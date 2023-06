We didn't get any of the heavy stuff but we did get some as the grass and patio are wet. That's the last 3 nights we've had some rain which suits me fine ☺️



I've seen the pics and reports about it mate, it's bad when roof's are collapsing though it's also showing up a lack of investment in infrastructure and business property by the big corporates yet again.



We have a massive problem around here with AMEY. The Tory bastards sold off the council services to them when they ran the council, Labour has fined the fuckers over 1million but the lazy bastards don't empty the gulleys so rain has nowhere to go. Not sure what happened at Asda and Costco, was probably either weight of water or the sheer amount that fell that overpowered the downpipes, my garage was flooded, the drains just couldn't cope with the rain.