Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5160 on: December 13, 2022, 07:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 13, 2022, 07:07:19 pm
I just had a search for current conditions / closures on the Woodhead but couldn't find anything. It was -5 up there an hour ago though. From what I've seen on the TV weather, little or no fresh snow is forecast, but temperatures will just about get above freezing.

Fingers crossed for a safe and uneventful drive. Take care, Debbs.

Thanks again mate.  Once I've got the girls back here on Saturday the weather can do what it wants and if we get snowed in but their parents want them home for Xmas they can come get them 😂
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5161 on: December 13, 2022, 08:32:38 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 13, 2022, 06:47:12 pm
Thanks mate.

I've not decided yet if I'm doing Woodhead or the 62 but at that time of day it's an easier decision to make.

I'd swerve the Woodhead. Its shite in good conditions. I used to take my car back to the dealers to get serviced every January, little place just outside Sheffield and I found the M62/M1 route was about similar in time to the Woodhead and better on fuel.
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5162 on: December 13, 2022, 09:33:49 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 13, 2022, 08:32:38 pm
I'd swerve the Woodhead. Its shite in good conditions. I used to take my car back to the dealers to get serviced every January, little place just outside Sheffield and I found the M62/M1 route was about similar in time to the Woodhead and better on fuel.

I probably will Rob rather than tempt fate.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5163 on: December 13, 2022, 10:12:37 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 13, 2022, 09:33:49 pm
I probably will Rob rather than tempt fate.

Its too unpredictable in winter, it can do from clear to thick fog.  I used to work with somone who lived in Mottram at the bottom of the pass and she said you'd see the tarffic driving past, then all get turned around and come back, as they'd closed it.
Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5164 on: December 14, 2022, 08:28:57 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on December 13, 2022, 02:11:18 pm
Had to show my face in the office today, first time I've left the house since Saturday. Low and behold it's still icy as fook on the pavements by ours.

Friday I stupidly went into town for a drink having been locked up with Covid for a whole week. Despite warnings from all the sensible heads saying it was going to snow, be murder getting home, no taxis, I didn't listen and went out.

Fast forward to 1.30am on Saturday morning and Mr Uber has pulled up outside my gaff and I drunkenly put one foot out, only to find it immediately skate beneath me. I say to the driver, "I can't get out pal, it's too slippery!", being a good man he actually drove his car up onto the pavement and alongside my gate, allowing me to get out and cling to the gates for balance/safety.
Famous last words uttered, "I'm sorted now thanks pal, ta for that, take care!". Off he pops into the darkness of suburban Huyton as I tentatively walk up my path which has a slight incline.

In the blink of an eye I'm down on the floor, momentarily stunned and feeling the cold sting my palms. I tried to get back up, only to fall down again. There was absolutely no way I could get traction and there was nothing to project myself up with, wall, stick, post, bin etc.
My only option was to crawl, on all fours, like a dog, UP my path towards the front door.

Sadly, physics and gravity and all that, I'm the wrong side of 20 stone and 6.1 tall so if you can picture a hamster on a wheel doing its very best to gain momentum, that was me. Eventually got to the garden wall, got up, went to bed and contemplated how any crumbs of dignity I had left, had gone forever.

Literally hate ice, it belongs in a glass, ideally covered in Kraken or JD, not on the floor.



:lmao

Should've listened to me, said it was shite out! ;D



Hope your wrist is better now?
Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5165 on: December 14, 2022, 08:32:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 13, 2022, 02:33:11 pm
We had to go out yesterday and it was treacherous on the pavements. The bridge over the railway line on Penny Lane was horrific. We had to walk in the road, and that was bad too. No grit on it at all. In fact, I've not seen a gritter since last week.

Was walking down Copperas Hill to Lime St yesterday, the pavement wasn't gritted, lots of people sliding about and having to hold onto the wall. It's in town, what sort of excuse do the council have? They need to grit the pavements when its icy like that. Bet there were a few broken bones extra, and the NHS can do without them.
Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5166 on: December 14, 2022, 08:34:03 am »
Way below freezing this morning, feels like the coldest day yet. That mild air can't arrive soon enough.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5167 on: December 14, 2022, 08:35:05 am »
-7 when I got in the car this morning. Still no snow here though.

Roll on Monday when the weatherman suggests it will be 11 degrees.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5168 on: December 14, 2022, 08:50:32 am »
-6.5 in the car this morning, bloody lovely clear crisp morning though.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5169 on: December 14, 2022, 10:57:37 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on December 14, 2022, 08:35:05 am
-7 when I got in the car this morning. Still no snow here though.

