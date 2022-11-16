« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 224512 times)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4960 on: November 16, 2022, 02:45:39 pm »
What a beautiful couple of days we've had here. 

Barely a breath of wind, cloudless blue skies and even though the forecasts would have you believe it's only 10/11° I'm sat with the doors open enjoying listening to the birds chattering away 😁
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4961 on: November 16, 2022, 04:34:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 16, 2022, 02:45:39 pm
What a beautiful couple of days we've had here. 

Barely a breath of wind, cloudless blue skies and even though the forecasts would have you believe it's only 10/11° I'm sat with the doors open enjoying listening to the birds chattering away 😁


We had torrential rain yesterday morning. Today was nice, but much colder. In general it's getting colder now, Friday night it's supposed to edge towards freezing. About time in mid-November, though I was quite happy not having to wear a coat personally.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4962 on: November 16, 2022, 04:53:04 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 16, 2022, 04:34:51 pm

We had torrential rain yesterday morning. Today was nice, but much colder. In general it's getting colder now, Friday night it's supposed to edge towards freezing. About time in mid-November, though I was quite happy not having to wear a coat personally.


I'd so welcome more seasonal temps - but the weather output models are currently indicating a return to mild by the end of the month.

Not looking like a repeat of December 2010 at present  :P
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4963 on: November 16, 2022, 04:53:17 pm »
Looking at the forecast for the weekend, temperatures are struggling to reach double figures, which is the norm for this time of year, i know some areas are switching the christmas lights on over the next few days, so at least the evenings wont be as gloomy until the new year.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4964 on: November 16, 2022, 05:27:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November 16, 2022, 04:34:51 pm

We had torrential rain yesterday morning. Today was nice, but much colder. In general it's getting colder now, Friday night it's supposed to edge towards freezing. About time in mid-November, though I was quite happy not having to wear a coat personally.

I'm enjoying the unseasonal temperatures, my garden is still full of colour and hubby mowed the grass yesterday which now looks lush.

I have missed the autumn colours in the hedgerows and trees though but we just don't get it cold enough here to get that anyway.  Not like in Barnsley 🥶
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4965 on: November 16, 2022, 05:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 16, 2022, 04:53:17 pm
Looking at the forecast for the weekend, temperatures are struggling to reach double figures, which is the norm for this time of year, i know some areas are switching the christmas lights on over the next few days, so at least the evenings wont be as gloomy until the new year.

So long as there's no frost to kill the plants that's fine.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4966 on: November 17, 2022, 10:05:56 pm »
The sound of rain is healing .
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4967 on: November 17, 2022, 10:16:13 pm »
Quote from: kesey on November 17, 2022, 10:05:56 pm
The sound of rain is healing .

I love the sound of rain, especially lying in bed of a night - don't like it that much when I'm going out though
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4968 on: November 18, 2022, 10:01:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2022, 10:16:13 pm
I love the sound of rain, especially lying in bed of a night - don't like it that much when I'm going out though

I sat with my window open last night in my kitchen and just listened ....

I sometimes have to work in it so deffo get when you say being out in it is shit. I also listen to tent rain sounds when laying in me pit which I love . Thing is though when I wake up I always think it's raining  :D
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4969 on: November 18, 2022, 10:05:09 am »
Quote from: kesey on November 18, 2022, 10:01:36 am
I sat with my window open last night in my kitchen and just listened ....

I sometimes have to work in it so deffo get when you say being out in it is shit. I also listen to tent rain sounds when laying in me pit which I love . Thing is though when I wake up I always think it's raining  :D

Still doing the bike deliveries?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4970 on: November 18, 2022, 10:38:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2022, 10:16:13 pm
I love the sound of rain, especially lying in bed of a night - don't like it that much when I'm going out though

I agree about enjoying the sound of it at night, especially when tucked up in bed. It looks so changeable today it was wild before, but now the sun is poking through.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4971 on: November 18, 2022, 10:52:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2022, 10:05:09 am
Still doing the bike deliveries?

Yep ! Six fuckin years which wasn't the plan at all . I guess I love the freedom of it all. Work hard for a few days then take a few days off and chill . You can still make a decent wedge but the days of £20 an hour are long gone. Darn !
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4972 on: November 18, 2022, 11:03:13 am »
Quote from: kesey on November 17, 2022, 10:05:56 pm
The sound of rain is healing .

yep i'm in with the loving the sound of rain camp

my girl hates it but i just lie there relaxed - if i had to describe it i'd say it was a 'pretty' 'magical' sound
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4973 on: November 18, 2022, 11:12:27 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 18, 2022, 11:03:13 am
yep i'm in with the loving the sound of rain camp

my girl hates it but i just lie there relaxed - if i had to describe it i'd say it was a 'pretty' 'magical' sound

It is and it clears energy I'd say .  There is nowt better than being being in a waterproof tent when it's pissing it down.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4974 on: November 23, 2022, 09:49:21 am »
This is the wettest autumn I can remember - I don't think I've seen a day without rain since September.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4975 on: November 23, 2022, 09:57:20 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 23, 2022, 09:49:21 am
This is the wettest autumn I can remember - I don't think I've seen a day without rain since September.

i've started my ark
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4976 on: November 23, 2022, 10:00:25 am »
Moved house at the start of October and I don't know what the patio looks like dry.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4977 on: November 23, 2022, 10:19:04 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 23, 2022, 09:49:21 am
This is the wettest autumn I can remember - I don't think I've seen a day without rain since September.

