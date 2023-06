I've been non stop for a few weeks, been up and out early the past few weekends, up at 03:50 and did a 14hr shift Saturday and it caught up with me yesterday, fell asleep on the couch about 5 and slept through a thunderstorm. Got woken up by the missus about quarter past 6, she'd walked to pick up our chinese and some old fella gave her a lift home as it was dancing down. There was thunder and lightning when I woke up. Still raining when I went to bed at 9.