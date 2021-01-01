« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 228467 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 07:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 07:07:19 pm
I just had a search for current conditions / closures on the Woodhead but couldn't find anything. It was -5 up there an hour ago though. From what I've seen on the TV weather, little or no fresh snow is forecast, but temperatures will just about get above freezing.

Fingers crossed for a safe and uneventful drive. Take care, Debbs.

Thanks again mate.  Once I've got the girls back here on Saturday the weather can do what it wants and if we get snowed in but their parents want them home for Xmas they can come get them 😂
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 08:32:38 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 06:47:12 pm
Thanks mate.

I've not decided yet if I'm doing Woodhead or the 62 but at that time of day it's an easier decision to make.

I'd swerve the Woodhead. Its shite in good conditions. I used to take my car back to the dealers to get serviced every January, little place just outside Sheffield and I found the M62/M1 route was about similar in time to the Woodhead and better on fuel.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 09:33:49 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:32:38 pm
I'd swerve the Woodhead. Its shite in good conditions. I used to take my car back to the dealers to get serviced every January, little place just outside Sheffield and I found the M62/M1 route was about similar in time to the Woodhead and better on fuel.

I probably will Rob rather than tempt fate.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 10:12:37 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 09:33:49 pm
I probably will Rob rather than tempt fate.

Its too unpredictable in winter, it can do from clear to thick fog.  I used to work with somone who lived in Mottram at the bottom of the pass and she said you'd see the tarffic driving past, then all get turned around and come back, as they'd closed it.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 08:28:57 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 02:11:18 pm
Had to show my face in the office today, first time I've left the house since Saturday. Low and behold it's still icy as fook on the pavements by ours.

Friday I stupidly went into town for a drink having been locked up with Covid for a whole week. Despite warnings from all the sensible heads saying it was going to snow, be murder getting home, no taxis, I didn't listen and went out.

Fast forward to 1.30am on Saturday morning and Mr Uber has pulled up outside my gaff and I drunkenly put one foot out, only to find it immediately skate beneath me. I say to the driver, "I can't get out pal, it's too slippery!", being a good man he actually drove his car up onto the pavement and alongside my gate, allowing me to get out and cling to the gates for balance/safety.
Famous last words uttered, "I'm sorted now thanks pal, ta for that, take care!". Off he pops into the darkness of suburban Huyton as I tentatively walk up my path which has a slight incline.

In the blink of an eye I'm down on the floor, momentarily stunned and feeling the cold sting my palms. I tried to get back up, only to fall down again. There was absolutely no way I could get traction and there was nothing to project myself up with, wall, stick, post, bin etc.
My only option was to crawl, on all fours, like a dog, UP my path towards the front door.

Sadly, physics and gravity and all that, I'm the wrong side of 20 stone and 6.1 tall so if you can picture a hamster on a wheel doing its very best to gain momentum, that was me. Eventually got to the garden wall, got up, went to bed and contemplated how any crumbs of dignity I had left, had gone forever.

Literally hate ice, it belongs in a glass, ideally covered in Kraken or JD, not on the floor.



:lmao

Should've listened to me, said it was shite out! ;D



Hope your wrist is better now?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 08:32:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 02:33:11 pm
We had to go out yesterday and it was treacherous on the pavements. The bridge over the railway line on Penny Lane was horrific. We had to walk in the road, and that was bad too. No grit on it at all. In fact, I've not seen a gritter since last week.

Was walking down Copperas Hill to Lime St yesterday, the pavement wasn't gritted, lots of people sliding about and having to hold onto the wall. It's in town, what sort of excuse do the council have? They need to grit the pavements when its icy like that. Bet there were a few broken bones extra, and the NHS can do without them.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 08:34:03 am »
Way below freezing this morning, feels like the coldest day yet. That mild air can't arrive soon enough.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 08:35:05 am »
-7 when I got in the car this morning. Still no snow here though.

Roll on Monday when the weatherman suggests it will be 11 degrees.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 08:50:32 am »
-6.5 in the car this morning, bloody lovely clear crisp morning though.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 10:57:37 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:35:05 am
-7 when I got in the car this morning. Still no snow here though.

Roll on Monday when the weatherman suggests it will be 11 degrees.
Yup - one of those lows I saw beginning to form on the bottom left corner looks like it'll be responsible for pulling in lot milder air and you're back to SW winds. Even the 546 isotherm is gonna chase the 528 well away........it's how quickly things can change eh..........
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
