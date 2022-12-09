« previous next »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December  9, 2022, 03:59:52 pm
Yakutsk  has recorded a record low of -64C :o average temperatures are below -30C until March. Daft thing is Yakutsk has recorded a summer temp of 38C, & average summer temps are around 25C.

Their's a place not far from Yakutsk that is colder, Oymyakon were the average temps are below -40C until March, & has recorded a low of -67C

The temperature on Mars where the Insight lander is parked currently ranged from about -15C to -96C, so there's a bit of overlap.
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December  9, 2022, 01:01:10 pm
It's turned to snow here now.
It happens when the cold layer sinks. Ironically, the rain makes the air around it cool, so the air turns the rain into snow.

Nobby, your question.... super-cooled precipitation. Same explanation. Energy released changes state of the structure of the precip. I think there's a process called accretion involved...
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  9, 2022, 06:32:42 pm
Shorts weather Rob  ;)

Even I'm not that stupid
Just looked out the window and it's snowing/sleeting heavily outside in Toxteth. Looks like it only turned to snow recently though, as it's only just started sticking.
Any snow that's stuck is now turning into ice, pavements are going to be lethal.
Monday is going to be fun, met office are saying it's going to be -2C until 9am, with a high of 0C around lunchtime.
Just watching Winter Watch 1963: The Big Freeze about the worst winter in the 20th century in 1963.

That was a winter. A good two months of Arctic weather and the country just survived.
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 09:57:57 am
Just watching Winter Watch 1963: The Big Freeze about the worst winter in the 20th century in 1963.

That was a winter. A good two months of Arctic weather and the country just survived.
Do you mean "the country simply got on with it" or "the country scraped through by the skin of its teeth, barely!"? Suspect the former - just checking...
