25 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:27:09 am
honestly, you lot are never happy.

Do you know anyone who is happy with this weather? Two minutes ago it was dead sunny, now its battering it down, the wind has blown the shed door open and the garden is getting flooded. My eldest has gone to school in his blazer, no coat, he'll be like a drowned rat when he gets in
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 04:02:14 pm
Where did this fucking rain come from? This morning it was only a 25% of rain - now it's heavy rain predicted for the next four hours.  :butt
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm
Weather today in Liverpool was horrible, and how do I know that? because I was there for 6 hours. My intentions were to find and record some Buskers then put the video's on my Buskers UK Youtube channel but I never seen a single one.

I did record quite a bit of footage out and about wandering the streets though and will cobble a video together in a few days, you never know, you might even spot yourself in my video if you were in town today. ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 10:44:10 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:51:05 pm
Weather today in Liverpool was horrible, and how do I know that? because I was there for 6 hours. My intentions were to find and record some Buskers then put the video's on my Buskers UK Youtube channel but I never seen a single one.

I did record quite a bit of footage out and about wandering the streets though and will cobble a video together in a few days, you never know, you might even spot yourself in my video if you were in town today. ;D

There was definitively a girl singing on Church street, in the morning. Pretty well too. She had to hold up her own umbrella though, so maybe she wasn't there for long!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:34:57 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:44:10 am
There was definitively a girl singing on Church street, in the morning. Pretty well too. She had to hold up her own umbrella though, so maybe she wasn't there for long!
I got off the train Liverpool Lime St at 11am and it was raining very heavy when I went outside the station and 1st thing I done was take a black cab to Anfield and spent about 45 minutes recording different things then took another black cab back to the city centre and spent the next 4 ½ hours wandering round places you would expect tourists / day trippers to go, Matthew St, Albert Dock, The 3 Graces buildings area and loads of streets where all the shops, cafe's etc are. I dunno the names of the streets but you will see where I was when I put a video together and post it to YouTube in a couple of days time. I honestly never seen nor heard any Buskers which was very disappointing (for me) as that's my main reason for going.  Nevermind I'll go again in a few weeks time as I still enjoyed the day despite no Buskers and getting thoroughly soaked through to the skin.  Liverpool is such a great city, I like it a lot.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:46:24 am
"Flaming June" eh!

Almost midday and it's only 12°c. The wind and rain was that bad at 6:30am that it set my car alarm off.  :rollseyes
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 01:47:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:46:24 am
"Flaming June" eh!

Almost midday and it's only 12°c. The wind and rain was that bad at 6:30am that it set my car alarm off.  :rollseyes

The TT is on and I always associate it with shite weather. I went in 1989 and remember freezing my tits off at the Ramsey Sprint on a non race day.
