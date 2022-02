63mph winds on Hoylake beach at present according to the lifeboat station. Also the two idiots who decided to go for a swim in the water at New Brighton need fining.



I'll never understand those people. Too detached from nature maybe.Read a tweet from one of the german TV weather guys this morning: "don't forget that you are not immortal. A tree falling on your car will outright kill you. And if you don't care, think about the people who do care. Think about the people who have to scrap your mushy head of the road with a spatula"