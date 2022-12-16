« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 230734 times)

Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5200 on: December 16, 2022, 03:27:01 pm »
It's pissing down.
Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5201 on: December 16, 2022, 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 16, 2022, 12:02:58 pm
Nobby, are you saying the prediction models are behaving unpredictably?!  :-X

This is worth a read, by the way. I've been mocked before for liking at least the first third or so of The Day After Tomorrow - but the threat is real, albeit nowhere near as quickly as described in the remaining (mainly laughable) two thirds of that film.

Check out the AMOC...

https://www.businessinsider.com/day-after-tomorrow-was-right-and-wrong-about-climate-shifts-2019-3


Yeah, the theory has been around years. Thermohaline circulation is the driver - coupled with the topography of the ocean floor that dictates the direction of flow.

'AMOC' - or the North Atlantic Drift as it's more commonly known - has been weakening for a while now. What could tip it over the edge is a sudden influx of fresh water caused by, for example, an immense lake of meltwater forming on Greenland held by an ice dam, where that ice dam suddenly collapses and releases billions of gallons of fresh water.

Total shutdown of the NAD/AMOC wouldn't, however, create the massive polar vortexes which, in TDAT, funnelled super-cooled air from the troposphere down to the surface (and led to tornadoes, with huge pressure drops causing tsunamis). That was exaggerated bollocks in the film.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5202 on: December 16, 2022, 04:41:28 pm »
Half 5 start for me tomorrow for a run to Avonmouth, I hope the truck I get has been out tonight, so the cab is nice and warm :)
Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5203 on: December 16, 2022, 04:50:54 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 16, 2022, 04:41:28 pm
Half 5 start for me tomorrow for a run to Avonmouth, I hope the truck I get has been out tonight, so the cab is nice and warm :)


A really shit day on the cards for tomorrow. Showery sleet and cold rain, temps around 3c.

Not even going to get a snowy breakdown to this little spell. Just a boring fizzle-out.

Latest output also pointing to a shite week leading up to Xmas, then crap (mild, showery, windy) for Xmas Day itself.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5204 on: December 16, 2022, 06:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December 16, 2022, 04:50:54 pm

A really shit day on the cards for tomorrow. Showery sleet and cold rain, temps around 3c.

Not even going to get a snowy breakdown to this little spell. Just a boring fizzle-out.

Latest output also pointing to a shite week leading up to Xmas, then crap (mild, showery, windy) for Xmas Day itself.



3c will do, I've done enough shifts in the past with minus 4 and minus 5 temps.

Just hoping the twats on the M5 behave themselves.
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5205 on: December 16, 2022, 06:12:34 pm »
Going up from 5 degrees to 15 on Monday, thank god for that.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5206 on: December 16, 2022, 06:32:01 pm »
Honestly, people, when you have weather events presenting ranges from -15C to +15C in a matter of a week, you shouldn't be thanking god, you should be bloody worried - but that's probably a debate best kept to the climate change thread (which reminds me - my friends in FFF point out that the correct term is "climate emergency")....  :'(
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5207 on: December 17, 2022, 04:40:52 am »
Just nipped out to the car to put my gear in wearing my boxers  and shirt (no one is up at this stupid hour) and it felt warmer. Its 0c, mad how that feels warm, suppose the - 7c temps we've had all week does that to you?
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5208 on: December 17, 2022, 12:09:35 pm »
I drove to Skem late last night and it was -2. By 4:30am everything was white with frost but it started raining as the temperature rose.

My phone is saying it's a balmy 6°C now.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5209 on: December 17, 2022, 02:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 12:09:35 pm
I drove to Skem late last night and it was -2. By 4:30am everything was white with frost but it started raining as the temperature rose.

My phone is saying it's a balmy 6°C now.

