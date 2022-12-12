« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 228251 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 02:00:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 01:52:56 pm
Maybe the power lines should be underground? But then the weather is probably pretty extreme, even for Talinn.
Yeah this is not uncommon but pretty harsh nonetheless. I've seen worse here in 5 years, the only difference being the volume of snow.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 02:03:29 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm
You're getting another arctic blast from Wednesday onwards. Nothing like the usual westerly flow you'd like to see for a mild winter. Strap in.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/maps-and-charts/surface-pressure/#?tab=surfacePressureColour&fcTime=1407150000




Ok so I'm planning on travelling from Anglesey to Barnsley early on Wednesday morning and back again Thursday evening.

Then on Friday lunchtime I'm going from Anglesey to Rufford near Southport then on to Sheffield and back to Barnsley.

Then on Saturday lunchtime going from Barnsley back to Sheffield then after the match and some food we'll be driving back to Anglesey.

I can delay the Wed/Thurs stuff to next week but the Fri/Sat stuff I can't as it's to pick up both granddaughters to stay for a few days.

If it was you what would you do?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 02:25:12 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 02:03:29 pm
If it was you what would you do?
Well, that's based on the T+84 projection, accuracy of which drops through the floor. I'd wait a couple of days.............and then ask Nobby!! ;D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 02:03:29 pm
Ok so I'm planning on travelling from Anglesey to Barnsley early on Wednesday morning and back again Thursday evening.

Then on Friday lunchtime I'm going from Anglesey to Rufford near Southport then on to Sheffield and back to Barnsley.

Then on Saturday lunchtime going from Barnsley back to Sheffield then after the match and some food we'll be driving back to Anglesey.

I can delay the Wed/Thurs stuff to next week but the Fri/Sat stuff I can't as it's to pick up both granddaughters to stay for a few days.

If it was you what would you do?

Tricky one. Were meant to be driving from London to Stranraer on Friday/Saturday. Hoping it at least doesnt get any worse and that the motorways and A roads should be ok. Imagine the hills around Sheffield could be a bit treacherous though?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm
You're getting another arctic blast from Wednesday onwards. Nothing like the usual westerly flow you'd like to see for a mild winter. Strap in.

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/maps-and-charts/surface-pressure/#?tab=surfacePressureColour&fcTime=1407150000




According to weather.com the temp should be 5C by the weekend and maybe hit even 10C next week?  Based on that image, they're lying. :(
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5125 on: Yesterday at 02:33:15 pm »
Hah! This is why I stayed at home today. Even by our standards, this is a bad one.....  :o

I remind you - this is the city centre - many of these are smack-bang in the middle of town. The snowflakes are horizontal. Expression on the face of 27 says it all really  ::)

https://news.err.ee/1608817684/gallery-snowstorm-birgit-hits-tallinn
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5126 on: Yesterday at 03:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 02:29:42 pm
According to weather.com the temp should be 5C by the weekend and maybe hit even 10C next week?  Based on that image, they're lying. :(

Met Office are forecasting it getting milder by the weekend too, forecasting for 8C on Sunday..
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5127 on: Yesterday at 03:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 02:29:42 pm
According to weather.com the temp should be 5C by the weekend and maybe hit even 10C next week?  Based on that image, they're lying. :(

From what I read earlier that warm wet weather is due to hit the cold front we've got now and could therefore fall as heavy snow rather than rain.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5128 on: Yesterday at 03:05:29 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 03:01:56 pm
Met Office are forecasting it getting milder by the weekend too, forecasting for 8C on Sunday..
Running the sequence again, it looks like there might be enough momentum to reinstall the usual westerlies, at least in the southern and western parts of the UK. There are a few lows coming out of Canada that might prove a bit tasty. That said, by Thursday, the 528 partial thickness line is still as far down as Cornwall-Kent. Anything beyond this timescale though I tend to utterly ignore as it's simply not reliable enough to base key decisions on.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5129 on: Yesterday at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 02:25:12 pm
Well, that's based on the T+84 projection, accuracy of which drops through the floor. I'd wait a couple of days.............and then ask Nobby!! ;D

