Not on the met office it doesn't. There was a bit of chat earlier about how different places define max wind speeds.

Anyway whether it's 60 or 80mph, I wouldn't want to be taking off or landing that's for sure. I landed in gale force winds a few years back and it wasn't nice.



Yes, we landed at JLA some years back in a westerly gale and it was horrible. The plane just sort of hung in the air, then it would drop like a stone before lifting and hanging there again until the next drop. It was like a white knuckle ride. Scary stuff, and the pilot got a very relieved round of applause when we finally got down.