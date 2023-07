And the autumn feel continues today with the introduction of southerly gales all afternoon, continuing on and off until Sunday.



I'd actually like (well my garden would) some rain please. Even that's gone into autumn mode with leaves dropping and plants already gone to seed due to the drought 🤷



My jobs today, batten everything down, bring furniture indoors and move pots that are in the line if fire 😕



Fuck this unseasonal, climate change shite 😡