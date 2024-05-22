Typical! We've had weeks of beautiful weather here and the day we're travelling to Rufford for a family visit we've got weather warnings for heavy rain, flooding and travel disruption for North Wales and North West England 🤦
Off to Bala at the weekend as the better half is taking me away as part of my 40th birthday - weather is looking ominous!
I had to put the a/c unit in the window earlier this week,we almost hit 90 Tuesday,Wednesday.We did manage finish our first exterior house painting of the season before the rain yesterday.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Absolutely battering it down here at the moment. Sounds like Im in a car wash.
Sunny spells here, nothing like the forecast. Going out for a few at half 3, hope it stays dry for a few hours at least.
Heating back on. Brrrrr
honestly, you lot are never happy.
Weather today in Liverpool was horrible, and how do I know that? because I was there for 6 hours. My intentions were to find and record some Buskers then put the video's on my Buskers UK Youtube channel but I never seen a single one.I did record quite a bit of footage out and about wandering the streets though and will cobble a video together in a few days, you never know, you might even spot yourself in my video if you were in town today.
There was definitively a girl singing on Church street, in the morning. Pretty well too. She had to hold up her own umbrella though, so maybe she wasn't there for long!
"Flaming June" eh!Almost midday and it's only 12°c. The wind and rain was that bad at 6:30am that it set my car alarm off.
