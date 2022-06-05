Yesterday I tried to read the paper in the garden. I had to give up after the wind ragged my paper all over the place and blew my drink over. Today it's grey and raining. No sigh of the forecast thunderstorm though. Autumn in June is not good. 🫤
It stopped raining at 11 o'clock after hammering down for almost twenty hours,now the wind's picked up and the bottom lawn's covered in fallen leaves.
Don't you just love the British summer. 🫤
I'm consoling myself with the thought that the garden was in desperate need of a good slurp.
Fucks sake, just landed in Manchester, 11c and been raining. I thought we had a 2 hour delay coming home , not a 4 month one
Welcome to autumn in June 👍
Is bommy night in July this year? 😉
If latest forecast model output is to be believed, then likely hotting up for next weekend...... then probably slumping back to high-teens by the Monday
I'm ok with nice weekends and average weekdays, seeing as I'm stuck inside.Hopefully working on the trucks on Saturday, so a nice sunny day out and about would be nice.