I have to know by teatime tomorrow or at the very latest when I go to bed at 10 as I need to let clients know.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5130 on: Yesterday at 03:08:04 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 03:06:41 pm
I have to know by teatime tomorrow or at the very latest when I go to bed at 10 as I need to let clients know.
Let's see if they change that sequence then. It's updated every 6-12 hours anyway, especially when there's any degree of uncertainty when it comes to extremes.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5131 on: Yesterday at 03:13:42 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 02:03:29 pm
Ok so I'm planning on travelling from Anglesey to Barnsley early on Wednesday morning and back again Thursday evening.

Then on Friday lunchtime I'm going from Anglesey to Rufford near Southport then on to Sheffield and back to Barnsley.

Then on Saturday lunchtime going from Barnsley back to Sheffield then after the match and some food we'll be driving back to Anglesey.

I can delay the Wed/Thurs stuff to next week but the Fri/Sat stuff I can't as it's to pick up both granddaughters to stay for a few days.

If it was you what would you do?

Get winter tyres.
(Ok, I know that might be a bit costly)

Plan routes where you stay mostly on main roads, plan extra time for driving, drive extra carefully.

Also pack a sleeping bag, food and a flask of tea, make sure your phone is charged fully or maybe take a power bank. Just in case you get stranded by closed roads or something.

The weather isn't great, but you'd hope that by the end of the week, most main roads will be gritted.

Maybe pre-warn your clients / family you might have to cancel at the last minute.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 03:18:28 pm »
Supposed to be working all weekend this weekend - I'll be taking my night out gear with me just in case.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 03:26:20 pm »
It's going to reach -6 here on Wednesday night/Thursday Morning, then warm up at the weekend to abou 5.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5134 on: Yesterday at 03:51:06 pm »
As always its the complete opposite in Aberdeen to everywhere else.  ;D

Relatively mild here and no snow.

Very different if you head off into the shire though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5135 on: Yesterday at 04:13:59 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 01:45:26 pm
Wow, that sounds bad! What is causing the power cuts, too much snow on the power lines?
This just in. The pic answers your question ;) https://news.err.ee/1608817726/competition-authority-launches-review-procedure-over-saaremaa-blackout
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 08:59:57 am »
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-63939650

New European satellite will better predict violent storms

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 09:42:58 am »
Just had a Bingo moment that usually only happens to someone else and never me .

I had my mate down for the weekend from Liverpool to visit us in Plymouth , the weather was freezing so the heating was banged on .

My mate was arriving Friday afternoon , I got in the shower Friday morning and it was absolutely stone cold , jumps out and shivered my way to the boiler , the pressure was reading zero .

I topped it up and turned the shower back on , heavenly hot water ,great i thought .

My mate arrived late afternoon so i put the heating on and just to be sure checked the boiler , now the pressure was in the red . Fuck me of all the times for the boiler to go on the blink while we have

guests .

Made some phone calls to plumbers I've used in the past all with the same story " Cant do anything for weeks I am chokka mate " Asked friends for  recommendations only to get the same responses .

I then suddenly remembered getting an email from British Gas sometime last year giving me 12 months free boiler servicing for being a loyal customer .

After frantically searching through lots and lots of emails I found it.

It came in on December 14th  2021 and was valid for 12 months , I quickly went on the website and negotiated my way to the Book an Engineer page , promptly organised a call out for yesterday 12/12/22

 and scraped in by 2 days.

Bloke came yesterday checked out the boiler and replaced a couple of parts and re-inflated the expansion tank   ???    and all is now fine and dandy.

I got through the weekend by topping the boiler up several times .

When something like this happens I am usually 2 days out of date and end up paying top dollar but for once something worked in my favour   ;D ;D ;D

Have to say British Gas were spot on and could not fault them at all




Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5138 on: Today at 09:50:15 am »
That's a boss story that, made me smile. (Not that I was at any point ever imagining you in the shower.)

As for the boiler, you need to get yourself a Worcester Combi. As seen on RAWK  ::) :wave
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5139 on: Today at 09:52:53 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:50:15 am
That's a boss story that, made me smile. (Not that I was at any point ever imagining you in the shower.)

