Just been out for drinks and Tapas, walked a mile home, sweating like a 🐖 so in the garden with a blond witch (and a drink too ) 😅

I love this weather
Quote from: Claire. on September  6, 2023, 07:56:42 pm
Jokes on you cos we fucking love the cold ;D the dog is pathetic in heat but loves going out in the cold/rain.

oh it deffo is worth it, I did the same for ages and kept thinking 'it's only two weeks a year' but weeks like this when it suddenly creeps up it's worth every penny to just be comfortable.

You're a right weirdo you Claire ;D

I used to love taking the dogs for a walk on a winters night. No-one out just us, dogs could leg about and chase rabbits
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2023, 08:45:10 pm
Stayed in most of today. I know my flat was probably like an oven compared to outside, but at least indoors I can laze around in me undies.

Fromola was right about your getting your pants pulled down, eh?
Raining by ours right now
Thundering here but no rain or lightening yet.  Still really hot though even with an easterly breeze 🤷
Having to go back into the office two days a week was times perfectly. Spent the last two days sweating on London Underground. Beautiful.

Back at home today thank fuck.
Lol I deffo dont miss the central line in the summer!
Quote from: Claire. on September  7, 2023, 07:44:09 am
Lol I deffo dont miss the central line in the summer!

Thankfully dont have to get that any more! To be fair the new Elizabeth Line has air con so its infinitely better. Its the 15 minute walk either end that dies most of the damage though!
Quote from: Red Beret on September  6, 2023, 08:45:10 pm
Stayed in most of today. I know my flat was probably like an oven compared to outside, but at least indoors I can laze around in me undies.

I went for a day out yesterday, didn't feel it wasnt that hot [it was warm] until after 2pm when temperatures went past 25C, was at Broughton 3.30pm & my phone was showing 27C, mind you i did do a bus trip around North Wales yesterday.
So much dust in this morning's rain, all the cars are absolutely filthy. Looks like someone has poured a bucket of actual mud over them.
Quote from: kellan on September  7, 2023, 12:08:13 pm
So much dust in this morning's rain, all the cars are absolutely filthy. Looks like someone has poured a bucket of actual mud over them.
Bugger. I only washed mine yesterday.  :-\
Quote from: kellan on September  7, 2023, 12:08:13 pm
So much dust in this morning's rain, all the cars are absolutely filthy. Looks like someone has poured a bucket of actual mud over them.

Saharan sand apaprently, both cars and all the garden furniture are coated in it.
No sun today,no air either.
I'm sold! Air con unit for next spring!
Quote from: rob1966 on September  7, 2023, 12:31:26 pm
Saharan sand apaprently, both cars and all the garden furniture are coated in it.


Don't wipe it off - it can be incredibly abrasive. Ideally spray it off with a hose or jetwash.

Quote from: Draex on September  7, 2023, 12:41:49 pm
I'm sold! Air con unit for next spring!

Buy it in the winter when they're cheaper!
Stupid waste of time piece of shit BBC weather app...still showing a forecast that bears no resemblance to reality....
Quote from: Pistolero on September  7, 2023, 02:00:56 pm
Stupid waste of time piece of shit BBC weather app...still showing a forecast that bears no resemblance to reality....
I noticed that too. I believe the BBC don't use the Met Office anymore. I use the MO app if I want an accurate forecast these days.
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  7, 2023, 02:08:19 pm
I noticed that too. I believe the BBC don't use the Met Office anymore. I use the MO app if I want an accurate forecast these days.

I'd swear they use the same dickhead the Express and Mirror uses
Quote from: Claire. on September  7, 2023, 12:51:15 pm
Buy it in the winter when they're cheaper!

Will do cheers!
Play misty for me
19c at 5am, I'm already sweating 😓 In Leeds then going to Rugby, the aircon is lovely

Bit foggy too, looked lovely going over the M62 summit, mist on the reservoirs
