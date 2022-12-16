What is this, Holiday Inn or White Christmas?



I can't remember if I've ever seen it snow on Xmas Eve or Xmas day. I know we've had snow on the ground, 2010 it was really thick by ours and I also remember snow in December, must have been 1981 if I remember right.



Being a Statto...As far as where I live, we had snow on the ground in 1981 after an almost country-wide snowfall a week or two before Xmas.Woke up to a covering of snow (1-2cm) on Xmas morning 1996. Was in the middle of a cold but mainly dry spell and this was a rogue shower that passed over Merseyside/SW Lancs/N Cheshire.In 2004, we had snow/soft hail showers piling in on Xmas Day afternoon, leaving a covering of about 5cm. This froze once it got dark, making the roads treacherous that night.2009, we'd had snow accumulating all the week before Xmas from showers from the NW, so it was 10cm deep by Xmas day. Partial thaw on Boxing Day before re-freezing, and only fully meltng on the 27th/28th.2010, we had a huge snowfall (16cm) on the Friday before Xmas in the middle of that really cold spell, and it was still pristine by Xmas Day. Again, melted 27th/28th.2014 had an unexpected Boxing Day night snowfall (about 6-7cm of rather wet snow, which had mostly been washed away by the following morning