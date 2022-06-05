« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 11:49:31 am
Yesterday I tried to read the paper in the garden. I had to give up after the wind ragged my paper all over the place and blew my drink over. Today it's grey and raining. No sigh of the forecast thunderstorm though.

Autumn in June is not good. 🫤
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 12:03:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  5, 2022, 11:49:31 am
Yesterday I tried to read the paper in the garden. I had to give up after the wind ragged my paper all over the place and blew my drink over. Today it's grey and raining. No sigh of the forecast thunderstorm though.

Autumn in June is not good. 🫤

It stopped raining at 11 o'clock after hammering down for almost twenty hours,now the wind's picked up and the bottom lawn's covered in fallen leaves.
Son of Spion

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 12:14:13 pm
Quote from: Slippers on June  5, 2022, 12:03:40 pm
It stopped raining at 11 o'clock after hammering down for almost twenty hours,now the wind's picked up and the bottom lawn's covered in fallen leaves.
Don't you just love the British summer. 🫤
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 12:29:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  5, 2022, 12:14:13 pm
Don't you just love the British summer. 🫤

I'm consoling myself with the thought that the garden was in desperate need of a good slurp.
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 06:09:21 pm
Quote from: Slippers on June  5, 2022, 12:29:15 pm
I'm consoling myself with the thought that the garden was in desperate need of a good slurp.

I've consoled myself by putting the heating on 👍
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 07:16:12 pm
Fucks sake, just landed in Manchester, 11c and been raining. I thought we had a 2 hour delay coming home , not a 4 month one :butt
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 07:30:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2022, 07:16:12 pm
Fucks sake, just landed in Manchester, 11c and been raining. I thought we had a 2 hour delay coming home , not a 4 month one :butt

Welcome to autumn in June 👍
rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 07:33:09 pm
Quote from: reddebs on June  5, 2022, 07:30:26 pm
Welcome to autumn in June 👍

Is bommy night in July this year? 😉
reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 5, 2022, 08:04:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  5, 2022, 07:33:09 pm
Is bommy night in July this year? 😉

May as well mate it'll be 20° in November 😂
Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 6, 2022, 12:04:21 pm
It's boiling here after a cool and misty start.
Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
June 6, 2022, 09:28:50 pm
It's been a wonderfully mild March day today.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:00:22 pm
If latest forecast model output is to be believed, then likely hotting up for next weekend...

... then probably slumping back to high-teens by the Monday

rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:14:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:00:22 pm
If latest forecast model output is to be believed, then likely hotting up for next weekend...

... then probably slumping back to high-teens by the Monday



I'm ok with nice weekends and average weekdays, seeing as I'm stuck inside.

Hopefully working on the trucks on Saturday, so a nice sunny day out and about would be nice.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 02:35:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:14:11 pm
I'm ok with nice weekends and average weekdays, seeing as I'm stuck inside.

Hopefully working on the trucks on Saturday, so a nice sunny day out and about would be nice.


Next weekend (18th/19th)
