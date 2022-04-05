We had a little bit of everything whilst in Wales since last Friday. Cold but sunny on Friday. A light covering of snow on Saturday morning. I then walked up Moel Famau in bright sunshine that afternoon and had to take my jacket off because I was too warm. Then on the way down it went back on as a snow shower came over. It was clear at -4 degrees that night, but great for sky watching and seeing shooting stars. Sunday it warmed up, got windy and then lashed down all night, before being grey and drizzly on Monday.



All seasons in just a few days.