Roll on Monday when the weatherman suggests it will be 11 degrees.
Yup - one of those lows I saw beginning to form on the bottom left corner looks like it'll be responsible for pulling in lot milder air and you're back to SW winds. Even the 546 isotherm is gonna chase the 528 well away........it's how quickly things can change eh..........
Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5170 on: December 14, 2022, 01:10:10 pm »
New neighbours moved in across the road on Monday and their boiler conked out last night.
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5171 on: December 14, 2022, 01:24:27 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 14, 2022, 10:57:37 am
Yup - one of those lows I saw beginning to form on the bottom left corner looks like it'll be responsible for pulling in lot milder air and you're back to SW winds. Even the 546 isotherm is gonna chase the 528 well away........it's how quickly things can change eh..........

Sleet & snow is being forecasted for Sunday morning[that 528 line is forecasted to be running north to south over the UK on Saturday], however temps are forecasted to shoot up from Sunday afternoon, so non of it will stick.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5172 on: December 14, 2022, 02:15:35 pm »
Yarp. Scorchio.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5173 on: December 14, 2022, 04:24:13 pm »
-7 again tomorrow.  8)
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5174 on: December 14, 2022, 06:00:09 pm »
Just walked to the school to meet my wife from work, I might need some thicker shorts if this weather keeps up  ;D
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5175 on: December 14, 2022, 06:02:52 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 14, 2022, 06:00:09 pm
Just walked to the school to meet my wife from work, I might need some thicker shorts if this weather keeps up  ;D

The Lycra ones just not offering enough protection Rob?
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5176 on: December 14, 2022, 06:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 14, 2022, 06:02:52 pm
The Lycra ones just not offering enough protection Rob?
It might be more of a throbbing visibility thing....
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5177 on: December 14, 2022, 10:24:05 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 13, 2022, 09:33:49 pm
I probably will Rob rather than tempt fate.
I saw in another thread you used the M62. Hopefully conditions weren't too had and you had an uneventful and safe trip.

I had to drive last night. It was -4 at the time but the roads were reasonably ok.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5178 on: December 14, 2022, 10:26:11 pm »
Bumped into some English tourists today in Tallinn who were a bit lost and shell-shocked by the weather this week that even the locals are calling exceptional. One asked me, "So how long does this last normally?", referring to the snowbound roads and pavements. With a wry smile, I replied, "Well if you're really unlucky, maybe March?"

Should've seen their faces  ;D
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5179 on: December 14, 2022, 11:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 14, 2022, 10:24:05 pm
I saw in another thread you used the M62. Hopefully conditions weren't too had and you had an uneventful and safe trip.

I had to drive last night. It was -4 at the time but the roads were reasonably ok.

It was horrible mate and a prompt reminder that I hate using the 62 and hope never have to use it again.

Weather wise it was fine, although I'd forgotten how dirty it is driving at this time of year but it's just too damn stressful.

That section where it become the M60, then the 61 exit and access then back to being the 62 takes years of my life everytine I do it. 

Absolute whoppers that have no idea what lane to be in then the ones that dither in lane 3 doing 40mph as they're too scared to change lanes.

Then whichever set of twats that are on gantry duty, playing let's see what bonkers excuse we can use to slow everyone down for no reason.

Then roadworks.

Omg it took forever to get to the M1.

I hate using it and watching the satnav telling me that my estimated arrival time is getting later by the minute.
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5180 on: December 14, 2022, 11:29:59 pm »
US has severe weather right now, tornado warnings are out in some states [& their has been tornado's] including Louisiana, large amount of snow has fallen in the mid west
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5181 on: December 14, 2022, 11:40:58 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 14, 2022, 11:16:47 pm
It was horrible mate and a prompt reminder that I hate using the 62 and hope never have to use it again.

Weather wise it was fine, although I'd forgotten how dirty it is driving at this time of year but it's just too damn stressful.

That section where it become the M60, then the 61 exit and access then back to being the 62 takes years of my life everytine I do it. 

Absolute whoppers that have no idea what lane to be in then the ones that dither in lane 3 doing 40mph as they're too scared to change lanes.

Then whichever set of twats that are on gantry duty, playing let's see what bonkers excuse we can use to slow everyone down for no reason.

Then roadworks.

Omg it took forever to get to the M1.

I hate using it and watching the satnav telling me that my estimated arrival time is getting later by the minute.
Urgh! Sounds awful.

We recently did the drive to Hebden Bridge and it wasn't fun.

I'm glad you came through unscathed though. Well, apart from the stress.
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5182 on: Yesterday at 07:21:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 14, 2022, 11:40:58 pm
Urgh! Sounds awful.

