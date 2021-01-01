We had to go out yesterday and it was treacherous on the pavements. The bridge over the railway line on Penny Lane was horrific. We had to walk in the road, and that was bad too. No grit on it at all. In fact, I've not seen a gritter since last week.



Was walking down Copperas Hill to Lime St yesterday, the pavement wasn't gritted, lots of people sliding about and having to hold onto the wall. It's in town, what sort of excuse do the council have? They need to grit the pavements when its icy like that. Bet there were a few broken bones extra, and the NHS can do without them.