As for the boiler, you need to get yourself a Worcester Combi. As seen on RAWK  ::) :wave
I should of mentioned it is a Worcester Combi junior  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5140 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 09:52:53 am
I should of mentioned it is a Worcester Combi junior  ;D
:lmao <--- when life imitates art!
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5141 on: Today at 11:33:10 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 10:24:16 am
:lmao <--- when life imitates art!
Indeed  ;)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5142 on: Today at 01:15:19 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:50:15 am
That's a boss story that, made me smile. (Not that I was at any point ever imagining you in the shower.)

As for the boiler, you need to get yourself a Worcester Combi. As seen on RAWK  ::) :wave

oh come on i say ding dong we're all understanding on here :wave
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5143 on: Today at 02:11:18 pm »
Had to show my face in the office today, first time I've left the house since Saturday. Low and behold it's still icy as fook on the pavements by ours.

Friday I stupidly went into town for a drink having been locked up with Covid for a whole week. Despite warnings from all the sensible heads saying it was going to snow, be murder getting home, no taxis, I didn't listen and went out.

Fast forward to 1.30am on Saturday morning and Mr Uber has pulled up outside my gaff and I drunkenly put one foot out, only to find it immediately skate beneath me. I say to the driver, "I can't get out pal, it's too slippery!", being a good man he actually drove his car up onto the pavement and alongside my gate, allowing me to get out and cling to the gates for balance/safety.
Famous last words uttered, "I'm sorted now thanks pal, ta for that, take care!". Off he pops into the darkness of suburban Huyton as I tentatively walk up my path which has a slight incline.

In the blink of an eye I'm down on the floor, momentarily stunned and feeling the cold sting my palms. I tried to get back up, only to fall down again. There was absolutely no way I could get traction and there was nothing to project myself up with, wall, stick, post, bin etc.
My only option was to crawl, on all fours, like a dog, UP my path towards the front door.

Sadly, physics and gravity and all that, I'm the wrong side of 20 stone and 6.1 tall so if you can picture a hamster on a wheel doing its very best to gain momentum, that was me. Eventually got to the garden wall, got up, went to bed and contemplated how any crumbs of dignity I had left, had gone forever.

Literally hate ice, it belongs in a glass, ideally covered in Kraken or JD, not on the floor.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5144 on: Today at 02:23:18 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 02:11:18 pm
Had to show my face in the office today, first time I've left the house since Saturday. Low and behold it's still icy as fook on the pavements by ours.

Friday I stupidly went into town for a drink having been locked up with Covid for a whole week. Despite warnings from all the sensible heads saying it was going to snow, be murder getting home, no taxis, I didn't listen and went out.

Fast forward to 1.30am on Saturday morning and Mr Uber has pulled up outside my gaff and I drunkenly put one foot out, only to find it immediately skate beneath me. I say to the driver, "I can't get out pal, it's too slippery!", being a good man he actually drove his car up onto the pavement and alongside my gate, allowing me to get out and cling to the gates for balance/safety.
Famous last words uttered, "I'm sorted now thanks pal, ta for that, take care!". Off he pops into the darkness of suburban Huyton as I tentatively walk up my path which has a slight incline.

In the blink of an eye I'm down on the floor, momentarily stunned and feeling the cold sting my palms. I tried to get back up, only to fall down again. There was absolutely no way I could get traction and there was nothing to project myself up with, wall, stick, post, bin etc.
My only option was to crawl, on all fours, like a dog, UP my path towards the front door.

Sadly, physics and gravity and all that, I'm the wrong side of 20 stone and 6.1 tall so if you can picture a hamster on a wheel doing its very best to gain momentum, that was me. Eventually got to the garden wall, got up, went to bed and contemplated how any crumbs of dignity I had left, had gone forever.

Literally hate ice, it belongs in a glass, ideally covered in Kraken or JD, not on the floor.



