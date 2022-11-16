This is the wettest autumn I can remember - I don't think I've seen a day without rain since September.



It's been pretty much the same as last year here when it started raining at the end of September and didn't really stop till Christmas.We had our pond dug September '21 but it filled up before we could get the liner in and as it's on clay it didn't empty again or dry out enough to start finishing it till May.It had nearly dried out during the heatwave but now it's a waterfall onto the drive.