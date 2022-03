Its that transition from winter to spring, in March, you always get a few days of great weather were it's sunny & 15C to 20C, then the weather goes shit again, & feels like winter, i remember one year only a few years ago, when it snowed a week, & a few days before Easter.



On that transition from winter to spring, some trees & plants have already started flowering



March 2007 was glorious all month, I remember it well as it was the last month of my Mums life and I was riding from the GFs (now missus) house to Southport on the bike as the weather was so warm, 2020 was a bit like this one, went sunny then cold as we were locked down. I also remember some March's where it snowed, 2006 I remember snow and quite a few times in the late 90's early 00'sWe've got flowers all over the place and leaves on some trees, the two opposite my have had blossom and that's been knocked off by the rain and they're covered in leaves.