It was 6c in Avonmouth, I'm at Hilton Park services now, it's 3c but feels freezing. Mind you it's about 23c in the truck 🤣
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5210 on: December 17, 2022, 04:37:16 pm »
The ice has finally turned into slush by me, and it seems the rain is helping to wash it away. I hope the forecast for icy rain on Christmas Day mellows a bit over the next week though.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5211 on: December 17, 2022, 05:35:05 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 17, 2022, 02:19:30 pm
It was 6c in Avonmouth, I'm at Hilton Park services now, it's 3c but feels freezing. Mind you it's about 23c in the truck 🤣
The weather is off its head.  ::)

Rain, sleet or even snow is possible for Liverpool tomorrow, then the BBC are forecasting a ridiculous 15°C on Monday.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5212 on: December 17, 2022, 07:01:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 05:35:05 pm
The weather is off its head.  ::)

Rain, sleet or even snow is possible for Liverpool tomorrow, then the BBC are forecasting a ridiculous 15°C on Monday.

End of days

I'm local tomorrow, Iceland RDC in Warrington, Tesco widnes, Bolton then Barton, so will get caught up in that.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5213 on: December 17, 2022, 07:07:32 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 17, 2022, 07:01:12 pm
End of days

I'm local tomorrow, Iceland RDC in Warrington, Tesco widnes, Bolton then Barton, so will get caught up in that.
My cousin does runs up to Scotland in his HGV. I imagine that was fun over the past week.

The Met Office have a yellow warning for ice tomorrow, presumably after the rain/snow has fallen. Stay safe out there.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5214 on: December 18, 2022, 07:33:56 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 07:07:32 pm
My cousin does runs up to Scotland in his HGV. I imagine that was fun over the past week.

The Met Office have a yellow warning for ice tomorrow, presumably after the rain/snow has fallen. Stay safe out there.

Supposed to be freezing rain later, oh joy. The yards are all icy as fuck this morning
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5215 on: December 18, 2022, 08:12:44 am »
Stayed at Tebay on Friday night. Setting off from there with a couple of inches of fresh snow at 6am was a bit tricky. Proper freezing fog over Shap. Thankfully much better once we got down to sea level.

Feel like Rob with the out of date travel update. :D
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5216 on: December 18, 2022, 09:09:01 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 18, 2022, 08:12:44 am
Stayed at Tebay on Friday night. Setting off from there with a couple of inches of fresh snow at 6am was a bit tricky. Proper freezing fog over Shap. Thankfully much better once we got down to sea level.

Feel like Rob with the out of date travel update. :D

Did you eat in the restaurant? I'd kill for one of their sausage bars right now.

At Tesco widnes, right next to the old bridge, wind is freezing and its trying to snow
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5217 on: December 18, 2022, 09:40:15 am »
I successfully navigated all my cross country journeys.

Last night was the most straight forward apart from the amount of standing water, spray, wind and sleet round Saddleworth.

We're supposed to be getting 3 days of 40-50mph winds here starting later today but we're used to that 😂
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5218 on: December 18, 2022, 10:41:19 am »
Yellow warning of rain down here today, wet and grey all day.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5219 on: December 18, 2022, 11:22:45 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 18, 2022, 09:40:15 am
I successfully navigated all my cross country journeys.

Last night was the most straight forward apart from the amount of standing water, spray, wind and sleet round Saddleworth.

We're supposed to be getting 3 days of 40-50mph winds here starting later today but we're used to that 😂

Woodhead closed this morning , some dickhead tried to go over in a truck and jacknifed.

Was chatting with a tramper from AM Logistics this morning in Warrington, he's off to Buxton before parking up for the day, might be a bit iffy for him
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5220 on: December 18, 2022, 11:41:43 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 18, 2022, 11:22:45 am
Woodhead closed this morning , some dickhead tried to go over in a truck and jacknifed.

Was chatting with a tramper from AM Logistics this morning in Warrington, he's off to Buxton before parking up for the day, might be a bit iffy for him

I nearly turned left instead of right at Tankersley roundabout coming from Sheffield last night Rob but I'm so glad I didn't when I saw how bad it was.

I know it would have been a lot worse over Woodhead and if anything happens, there's rarely a phone signal to get help.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5221 on: December 18, 2022, 12:04:24 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 18, 2022, 11:41:43 am
I nearly turned left instead of right at Tankersley roundabout coming from Sheffield last night Rob but I'm so glad I didn't when I saw how bad it was.

I know it would have been a lot worse over Woodhead and if anything happens, there's rarely a phone signal to get help.