We bloody need it too, as this still looked the same on Sunday  (madly, we've had loads of dry days where I live in Manc up until the past week or so)

Quote from: rob1966 on October 28, 2022, 05:23:19 pm
About 10 years ago I remember taking the kids out halloween night and it was t-shirt and shorts weather, it should be freezing not like a summers day

There are downsides to this nice weather though, this is Booth Wood reservoir on the M62 a few weeks ago. Its maximum depth is 152 feet, I reckon its under a third full


Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4978 on: November 23, 2022, 12:16:37 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 23, 2022, 09:57:20 am
i've started my ark

You need this many of everything...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4979 on: November 23, 2022, 12:17:05 pm »
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4980 on: November 23, 2022, 12:27:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2022, 10:19:04 am
We bloody need it too, as this still looked the same on Sunday  (madly, we've had loads of dry days where I live in Manc up until the past week or so)

That's fookin spooky, I was listening to the rain in the middle of the night (again) last night and I thought about that pic you posted :)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4981 on: November 23, 2022, 12:35:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 23, 2022, 09:49:21 am
This is the wettest autumn I can remember - I don't think I've seen a day without rain since September.

It's been pretty much the same as last year here when it started raining at the end of September and didn't really stop till Christmas.

We had our pond dug September '21 but it filled up before we could get the liner in and as it's on clay it didn't empty again or dry out enough to start finishing it till May.

It had nearly dried out during the heatwave but now it's a waterfall onto the drive.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4982 on: November 23, 2022, 12:38:17 pm »
There is definitely something soothing about being tucked up in bed whilst the rain batters the window.

As opposed to battering my forehead when walking to the bus stop through town after work.......
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4983 on: November 23, 2022, 12:48:55 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on November 23, 2022, 12:38:17 pm
There is definitely something soothing about being tucked up in bed whilst the rain batters the window.

As opposed to battering my forehead when walking to the bus stop through town after work.......
I feel the same way about snow. We had our first decent fall of it yesterday - opening the curtains this morning was bliss - in the rain, the traffic makes a horrible swishing noise - when it's snow, the effect is very different, very soothing.....
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4984 on: November 23, 2022, 12:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Football is Dead. Executed by FIFA. on November 23, 2022, 12:48:55 pm
I feel the same way about snow. We had our first decent fall of it yesterday - opening the curtains this morning was bliss - in the rain, the traffic makes a horrible swishing noise - when it's snow, the effect is very different, very soothing.....

I remember going out late at night in Upstate New York after heavy snowfall, you could literally hear a pin drop, could have been anywhere in the world, very surreal.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4985 on: November 23, 2022, 01:21:56 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on November 23, 2022, 12:58:03 pm
I remember going out late at night in Upstate New York after heavy snowfall, you could literally hear a pin drop, could have been anywhere in the world, very surreal.

yep it's good at absorbing sound waves hence that quiet - same experience first thing too
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4986 on: November 23, 2022, 02:18:08 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on November 23, 2022, 12:58:03 pm
I remember going out late at night in Upstate New York after heavy snowfall, you could literally hear a pin drop, could have been anywhere in the world, very surreal.

No you couldn't, the snow muffles the sound ;)
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4987 on: November 23, 2022, 02:24:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2022, 10:19:04 am
We bloody need it too, as this still looked the same on Sunday  (madly, we've had loads of dry days where I live in Manc up until the past week or so)

Is that the weather or that the infrastructure was built by the Phoenicians though?
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4988 on: November 23, 2022, 03:15:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2022, 02:18:08 pm
No you couldn't, the snow muffles the sound ;)

:D :D :D Good point actually
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4989 on: November 23, 2022, 03:17:01 pm »
See now, a perfectly good pun opportunity melted away there - "it was so quiet you could hear a snow drop..." <--- ithankyou
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4990 on: November 23, 2022, 03:50:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2022, 10:19:04 am
We bloody need it too, as this still looked the same on Sunday  (madly, we've had loads of dry days where I live in Manc up until the past week or so)
I lived in Yorkshire in the mid-90's. When we had that massive drought Booth Wood was even lower and Scammonden on the other side heading East was virtually empty. They were filling that with water driven down from further north in tankers. Virtually empty reservoirs are quite strange especially when you know how full they get. You used to often see excess water flowing down the other side of the dam during the wet weather, which was virtually ever present.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4991 on: November 23, 2022, 07:52:31 pm »
Rain,hail,howling gales and thunder here today and more of the same to look forward to tomorrow.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4992 on: November 25, 2022, 11:31:29 am »
Gathering support from the outlook models for a spell of settled weather.

From around the middle of next week, high pressure from the east will increasingly influence our weather. Where that high is located/how it orientates will dictate the detail but, as it stands, the likely outcome is settled weather with a lot of cloud, max temps in the 5-8c and mins of 2-3c with winds from a SE quadrant (so anywhere from S'ly to E'ly) amd generally light.

If the high retrogresses toward Greenland, then we'd get a cleaner and cooler easterly feed (sunny away from the east). That situation isn't far from a great set-up for more seasonal weather.

However, if the high sinks southward over mainland Europe, we get a SW'ly flow and damper conditions, especially away from the SE of England, with milder temps.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4993 on: Yesterday at 08:38:16 pm »
A colder period as we move into early December still looking a decent chance.

With charts like these being churned out by the model output computers, it'd feel very seasonal!

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4994 on: Today at 07:33:46 am »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 08:38:16 pm
A colder period as we move into early December still looking a decent chance.

With charts like these being churned out by the model output computers, it'd feel very seasonal!


We're looking at two days of heavy snow off the sea and minus 11 in Tallinn. Enjoy your anticyclonic curvature, temperature inversion layers and the anticyclonic gloom and coastal haar 🥶
