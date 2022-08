It's scorchio here but thankfully not windy so I can be outside all day under the parasol 🌞



Not looking forward to Saturday when we go to Colwyn Bay for Pete Tongs Ibiza classics.



An outdoor venue and queuing to get in from 5pm, the last time I did that in August it was for Creamfields and I ended up in st Johns ambulance tent with heat stroke 🫠🤮😔