:lmao

Have you got a ring doorbell cam or CCTV?  YBF will give you £250 for it ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5145 on: Today at 02:33:11 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:23:18 pm
:lmao

Have you got a ring doorbell cam or CCTV?  YBF will give you £250 for it ;D
I'll give him £500 for the footage.   :P

Glad you're ok though, AD.  :)

We had to go out yesterday and it was treacherous on the pavements. The bridge over the railway line on Penny Lane was horrific. We had to walk in the road, and that was bad too. No grit on it at all. In fact, I've not seen a gritter since last week.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5146 on: Today at 02:43:48 pm »
Wearing my DMs today as my walking boots have no traction at all on the ice. Number of people walking pretty much normally on the ice when I'm gingerly inching forward is bewildering. Still more on their phones, or running for a bus - I can't bear to watch in case someone snaps their neck.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5147 on: Today at 02:54:00 pm »
I've just braved walking outside, not been out since last Thursday.  I found walking in the road, where I could was the best option.  Treacherous on the pavements when that wasn't possible though.  I haven't even tried to drive yet.  Hoping it's thawed by Thursday when I will really need to go to the supermarket. or starve  ;D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5148 on: Today at 03:03:03 pm »
Pavements are not too bad here on Wirra[certainly the part of Wirral i live in ;D], most of the ice from Saturdays snow has thawed out, main issue is this cough that i cant get rid of, i've had it for a couple of weeks now &, last night was the worst night i've had with it, couldn't get any sleep, i'm coughing my guts out even after taking cough medicine. :(
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5149 on: Today at 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence! on Today at 02:54:00 pm
I've just braved walking outside, not been out since last Thursday.  I found walking in the road, where I could was the best option.  Treacherous on the pavements when that wasn't possible though.  I haven't even tried to drive yet.  Hoping it's thawed by Thursday when I will really need to go to the supermarket. or starve  ;D
Mad isn't it......the snow ploughs have done a great job of clearing the roads - but an even better one of dumping almost a metre in places of 'hard' snow on to the pavements. 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5150 on: Today at 04:36:04 pm »
Was about to go for a walk on Sunday morning along Plymouth Hoe which is about ten minutes walk away , got about 100 yards from our front door and had already almost gone on my arse a couple of times.

Decided to jib the idea just as a cool skateboard type dude comes walking along wearing headphones a backpack and  nodding his head to music with his hands in his pockets .

Next thing both his legs go as high as his shoulders and he slams down on the pavement with an almighty groan. Good job he had a backpack on otherwise he would have smashed his skull on the pavement

 Being a youngster of about 20 he is up in a flash but really winded saying he was OK . He staggered off very gingerly with his arms outstretched this time

I dread to think what would have happened if he didn't have that backpack on 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5151 on: Today at 05:11:21 pm »
Quite the warm-up planned for Sunday - probably going from 0-2c to 8-10c. Will feel positively toasty!

But likelihood after that temps begin to fall again on the Tuesday, and potentially stay low to/through Xmas.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5152 on: Today at 05:26:38 pm »
I can handle four or five degrees as long as there's no ice. Was wearing my facemask outside today as it warmed the air before I breathed.  :-X
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5153 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 02:43:48 pm
Wearing my DMs today as my walking boots have no traction at all on the ice. Number of people walking pretty much normally on the ice when I'm gingerly inching forward is bewildering. Still more on their phones, or running for a bus - I can't bear to watch in case someone snaps their neck.
We're just back from feeding the wildlife in the park. It's still horrendous underfoot in many places. I'll be driving later tonight so hope the roads are clear, although I've not seen a gritter since last Tuesday night.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5154 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm »
I've been out and about working since 10am and the roads round us are fine.

Travelling over to Barnsley tomorrow but not leaving till around 10am instead of 6.30am so hopefully it'll have thawed a bit by then over the tops.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #5155 on: Today at 06:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 05:49:25 pm
We're just back from feeding the wildlife in the park. It's still horrendous underfoot in many places. I'll be driving later tonight so hope the roads are clear, although I've not seen a gritter since last Tuesday night.

Weather.com saying it will be minus 5 overnight so be safe out there mate.
