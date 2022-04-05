« previous next »
Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 5, 2022, 03:56:31 pm
Absolute dogshit in Northern Ireland (surprise surprise).
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 5, 2022, 03:57:33 pm
It was bad enough here that everyone who was in the office today (not me) left early in case the roads got bad..... it promptly stopped snowing and everything has melted.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 5, 2022, 04:41:47 pm
We had a little bit of everything whilst in Wales since last Friday. Cold but sunny on Friday. A light covering of snow on Saturday morning. I then walked up Moel Famau in bright sunshine that afternoon and had to take my jacket off because I was too warm. Then on the way down it went back on as a snow shower came over. It was clear at -4 degrees that night, but great for sky watching and seeing shooting stars. Sunday it warmed up, got windy and then lashed down all night, before being grey and drizzly on Monday.

All seasons in just a few days.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 5, 2022, 05:00:08 pm
Been cool in my flat the last fewe days, hovering around the 17.5C mark. I am flat refusing to have the heating back on though. A housecoat and a hot water bottle is enough with energy prices as they are.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 5, 2022, 06:19:38 pm
We've been to Kidwelly Castle today.  It's been cold up on the ramparts but quite decent at ground level.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 7, 2022, 09:55:20 am
Still blowing a gale here,the magnolia in the front garden is fucking wrecked. :no
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 7, 2022, 10:04:38 am
Quote from: Slippers on April  7, 2022, 09:55:20 am
Still blowing a gale here,the magnolia in the front garden is fucking wrecked. :no

Had my lads goal WAS on the kitchen roof last night, that has ended up in the garden and has knocked some solar lamps off the fence posts, so got to repair them.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 7, 2022, 12:54:46 pm
Bloody hell.

That is all.
Weather thread
April 23, 2022, 03:57:56 pm
What's with all the the wind lately? April, enjoying Mr Sun but 35ph winds keep bashing into me

How about you?
Re: Weather thread
April 23, 2022, 04:46:12 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on April 23, 2022, 03:57:56 pm
What's with all the the wind lately? April, enjoying Mr Sun but 35ph winds keep bashing into me

How about you?
I tried to read the paper in the garden but had to give up due to the wind.

It looks nice out, and it's ok if you are sheltered from the wind, but chilly in the shade.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 23, 2022, 04:49:39 pm
Lol the thread title threw me off

I'm a climate change believer sane for example
Wind just seems furious lately.

I wouldn't mind but I keep finding rubbish in the garden that isn't mine! It's either wind or  nasty neighbours lobbing it over

Wind doesn't get slagged off enough IMO. Fuck off wind you're only mildly useful why take it out on me?

BASHED BY WIND. Maybe if I hit you back we will understand
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 23, 2022, 05:00:02 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on April 23, 2022, 03:57:56 pm
What's with all the the wind lately? April, enjoying Mr Sun but 35ph winds keep bashing into me

How about you?

Reminds me of the weather about 5 or 6 years ago, winds constantly from the East so even though it was sunny, the temps never really got up and you couldn't sit in the garden of an evening as it was too cold.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 23, 2022, 05:03:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 05:00:02 pm
Reminds me of the weather about 5 or 6 years ago, winds constantly from the East so even though it was sunny, the temps never really got up and you couldn't sit in the garden of an evening as it was too cold.
2016 I think it was, the wind nearly fucking killed me, literally.

Worst weather you can get when your on a pushbike, give me rain / snow over wind any day.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 23, 2022, 05:59:23 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 23, 2022, 05:00:02 pm
Reminds me of the weather about 5 or 6 years ago, winds constantly from the East so even though it was sunny, the temps never really got up and you couldn't sit in the garden of an evening as it was too cold.

As alway you seem attuned to get it Rob

Moved places to be out of the winds blast but tho Mr Sun is stronger the wind is still needlessly outrageous. I know what wind is I know how it's caused by JFC I don't have feel it's chill in my bones as I write this (shorts only mode from now on Rob you of all people may understand)

Wind; arguably purpose, just fuck off. DON'T MAKE ME COME UP THERE
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 27, 2022, 09:23:24 am
Another lovely day ruined by an icy breeze.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 27, 2022, 10:09:29 am
Quote from: ToneLa on April 23, 2022, 05:59:23 pm
As alway you seem attuned to get it Rob

Moved places to be out of the winds blast but tho Mr Sun is stronger the wind is still needlessly outrageous. I know what wind is I know how it's caused by JFC I don't have feel it's chill in my bones as I write this (shorts only mode from now on Rob you of all people may understand)

Wind; arguably purpose, just fuck off. DON'T MAKE ME COME UP THERE

I've had to resort to thicker shorts, the wind is that cold ;D

Quote from: Slippers on April 27, 2022, 09:23:24 am
Another lovely day ruined by an icy breeze.

It's so annoying, what should be lovely days are being spoilt by it.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
April 27, 2022, 10:16:54 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2022, 10:09:29 am
I've had to resort to thicker shorts, the wind is that cold ;D

It's so annoying, what should be lovely days are being spoilt by it.

We've had the garden furniture on the deck for five days but it's been too cold to sit outside.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 1, 2022, 07:47:51 am
It's pissing down here but I'm consoling myself with the thought that it's good for the garden.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 1, 2022, 08:09:32 am
Quote from: Slippers on May  1, 2022, 07:47:51 am
It's pissing down here but I'm consoling myself with the thought that it's good for the garden.

