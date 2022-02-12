Severn Bridge staff facing abuse over closure
As high winds of up to 60mph continue to lash south Wales, Traffic Wales has said the Severn Bridge will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.
It added there was a risk that vehicles could overturn if it were to reopen the Gwent approach at this time.
The Severn Bridges said staff had faced abuse over the closure and urged people to "respectfully stop".
I'm amazed they expected it to be open.
They announced yesterday that the Britannia Bridge would be closed all day today. The Menai Bridge was open but it's not wide enough for vans, wagons, caravans etc and closed for motorbikes and cyclists as it's too dangerous.
It causes chaos due to how much traffic crosses but we're used to it.
The Britannia has been closed a few times I've the last few months due to strong winds.