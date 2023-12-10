« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 294136 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6640 on: December 10, 2023, 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 10, 2023, 01:20:52 pm
What was that storm a couple of years back, when someone was filming planes landing in at Heathrow, which was pretty hairy to say the least.

There were two, Storm Ciara 3 years ago was horrendous

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TyE9HnPzyQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TyE9HnPzyQE</a>

and Storm Eunice 2 years ago

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a704wbm82rM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a704wbm82rM</a>
Fuck the Tories

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6641 on: December 11, 2023, 10:46:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December  7, 2023, 01:10:17 pm
At least another few days of this generally unsettled weather (is there any weather in winter worse than 7c and rain?), but increasing signs that high pressure could move in from the mid-Atlantic as we move through next week. That should quieten things down for a spell.

As always with these, the details of the actual weather depends on the exact positioning, orientation and ridging of the high. If it's right over us, then generally means clear with some frosts and increased chance of mist/fog. But if it's a little to the west, then it'll drag colder and murkier air down the east of the country. A little to the east and we get milder southerlies.

Then there's the question of where the high migrates to. Northwards (or NW'wards/NE'wards), and it allows cold air to move around it and over the UK, with the Jetstream diverted onto a more southern track. If it collapses to the SE - which is the most common route - then the Atlantic lows move over the north of it, bringing milder but wetter (and often windier) weather from the north, then unsettled weather from the SW to NW (none of which are great for this region).



After most models were initially showing the retrogression NW'wards, all have backed away from that scenario and are forecasting the high to sink southwards. That'll mean a very mild airflow from the SW, and wetter the further north-west in the UK you go. Suggestions it could slide westwards into the mid-North Atlantic to swing winds to a NW'ly, but mild/moist air would flow over the top of the high so not really a cold NW'ly.

Little hope at this point for a white Xmas.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6642 on: December 16, 2023, 10:34:37 am »
The update is that some models are showing a block in the mid-North Atlantic and a low over the North Sea) Scandinavia for around that 23rd/24th/25th timeframe.

Would bring wintry showers from the NW; an outside chance of snow sticking.

Even if it did, little chance of it staying around beyond Xmas Day/Boxing Day.


I'd give 'technical white Christmas' (ie, at least one flake falling, even if it's amongst mostly rain) as probably 1 in 2 or 1 in 3 at this stage. If the models are still going for this set-up my the middle of the week, then definitely better chance. For snow to fall and be on the ground on Xmas Day, still about 1 in 4 / 1 in 5.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6643 on: December 16, 2023, 07:05:20 pm »
Daffodils out in Caldies Park, that about 2 months to early!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6644 on: December 16, 2023, 09:08:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on December 16, 2023, 07:05:20 pm
Daffodils out in Caldies Park, that about 2 months to early!

That's not really good news. They're an important early food source for insects in the spring. They're not likely to flower again in 3 months!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6645 on: December 17, 2023, 07:49:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on December 16, 2023, 07:05:20 pm
Daffodils out in Caldies Park, that about 2 months to early!

Seen that happen a few times now by ours, just googled and read that daffs have an inbuilt temp gauge, so if its 2 to 10c for a bit and then warms up, it triggers them to start to grow.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6646 on: December 18, 2023, 04:19:46 pm »
Wet and windy today in New England,few trees down and power outages but nothing near me so far.Least it's not cold.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6647 on: December 19, 2023, 05:59:47 am »
A volcano has erupted in Iceland [no it's not me because i couldn't buy something i wanted :P] this one on the Reykjanes peninsula, i remember the 2010 eruption which caused havoc as Airline flights were grounded for a couple of weeks.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67756413
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6648 on: December 20, 2023, 03:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 19, 2023, 05:59:47 am
A volcano has erupted in Iceland [no it's not me because i couldn't buy something i wanted :P] this one on the Reykjanes peninsula, i remember the 2010 eruption which caused havoc as Airline flights were grounded for a couple of weeks.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67756413


From what I've read, this is a very different type of eruption, and the amount of ash ejected high into the sky will be a fraction of that in 2010.

It's weakening already, too.

There are some Icelandic volcanos that we should be concerned about if they erupt - and the hazards depend on the volcano!

 In June 1783, Laki erupted, Although only '4' on the VEI scale (0-8), it continued for 8 months and emitted enormous quantities of both sulphur dioxide and flourine (both are poisons). An estimated 60-80% of livestock in Iceland perished and, coupled with crop failures, around 25% of the entire Icelandic population died.

The gas emissions played havoc with the weather across the world. The 1783 summer was sweltering in the UK and northern/central Europe - but predominantly very hazy as the gas blocked the sun.

The gas is estimated to have directly killed between 100k and 250k people (mostly those who worked outside and inhaled the SO2 over long time periods.

The following winter was extremely harsh. The temperature didn't rise above freezing in Hampshire for 28 continuous days and there was a lot of snow. Frost Fairs returned to the Thames and most other major rivers froze. In Europe, it was similarly cold and snowy; the thaw in late spring 1784 led to huge amounts of flooding. In the newly-formed USA, New England had its coldest winter and most snowfall ever. The South had a lot of snow, with the Mississippi River freezing all the way to New Orleans. In Africa & Asia, Monsoons failed, whilst famine hit Japan.

The next summer (1784), poor weather and more 'haze' led to extensive crop failures and starvation. The following winter (1784/5) was another cold one.

Took a few years for the climate to return fully to normal. The famines in France (crops failed again in 1785) led to deaths and poverty. The protests that erupted spread, culminating in the French Revolution in 1789.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6649 on: December 21, 2023, 08:08:30 am »
Absolutely lashing it down outside. Met office forecasts says nothing about rain of course.   ::)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6650 on: December 21, 2023, 09:33:06 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 21, 2023, 08:08:30 am
Absolutely lashing it down outside. Met office forecasts says nothing about rain of course.   ::)

Just been to the shop, my clothes usually come out of the washing machine dryer.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6651 on: December 21, 2023, 01:46:59 pm »
115mph wind speed have been recorded at Cairngorm summit

 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6652 on: December 21, 2023, 02:07:26 pm »
Starting to die down a bit now but was crazy windy this morning, and it was bin day too, so the street was just covered in rubbish, with loads of upturned bins.  My dog couldn't even pee in the garden because the fence was flapping so hard it kept scaring the little guy and sending him back in whenever he went to do some business.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6653 on: December 21, 2023, 02:10:01 pm »
Lad was supposed to have a flying lesson today, no chance, so we went to Manc airport instead, 9 or 10 go arounds we saw, all aborted well before the airport.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6654 on: December 21, 2023, 03:30:36 pm »
Barton Bridge been closed most of the day due to an HGV going over in the wind, no injuries thankfuly


Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6655 on: December 21, 2023, 03:35:39 pm »
Load of rail disruption too, the Southern end of the West Coast main line has been dreadful today, trains have only just started moving again after being stuck since just after midday, apparently the culprit was the 10.13 Crewe to Euston which came to a halt near Hemel Hempstead, only just arrived at Euston 3 hours late.
« Reply #6656 on: Yesterday at 08:02:33 am »
14C forecast for Liverpool today. That's nuts.  :o
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6657 on: Yesterday at 09:37:15 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:02:33 am
14C forecast for Liverpool today. That's nuts.  :o

With 40mph to 45mph winds to go with it.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6658 on: Yesterday at 12:37:38 pm »
Christ almighty is it ever going to stop raining 💦💦💦💦💦

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #6659 on: Today at 02:22:19 am »
Currently down in Cardiff and it hasnt stopped raining for the last 24 hours with a howling gale to add to the fun