We've had beautiful soft steady rain since teatime yesterday and I'm loving it.  It's the first rain we've had for about 3wks so the garden badly needs it.

It just need some warm sunshine now to really come alive.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 1, 2022, 08:16:57 am
Quote from: reddebs on May  1, 2022, 08:09:32 am
We've had beautiful soft steady rain since teatime yesterday and I'm loving it.  It's the first rain we've had for about 3wks so the garden badly needs it.

It just need some warm sunshine now to really come alive.


Yeah,we were desperate for it in all honesty.

I transplanted some primroses on Thursday and it was like digging in sand.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 1, 2022, 08:28:18 am
Quote from: Slippers on May  1, 2022, 08:16:57 am

Yeah,we were desperate for it in all honesty.

I transplanted some primroses on Thursday and it was like digging in sand.

I've been watering regularly as I've got veg growing and a lot of new plants and seeds went in a few weeks ago.

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 1, 2022, 08:50:02 am
Quote from: reddebs on May  1, 2022, 08:28:18 am
I've been watering regularly as I've got veg growing and a lot of new plants and seeds went in a few weeks ago.

The only things I bothered watering were the astilbes and the azalea I planted a couple of weeks ago;nothing like a good downpour to freshen everything up though.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 1, 2022, 11:37:18 am
It hasn't rained for weeks, so I washed and dried off the car yesterday. Gleaming nicely... then a whole five minutes later it rained. 🤬
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 1, 2022, 01:01:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  1, 2022, 11:37:18 am
It hasn't rained for weeks, so I washed and dried off the car yesterday. Gleaming nicely... then a whole five minutes later it rained. 🤬

Same here :lmao

Was supposed to go for a ride to Rivington today to meet an old mate I've not seen in years, he called it off until tomorrow as supposed to be pissing down, its cloudy but dry. I'm quite happy as I've got a bloody hangover today and probably still over the limit.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 1, 2022, 01:02:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  1, 2022, 11:37:18 am
It hasn't rained for weeks, so I washed and dried off the car yesterday. Gleaming nicely... then a whole five minutes later it rained. 🤬
Quote from: rob1966 on May  1, 2022, 01:01:29 pm
Same here :lmao

Was supposed to go for a ride to Rivington today to meet an old mate I've not seen in years, he called it off until tomorrow as supposed to be pissing down, its cloudy but dry. I'm quite happy as I've got a bloody hangover today and probably still over the limit.

Neither of you ever sit through an entire City match.

You know what you need to do...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 2, 2022, 09:20:01 am
Went down the shore earlier on, lovely morning, not a breath of wind, with added low humidity, which is why i love this time of year, only thing missing is a bit of sun. 
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 15, 2022, 01:58:53 pm
Seriously, the BBC needs to sack whichever useless twat does their forecasting. Rain all day today was the forecast, its bloody gorgeous out there today and really warm.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 15, 2022, 02:20:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 15, 2022, 01:58:53 pm
Seriously, the BBC needs to sack whichever useless twat does their forecasting. Rain all day today was the forecast, its bloody gorgeous out there today and really warm.

BBC were forecasting rain today on the app too, the BBC need to fuck the firm off that supplies the weather forecasts, & bring back the Met Office
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 15, 2022, 02:36:49 pm
I rely on the slightly more accurate https://www.weatherandradar.co.uk

Dear wind

Why you always about? Another 30mph day.

Yours,

A Forum Poster
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
May 15, 2022, 10:10:20 pm
Pissing down here after a day of sunshine and gale force winds.
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 08:09:29 am
What is wrong with our weather that we seem to have strong winds all the time?

I know I've moved to a tiny island and I'm close to the sea but it seems like it's a UK wide phenomena as I've noticed it when visiting other areas of the country both coastal and inland.

We had a lovely lull to it all when the weather was coming from the east a few weeks ago which isn't what I've grown up knowing about easterly weather fronts.

It's really getting to me now as it's preventing me enjoying being here 😔
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 08:16:07 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:09:29 am
What is wrong with our weather that we seem to have strong winds all the time?

I know I've moved to a tiny island and I'm close to the sea but it seems like it's a UK wide phenomena as I've noticed it when visiting other areas of the country both coastal and inland.

We had a lovely lull to it all when the weather was coming from the east a few weeks ago which isn't what I've grown up knowing about easterly weather fronts.

It's really getting to me now as it's preventing me enjoying being here 😔

Yeah these winds are non stop at the moment. We've not sat out in the garden yet this year as it's been too cold for the missus, we had the same thing afew years ago and it reminds me of that
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
Today at 08:22:09 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:16:07 am
Yeah these winds are non stop at the moment. We've not sat out in the garden yet this year as it's been too cold for the missus, we had the same thing afew years ago and it reminds me of that

It's the end of May and I'm still needing my winter coat, fully zipped up and hood up to take the dogs for a walk. 

I can cope with most bad weather as I just love being outdoors but wind stops you being able to do stuff.  I can't even get any gardening done as I'm having to weigh everything down so it doesn't blow away!!

It's fucking ridiculous Rob.
