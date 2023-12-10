A volcano has erupted in Iceland [no it's not me because i couldn't buy something i wanted ] this one on the Reykjanes peninsula, i remember the 2010 eruption which caused havoc as Airline flights were grounded for a couple of weeks.



From what I've read, this is a very different type of eruption, and the amount of ash ejected high into the sky will be a fraction of that in 2010.It's weakening already, too.There are some Icelandic volcanos that we should be concerned about if they erupt - and the hazards depend on the volcano!In June 1783, Laki erupted, Although only '4' on the VEI scale (0-8), it continued for 8 months and emitted enormous quantities of both sulphur dioxide and flourine (both are poisons). An estimated 60-80% of livestock in Iceland perished and, coupled with crop failures, around 25% of the entire Icelandic population died.The gas emissions played havoc with the weather across the world. The 1783 summer was sweltering in the UK and northern/central Europe - but predominantly very hazy as the gas blocked the sun.The gas is estimated to have directly killed between 100k and 250k people (mostly those who worked outside and inhaled the SO2 over long time periods.The following winter was extremely harsh. The temperature didn't rise above freezing in Hampshire for 28 continuous days and there was a lot of snow. Frost Fairs returned to the Thames and most other major rivers froze. In Europe, it was similarly cold and snowy; the thaw in late spring 1784 led to huge amounts of flooding. In the newly-formed USA, New England had its coldest winter and most snowfall ever. The South had a lot of snow, with the Mississippi River freezing all the way to New Orleans. In Africa & Asia, Monsoons failed, whilst famine hit Japan.The next summer (1784), poor weather and more 'haze' led to extensive crop failures and starvation. The following winter (1784/5) was another cold one.Took a few years for the climate to return fully to normal. The famines in France (crops failed again in 1785) led to deaths and poverty. The protests that erupted spread, culminating in the French Revolution in 1789.