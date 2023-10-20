« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

afc tukrish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 20, 2023, 10:15:41 pm
Red Beret

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 21, 2023, 10:27:34 am
Vacation weather forecast:

"Shit."
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 21, 2023, 03:22:50 pm
^
It's only a few clouds.  ;)
Elmo!

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 21, 2023, 07:11:22 pm
From Aberdeen, not my photo.

Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 22, 2023, 11:03:58 am
Seen some of the images on the news, the storm surges were huge!
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 22, 2023, 12:06:46 pm
Sunshine,blue skies and torrential downpours here.
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 22, 2023, 12:58:56 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on October 21, 2023, 07:11:22 pm
From Aberdeen, not my photo.



Cracking snap, I thought that was a person in the right of the picture for a second!
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 27, 2023, 09:19:47 am
Either someone deleted everything else (chance would be a fine thing), or it's misty today

Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 28, 2023, 04:05:42 pm
It's  about 70  here in Boston could go up to 80 middle of the afternoon.A no rain Saturday has been a rarity recently as well.
ToneLa

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 28, 2023, 05:22:27 pm
There was rain, but it appears to be needed more in Manchester
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 29, 2023, 09:07:24 pm
Storm Ciaron will hit sometime this week and the next one is mine!!

Storm Debbie could be hitting an area near you soon 🫵 😁
afc tukrish

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 29, 2023, 11:30:48 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 29, 2023, 09:07:24 pm
Storm Ciaron will hit sometime this week and the next one is mine!!

Storm Debbie could be hitting an area near you soon 🫵 😁

Was the uncooked chicken that bad?
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 30, 2023, 09:00:04 am
I'm sick to death of this fucking rain and we've got another eight days' of it to look forward to.
Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
October 30, 2023, 09:01:06 am
Bad floods down here recently.
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Yesterday at 06:05:48 pm
I can't remember the last time it didn't piss down on Halloween.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 10:13:36 am
Is it purely climate change, the el nino effect or a combination of both that we're having these storms or more pertinently, strong easterly/northerly and north easterly winds?

If it's el nino, how long before its effects are blown out and things settle down a bit?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 11:19:24 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:13:36 am
Is it purely climate change, the el nino effect or a combination of both that we're having these storms or more pertinently, strong easterly/northerly and north easterly winds?

If it's el nino, how long before its effects are blown out and things settle down a bit?


We're experiencing a period of recurring 'high-latitude blocking' (basically, semi-persistent high pressure to our north), which diverts the Jet Stream on a more southerly track. Notable that Storm Babet barely affected the NW of England, and Storm Ciaran - due over the next few days - is forecast to largely miss us with its worst effects, too. In both instances (and to a lesser extent with Storm Agnes in late Sept) this was due to them taking a much more southerly track than is normal for storms at this time of year (which is generally on a SE-NE path near NI and Scotland)

There's a vague link between El Ninos and the prevalence of high-latitude blocking over the North Atlantic/Greenland/Northern Scandinavia in the late autumn/early winter - but nothing statistically glaring.

If this pattern repeats into December, then it increases the chances of a colder start to winter.