You did the right thing

Any HGV driver with a brain avoids the woodhead in winter when the weather is bad , too dodgy, too likely to get suddenly closed and like you said, crap signal.
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5222 on: December 18, 2022, 12:17:23 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 18, 2022, 12:04:24 pm
You did the right thing

Any HGV driver with a brain avoids the woodhead in winter when the weather is bad , too dodgy, too likely to get suddenly closed and like you said, crap signal.

Yeah I've been crossing those hills using either Snake, Woodhead or the 62 for the last 30yrs and you get to know what's possible or not.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5223 on: December 18, 2022, 01:12:24 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 18, 2022, 07:33:56 am
Supposed to be freezing rain later, oh joy. The yards are all icy as fuck this morning
It's raining now in Sefton Park. Still got snow on the ground though.

Freezing rain is absolutely lethal. I remember coming off my bike in it once. I rode off Rimrose Valley into Crosby and everything was coated in ice. The roads, cars, trees, garden walls etc as the rain froze on everything it touched. The camber of the road was enough to see the bike go from under me as I landed on my back and slid along the road. No oncoming cars, thankfully.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5224 on: December 18, 2022, 02:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 18, 2022, 01:12:24 pm
It's raining now in Sefton Park. Still got snow on the ground though.

Freezing rain is absolutely lethal. I remember coming off my bike in it once. I rode off Rimrose Valley into Crosby and everything was coated in ice. The roads, cars, trees, garden walls etc as the rain froze on everything it touched. The camber of the road was enough to see the bike go from under me as I landed on my back and slid along the road. No oncoming cars, thankfully.

Never done that thankfully. I'm currently sat at Great Bear next to the ship canal, its pissing it down and the rain is cold. At least I can turn the night heater on and get it toasty in the cab 😎
Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5225 on: December 18, 2022, 03:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 18, 2022, 01:12:24 pm
It's raining now in Sefton Park. Still got snow on the ground though.

Freezing rain is absolutely lethal. I remember coming off my bike in it once. I rode off Rimrose Valley into Crosby and everything was coated in ice. The roads, cars, trees, garden walls etc as the rain froze on everything it touched. The camber of the road was enough to see the bike go from under me as I landed on my back and slid along the road. No oncoming cars, thankfully.

I remember freezing rain like that once when I went to school. It was that slick that I couldn't get onto the pavement, because it had a camber to the crossing. I was trying to use my hands and just couldn't pull myself up. Finally I managed to step on a bit of grass between the paving stones and jump to some sort of flower pot, past the camber, lol.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5226 on: December 18, 2022, 03:19:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 18, 2022, 03:11:10 pm
I remember freezing rain like that once when I went to school. It was that slick that I couldn't get onto the pavement, because it had a camber to the crossing. I was trying to use my hands and just couldn't pull myself up. Finally I managed to step on a bit of grass between the paving stones and jump to some sort of flower pot, past the camber, lol.
Yep, it's absolutely lethal stuff. Super lubricated black ice that wants to kill you. 😫
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5227 on: December 18, 2022, 03:20:43 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 18, 2022, 02:25:09 pm
Never done that thankfully. I'm currently sat at Great Bear next to the ship canal, its pissing it down and the rain is cold. At least I can turn the night heater on and get it toasty in the cab 😎
That sounds rather cosy. 😊
Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5228 on: Yesterday at 11:30:24 am »
Still loads of uncertainty in the model output for Xmas Day.

All seems to hinge on where a huge storm goes when it exits the USA on Thursday/Friday. If it goes eastwards across the Atlantic, the UK can expect average to above-average temps, windy, and periods of rain next weekend. Some models are running this storm northwards, though, so it pumps warm air up the west of Greeland, which helps inflate the high pressure there. That in turn puts the UK under a cold northerly, with help from a big low pressure over Scandinavia.

