I saw in another thread you used the M62. Hopefully conditions weren't too had and you had an uneventful and safe trip.



I had to drive last night. It was -4 at the time but the roads were reasonably ok.



It was horrible mate and a prompt reminder that I hate using the 62 and hope never have to use it again.Weather wise it was fine, although I'd forgotten how dirty it is driving at this time of year but it's just too damn stressful.That section where it become the M60, then the 61 exit and access then back to being the 62 takes years of my life everytine I do it.Absolute whoppers that have no idea what lane to be in then the ones that dither in lane 3 doing 40mph as they're too scared to change lanes.Then whichever set of twats that are on gantry duty, playing let's see what bonkers excuse we can use to slow everyone down for no reason.Then roadworks.Omg it took forever to get to the M1.I hate using it and watching the satnav telling me that my estimated arrival time is getting later by the minute.