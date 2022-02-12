« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,973
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 02:13:21 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:11:42 pm
See below, I edited.

Nice swan, thanks mate.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,095
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 02:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:11:16 pm
No just rain and some gusty winds. Was just out for half an hour and just got a bit damp.

I was away in rural Perthshire earlier in the week and we got about 6 inches of snow on Monday night though.

Disappointing. ;D


All the pics of "heavy snowfall" I've seen so far had about 2" max.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,108
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 02:14:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:12:51 pm
When my missus farts ;D
Ooooh, gusty! (no love, it's February!)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,095
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 02:15:09 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 02:11:42 pm
See below, I edited.

Messed the editing up too... ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,173
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 02:15:18 pm »
63mph winds on Hoylake beach at present according to the lifeboat station. Also the two idiots who decided to go for a swim in the water at New Brighton need fining.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,095
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:15:18 pm
63mph winds on Hoylake beach at present according to the lifeboat station. Also the two idiots who decided to go for a swim in the water at New Brighton need fining.

I'll never understand those people. Too detached from nature maybe.


Read a tweet from one of the german TV weather guys this morning: "don't forget that you are not immortal. A tree falling on your car will outright kill you. And if you don't care, think about the people who do care. Think about the people who have to scrap your mushy head of the road with a spatula"
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,142
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 02:20:25 pm »
See the poor reporters are still sent to the sea fronts, one day this will happen for real

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/on4PDM8p7QI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/on4PDM8p7QI</a>
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 02:25:51 pm »
For anyone following the BigJetTV stuff: https://twitter.com/_LD22/status/1494664537789935622
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4208 on: Today at 02:38:35 pm »
Bye bye fence panels, we had some good times.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4209 on: Today at 02:46:37 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 02:53:04 pm »
Jet TV guy -  ''Ohhhh, easy son ... easy...''  :D

That Airbus A380.  :o

What a plane, and what a great landing.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,142
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4211 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm »
Just been up on the kitchen roof to fix a loose downpipe, little bit blowy ;D

Working tomorrow, so hoping for a wind free Saturday.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,108
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
Loving how this guy says things like, "Stand by.........." with a dramatic pause, like he's the actual ATC ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4213 on: Today at 03:28:44 pm »
I've just been out to fish a planter and the mini scarecrow out of the pond. Garden ornaments all over the place. I hope it eases soon because the tree looks like it might be in trouble if this carries on. It's taken a pasting in the last hour or two.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,095
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4214 on: Today at 03:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:28:44 pm
I've just been out to fish a planter and the mini scarecrow out of the pond. Garden ornaments all over the place. I hope it eases soon because the tree looks like it might be in trouble if this carries on. It's taken a pasting in the last hour or two.

According to the bbc this is the strongest now for us, then it'll start to ease off. Still at galeforce until after midnight though.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 03:39:51 pm »
Hailing now,just what we needed.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,528
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 03:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:39 pm
Crikey, that footage of the O2 getting bits of its roof ripped off is pretty mad.

Logged

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Went for a brief walk when there was a lull in the wind. About 300m up the street came across a small cardboard box package blowing around the street so I thought I'd be a good samaritan and pick it up and deliver to it's address.

Bloody thing was addressed to me. Cheers Yodel!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 03:49:16 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:38:00 pm
According to the bbc this is the strongest now for us, then it'll start to ease off. Still at galeforce until after midnight though.
That's good. I'm not sure the tree could have coped with anything stronger. I've not seen the whole trunk moving like that before.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 03:50:08 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:44:41 pm
Went for a brief walk when there was a lull in the wind. About 300m up the street came across a small cardboard box package blowing around the street so I thought I'd be a good samaritan and pick it up and deliver to it's address.

Bloody thing was addressed to me. Cheers Yodel!

Sorry mate, but...  :lmao
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,095
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 03:57:31 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:44:41 pm
Went for a brief walk when there was a lull in the wind. About 300m up the street came across a small cardboard box package blowing around the street so I thought I'd be a good samaritan and pick it up and deliver to it's address.

Bloody thing was addressed to me. Cheers Yodel!


Should buy a lottery ticket too! :D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,142
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 03:58:32 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:44:41 pm
Went for a brief walk when there was a lull in the wind. About 300m up the street came across a small cardboard box package blowing around the street so I thought I'd be a good samaritan and pick it up and deliver to it's address.

Bloody thing was addressed to me. Cheers Yodel!