This is the latest chart from the GFS model for midday Xmas Day; at this point, the colder airmass is just into Northern England and spreading south:




Six hours later, and that cold air is down to around a line running approx the Severn Estuary to The Wash. Snow showers would follow behind:




It's just one run from one model, and the likelihood remains lower than the form-horse of average temps for Enalgand & Wales (cooler, possibly cold, in Scotland)

My personal Xmas weather nirvana would be snow from early evening on Xmas Eve.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5229 on: Yesterday at 01:17:32 pm »
Boiling out there today, its warmer than in the house ;D
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5230 on: Yesterday at 02:28:11 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 01:17:32 pm
Boiling out there today, its warmer than in the house ;D

It's ridiculous,I couldn't wait to get home and take off my coat. :o
Offline Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5231 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 01:17:32 pm
Boiling out there today, its warmer than in the house ;D

Youre not kidding. 15c in Salford at 4pm. Stepped outside this morning and it was like getting off the plane in Palma in August. Crazy change overnight.
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5232 on: Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm »
stuffed my brand new cardie in my backpack, where it promptly stuck to the velcro patch inside which messed up the neat pattern and stitching - it's a very bog standard TJs cardie.  ;D

Looking forward to a warm, wet Crimbo.
Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5233 on: Today at 03:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm
Looking forward to a warm, wet Crimbo.


Unfortunately (or fortunately if you're that way inclined), any model support from cold air returning from the north just before or over Xmas has largely diminished.

Still the possibility post-Xmas, but it's too frigging late then.


One box I so want to tick is snow beginning late-afternoon/early evening Xmas Eve, then continuing into the night. These days, we go out for tea/supper on Xmas Eve to a country pub somewhere. To be inside, tucking into some festive scran and sipping an ale, warmed by a real fire, and watching the flakes fall and begin to accumulate. I think I'd have a petit mort.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5234 on: Today at 04:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 03:40:36 pm

Unfortunately (or fortunately if you're that way inclined), any model support from cold air returning from the north just before or over Xmas has largely diminished.

Still the possibility post-Xmas, but it's too frigging late then.


One box I so want to tick is snow beginning late-afternoon/early evening Xmas Eve, then continuing into the night. These days, we go out for tea/supper on Xmas Eve to a country pub somewhere. To be inside, tucking into some festive scran and sipping an ale, warmed by a real fire, and watching the flakes fall and begin to accumulate. I think I'd have a petit mort.



What is this, Holiday Inn or White Christmas? ;D

I can't remember if I've ever seen it snow on Xmas Eve or Xmas day. I know we've had snow on the ground, 2010 it was really thick by ours and I also remember snow in December, must have been 1981 if I remember right.
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5235 on: Today at 04:34:33 pm »
Been on a very bracing walk to the beach with my sister, the granddaughters and the dogs which was fab 😁

My best snow at Xmas was when I was about 16/17 and we woke up to about a foot of it on Boxing Day.

We lived in a very rural area at one end of a mile long lane and my sister's boyfriends family lived at the other end. 

He turned up round lunchtime with his brother in an old Landover and with a proper sled, wood with metal runners which we tied to the back of the landrover and spent the afternoon sledging on the road.

Each end of th road was a wide T-junction so 3 up on a sled and doing handbrake turns 😂😂😂

Kids today, they've never lived 😁
Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5236 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 04:17:20 pm
What is this, Holiday Inn or White Christmas? ;D

I can't remember if I've ever seen it snow on Xmas Eve or Xmas day. I know we've had snow on the ground, 2010 it was really thick by ours and I also remember snow in December, must have been 1981 if I remember right.


Being a Statto...

As far as where I live, we had snow on the ground in 1981 after an almost country-wide snowfall a week or two before Xmas.

Woke up to a covering of snow (1-2cm) on Xmas morning 1996. Was in the middle of a cold but mainly dry spell and this was a rogue shower that passed over Merseyside/SW Lancs/N Cheshire.

In 2004, we had snow/soft hail showers piling in on Xmas Day afternoon, leaving a covering of about 5cm. This froze once it got dark, making the roads treacherous that night.

2009, we'd had snow accumulating all the week before Xmas from showers from the NW, so it was 10cm deep by Xmas day. Partial thaw on Boxing Day before re-freezing, and only fully meltng on the 27th/28th.

2010, we had a huge snowfall (16cm) on the Friday before Xmas in the middle of that really cold spell, and it was still pristine by Xmas Day. Again, melted 27th/28th.

2014 had an unexpected Boxing Day night snowfall (about 6-7cm of rather wet snow, which had mostly been washed away by the following morning
