Still blowing a gale here,the magnolia in the front garden is fucking wrecked.
What's with all the the wind lately? April, enjoying Mr Sun but 35ph winds keep bashing into meHow about you?
Reminds me of the weather about 5 or 6 years ago, winds constantly from the East so even though it was sunny, the temps never really got up and you couldn't sit in the garden of an evening as it was too cold.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
As alway you seem attuned to get it RobMoved places to be out of the winds blast but tho Mr Sun is stronger the wind is still needlessly outrageous. I know what wind is I know how it's caused by JFC I don't have feel it's chill in my bones as I write this (shorts only mode from now on Rob you of all people may understand)Wind; arguably purpose, just fuck off. DON'T MAKE ME COME UP THERE
Another lovely day ruined by an icy breeze.
I've had to resort to thicker shorts, the wind is that cold It's so annoying, what should be lovely days are being spoilt by it.
It's pissing down here but I'm consoling myself with the thought that it's good for the garden.
We've had beautiful soft steady rain since teatime yesterday and I'm loving it. It's the first rain we've had for about 3wks so the garden badly needs it.It just need some warm sunshine now to really come alive.
Yeah,we were desperate for it in all honesty.I transplanted some primroses on Thursday and it was like digging in sand.
I've been watering regularly as I've got veg growing and a lot of new plants and seeds went in a few weeks ago.
It hasn't rained for weeks, so I washed and dried off the car yesterday. Gleaming nicely... then a whole five minutes later it rained. 🤬
Same here Was supposed to go for a ride to Rivington today to meet an old mate I've not seen in years, he called it off until tomorrow as supposed to be pissing down, its cloudy but dry. I'm quite happy as I've got a bloody hangover today and probably still over the limit.
Seriously, the BBC needs to sack whichever useless twat does their forecasting. Rain all day today was the forecast, its bloody gorgeous out there today and really warm.
What is wrong with our weather that we seem to have strong winds all the time?I know I've moved to a tiny island and I'm close to the sea but it seems like it's a UK wide phenomena as I've noticed it when visiting other areas of the country both coastal and inland.We had a lovely lull to it all when the weather was coming from the east a few weeks ago which isn't what I've grown up knowing about easterly weather fronts.It's really getting to me now as it's preventing me enjoying being here 😔
Yeah these winds are non stop at the moment. We've not sat out in the garden yet this year as it's been too cold for the missus, we had the same thing afew years ago and it reminds me of that