I shouldn't, but :lmao

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:43:06 pm


Is that a photo from Roswell?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:32 pm
Is that a photo from Roswell?
It's just a weather balloon.    ;)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,173
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 04:10:21 pm »
Just got home a bit of hairy ride there. We got blasted by water coming over by the on-off Irish ferry terminal. Also, twice you could feel the wind as we drove down the road. I hope this stops soon. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
Well it's snowing now up here.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 04:27:29 pm »
Just been for a reccy round the garden before taking the dogs out and the larchlap fence on the western side is partly down.

It was rotten anyway, or at least the posts are and it'll be a job for the landlord to do but it's nothing desperate as I've propped it back up with a steel bar.

They'll have enough to contend with on the estate, clearing trees and more urgent repairs plus we've got 40+mph winds forecast here every day for the next week so no doubt there'll be more damage in the coming days.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 04:28:22 pm »
Not great for already high energy prices.....

https://twitter.com/CllrCABeart/status/1494669632132857860?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The middle stack at Grain Power Station appears to have gone? Where there were three, there is now two! #StormEunice (Photo Credit: Katie Foord #Queenborough)



Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,142
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 04:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:28:22 pm
Not great for already high energy prices.....

https://twitter.com/CllrCABeart/status/1494669632132857860?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The middle stack at Grain Power Station appears to have gone? Where there were three, there is now two! #StormEunice (Photo Credit: Katie Foord #Queenborough)





Its ok, we've got the windfarms ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,509
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
Trees down all over the place round me. Some really old ones in a couple of parks too. Must be 100 plus years old.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,901
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 05:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:22:09 pm
Trees down all over the place round me. Some really old ones in a couple of parks too. Must be 100 plus years old.

It's absolutely mad up here, since the first storm of the winter. It will take them months to clean it up.

This is a forest not that far from me just south of Aberdeen.

Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,095
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 06:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:51:28 pm
It's absolutely mad up here, since the first storm of the winter. It will take them months to clean it up.

This is a forest not that far from me just south of Aberdeen.



:(

Think some of the storms came in from unusual directions.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,528
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4231 on: Today at 06:08:31 pm »
Severn Bridge staff facing abuse over closure

As high winds of up to 60mph continue to lash south Wales, Traffic Wales has said the Severn Bridge will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.

It added there was a risk that vehicles could overturn if it were to reopen the Gwent approach at this time.

The Severn Bridges said staff had faced abuse over the closure and urged people to "respectfully stop".
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,142
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4232 on: Today at 06:12:09 pm »
Dickheads shown on Granada Reports walking on the sea front and having to be moved by the coast guard and three absolute fucking morons fucking swimming in the sea off New Brighton :wanker
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 06:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:08:31 pm
Severn Bridge staff facing abuse over closure

As high winds of up to 60mph continue to lash south Wales, Traffic Wales has said the Severn Bridge will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.

It added there was a risk that vehicles could overturn if it were to reopen the Gwent approach at this time.

The Severn Bridges said staff had faced abuse over the closure and urged people to "respectfully stop".

I'm amazed they expected it to be open. 

They announced yesterday that the Britannia Bridge would be closed all day today.  The Menai Bridge was open but it's not wide enough for vans, wagons, caravans etc and closed for motorbikes and cyclists as it's too dangerous.

It causes chaos due to how much traffic crosses but we're used to it.

The Britannia has been closed a few times I've the last few months due to strong winds.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,010
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4234 on: Today at 06:49:59 pm »
Sat in the front room, heard a crack and a thud earlier, huge, huge tree in the garden behind ours snapped in half  :o
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,176
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4235 on: Today at 06:57:48 pm »
Some poor fella was killed by flying debris coming through his windscreen at Switch Island  :(
R.I.P
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 06:58:22 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:49:59 pm
Sat in the front room, heard a crack and a thud earlier, huge, huge tree in the garden behind ours snapped in half  :o
:(

I thought ours might have gone this afternoon, but it's survived for now.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,666
  • 27 Years...
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4237 on: Today at 07:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:57:48 pm
Some poor fella was killed by flying debris coming through his windscreen at Switch Island  :(
R.I.P
Yes, I saw the picture earlier. The debris went right through the windscreen on the driver's side. I suspected it was a really bad outcome when police closed off the entire area.

RIP.  :'(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4238 on: Today at 07:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 06:57:48 pm
Some poor fella was killed by flying debris coming through his windscreen at Switch Island  :(
R.I.P

Omg how awful 😔

RIP
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,108
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4239 on: Today at 07:07:02 pm »
 :-[
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
