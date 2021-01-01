At least I'm not going to feel guilty about watching the match today 😂
Same here,Scout's supposed to be taking 'gentle exercise' but she doesn't know what that is so I'm staying put today.
Grey, cloudy, cool and raining here in Sefton Park. 🫤
Same here in Manc, bloody horrible.
Serves you right for living in Manc land, where it's always raining.
Blame the missus for saying yes to getting married (think she'd already decided this on our second date) and making me move here.
It's raining.
Typical British summer
