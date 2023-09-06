Jokes on you cos we fucking love the cold the dog is pathetic in heat but loves going out in the cold/rain.oh it deffo is worth it, I did the same for ages and kept thinking 'it's only two weeks a year' but weeks like this when it suddenly creeps up it's worth every penny to just be comfortable.
Stayed in most of today. I know my flat was probably like an oven compared to outside, but at least indoors I can laze around in me undies.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Lol I deffo dont miss the central line in the summer!
Stayed in most of today. I know my flat was probably like an oven compared to outside, but at least indoors I can laze around in me undies.
So much dust in this morning's rain, all the cars are absolutely filthy. Looks like someone has poured a bucket of actual mud over them.
Saharan sand apaprently, both cars and all the garden furniture are coated in it.
I'm sold! Air con unit for next spring!
Stupid waste of time piece of shit BBC weather app...still showing a forecast that bears no resemblance to reality....
I noticed that too. I believe the BBC don't use the Met Office anymore. I use the MO app if I want an accurate forecast these days.
Buy it in the winter when they're cheaper!
Page created in 0.211 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]