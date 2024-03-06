And here but I'm suffering with a heavy cold 😷🤒🤧 I'm still out in the garden though 😂
Nice,I'm taking the sitting room apart.
I'm painting the new media wall in my dinner hour, just got final coat to put on today and will be done.Feel like a Royal at the minute, everywhere smells of new paint
The weather today is fabulous darlings.
🌞👍It's nice here, too. There's some big orange thing in the sky. Not sure what it is. 🤔
Despite having a drippy nose and generally feeling like shit it's been a fabulous day today 😁Bit of gardening this morning with some seeds sown and seedlings pricked out, I've even had plants outside hardening off ready to plant out 😳Lunchtime walk at the beach then more gardening this afternoon.Spring finally feels like it's arrived 🤗
Belongs in the small things that make you happy thread as well...
Kepa's penalty miss from two seasons ago?
Dry again today but blowing a gale and freezing.
Bit breezy and sunny here but as you say, it's bloody freezing 🥶I'm sat at the patio doors so it's lovely and toasty 😁
One thing, the daylight feels brighter [even a dull day], it's that watery type of daylight you get between October & February when the sun is low in the sky.It won't be long before the trees & plants start flowering.
Grey and miserable here in Stockport, the weather is shite too.
