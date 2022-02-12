Just been for a reccy round the garden before taking the dogs out and the larchlap fence on the western side is partly down.



It was rotten anyway, or at least the posts are and it'll be a job for the landlord to do but it's nothing desperate as I've propped it back up with a steel bar.



They'll have enough to contend with on the estate, clearing trees and more urgent repairs plus we've got 40+mph winds forecast here every day for the next week so no doubt there'll be more damage in the coming days.