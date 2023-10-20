Is it purely climate change, the el nino effect or a combination of both that we're having these storms or more pertinently, strong easterly/northerly and north easterly winds?



If it's el nino, how long before its effects are blown out and things settle down a bit?



We're experiencing a period of recurring 'high-latitude blocking' (basically, semi-persistent high pressure to our north), which diverts the Jet Stream on a more southerly track. Notable that Storm Babet barely affected the NW of England, and Storm Ciaran - due over the next few days - is forecast to largely miss us with its worst effects, too. In both instances (and to a lesser extent with Storm Agnes in late Sept) this was due to them taking a much more southerly track than is normal for storms at this time of year (which is generally on a SE-NE path near NI and Scotland)There's a vague link between El Ninos and the prevalence of high-latitude blocking over the North Atlantic/Greenland/Northern Scandinavia in the late autumn/early winter - but nothing statistically glaring.If this pattern repeats into December, then it increases the chances of a colder start to winter.