We recently did the drive to Hebden Bridge and it wasn't fun.

I'm glad you came through unscathed though. Well, apart from the stress.

I'll probably be using it again later but not that section.  I'll detour down the east side of Manchester and pick up the 56 from there.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5183 on: Yesterday at 01:20:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on December 14, 2022, 08:28:57 am
:lmao

Should've listened to me, said it was shite out! ;D



Hope your wrist is better now?

:D When I got indoors and was muttering and feeling sorry for myself, I actually thought 'I remember RAWK saying stay in', mind reader you haha!
Offline Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5184 on: Yesterday at 01:35:10 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 07:21:48 am
I'll probably be using it again later but not that section.  I'll detour down the east side of Manchester and pick up the 56 from there.

Eeeeeeeeeeee
Offline RedSince86

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5185 on: Yesterday at 01:52:54 pm »
Had no running water this morning except for the kitchen sink cold tap. :butt

Just finally got running water in the whole house 20 mins ago, finally had a shower.  :scarf

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5186 on: Yesterday at 02:04:27 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 14, 2022, 11:16:47 pm
It was horrible mate and a prompt reminder that I hate using the 62 and hope never have to use it again.

Weather wise it was fine, although I'd forgotten how dirty it is driving at this time of year but it's just too damn stressful.

That section where it become the M60, then the 61 exit and access then back to being the 62 takes years of my life everytine I do it. 

Absolute whoppers that have no idea what lane to be in then the ones that dither in lane 3 doing 40mph as they're too scared to change lanes.

Then whichever set of twats that are on gantry duty, playing let's see what bonkers excuse we can use to slow everyone down for no reason.

Then roadworks.

Omg it took forever to get to the M1.

I hate using it and watching the satnav telling me that my estimated arrival time is getting later by the minute.

The drivers who use that entire section are some of the worst I have ever encountered outside of London, absolute knobheads the majority of them are.
Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5187 on: Yesterday at 08:48:14 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on December 13, 2022, 02:11:18 pm
Had to show my face in the office today, first time I've left the house since Saturday. Low and behold it's still icy as fook on the pavements by ours.

Friday I stupidly went into town for a drink having been locked up with Covid for a whole week. Despite warnings from all the sensible heads saying it was going to snow, be murder getting home, no taxis, I didn't listen and went out.

Fast forward to 1.30am on Saturday morning and Mr Uber has pulled up outside my gaff and I drunkenly put one foot out, only to find it immediately skate beneath me. I say to the driver, "I can't get out pal, it's too slippery!", being a good man he actually drove his car up onto the pavement and alongside my gate, allowing me to get out and cling to the gates for balance/safety.
Famous last words uttered, "I'm sorted now thanks pal, ta for that, take care!". Off he pops into the darkness of suburban Huyton as I tentatively walk up my path which has a slight incline.

In the blink of an eye I'm down on the floor, momentarily stunned and feeling the cold sting my palms. I tried to get back up, only to fall down again. There was absolutely no way I could get traction and there was nothing to project myself up with, wall, stick, post, bin etc.
My only option was to crawl, on all fours, like a dog, UP my path towards the front door.

Sadly, physics and gravity and all that, I'm the wrong side of 20 stone and 6.1 tall so if you can picture a hamster on a wheel doing its very best to gain momentum, that was me. Eventually got to the garden wall, got up, went to bed and contemplated how any crumbs of dignity I had left, had gone forever.

Literally hate ice, it belongs in a glass, ideally covered in Kraken or JD, not on the floor.



:lmao

you can guarantee that someone captured it on a security camera / doorbell!
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5188 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
Forecasts are now showing 13C for Monday [t-shirt & shorts weather for Rob ;D], bring it on, getting fed up with this cold spell.
Online baltic out here

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5189 on: Today at 12:42:28 am »
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5190 on: Today at 08:17:45 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on Today at 12:42:28 am
our situation :)
Jim you seen that mad lot or is that you
Can't open but is this the fella skiing down Lühike Jalg in the Old Town? Loon 😁
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5191 on: Today at 08:19:21 am »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Today at 12:00:32 am
Forecasts are now showing 13C for Monday [t-shirt & shorts weather for Rob ;D], bring it on, getting fed up with this cold spell.

Deffo. Did have to give in last night on a 2 mile walk and wear thicker shorts
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5192 on: Today at 08:20:20 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 08:19:21 am
Deffo. Did have to give in last night on a 2 mile walk and wear thicker shorts
You showing through the thin ones again?
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5193 on: Today at 08:33:24 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 08:20:20 am
You showing through the thin ones again?

In this weather? 😂
