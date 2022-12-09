Yakutsk has recorded a record low of -64C average temperatures are below -30C until March. Daft thing is Yakutsk has recorded a summer temp of 38C, & average summer temps are around 25C.Their's a place not far from Yakutsk that is colder, Oymyakon were the average temps are below -40C until March, & has recorded a low of -67C
Looks lovely in Oymyakon
It's turned to snow here now.
Shorts weather Rob
Just watching Winter Watch 1963: The Big Freeze about the worst winter in the 20th century in 1963.That was a winter. A good two months of Arctic weather and the country just survived.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]