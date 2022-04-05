What is wrong with our weather that we seem to have strong winds all the time?



I know I've moved to a tiny island and I'm close to the sea but it seems like it's a UK wide phenomena as I've noticed it when visiting other areas of the country both coastal and inland.



We had a lovely lull to it all when the weather was coming from the east a few weeks ago which isn't what I've grown up knowing about easterly weather fronts.



It's really getting to me now as it's preventing me enjoying being here 😔