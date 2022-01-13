« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 181216 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4040 on: January 13, 2022, 02:15:01 pm »
This weather pattern seems like it's going to persist for the next week or two.

There's a high pressure meandering about in the vicinity of the UK. Where it's positioned will dictate the air flow for different areas of the UK and how much cloud gets caught up in that flow, but the general forecast is that it will be settled and either a) pretty still with overnight mist & frost, sunny by day; or b) cloudier with less frost and cooler by day.

Some charts a couple of days ago were showing the high retrogressing northwestwards to Greenland/Iceland, feeding a much colder flow of air in, and likely some snow, but that possibility has faded a bit.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4041 on: January 13, 2022, 02:43:30 pm »
Been frosty every morning this week. Working Saturday, so will be out the door between 4:30 and 5:30am depending on start time, thank fuck for heated windscreens and heated seats. Just hoping I get a truck that has been out during the night.

Edit - shifts for this and next week just been cancelled, v quiet at work  :butt
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4042 on: January 13, 2022, 04:02:20 pm »
It's been beautiful here the last couple of days. 

Both days we've been out in the garden, had the doors open, no heating on till around 4pm and I've even managed to get all the bedding washed and dried on the line today.

It's my birthday tomorrow so hopefully it'll be similar again so we can get out for a long walk somewhere.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4043 on: January 14, 2022, 11:05:50 am »
Happy birthday, Anglesey Debs

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4044 on: January 26, 2022, 10:58:55 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 14, 2022, 11:05:50 am
Happy birthday, Anglesey Debs

Ha only just seen this mate.  Thank you.

It was 21° at the top of Snowdon yesterday. 

A weather phenomena known as an inversion apparently as it was barely 2° at its base.
Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4045 on: February 2, 2022, 05:40:41 pm »
Hey guys we may get to see the Northern Lights tonight in the north west. Anyone sees it, photos on here would be appreciated. Thanks.  ;D


https://www.msn.com/en-gb/weather/topstories/can-i-see-the-northern-lights-in-the-uk-tonight-why-solar-storm-could-make-aurora-visible-in-some-areas-today/ar-AATowwE?ocid=uxbndlbing
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4046 on: February 2, 2022, 05:45:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 05:40:41 pm
Hey guys we may get to see the Northern Lights tonight in the north west. Anyone sees it, photos on here would be appreciated. Thanks.  ;D


https://www.msn.com/en-gb/weather/topstories/can-i-see-the-northern-lights-in-the-uk-tonight-why-solar-storm-could-make-aurora-visible-in-some-areas-today/ar-AATowwE?ocid=uxbndlbing

They've been visible a few times recently from Anglesey not that we've seen them but quite a few of the community Facebook pages have posted up photos.
Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4047 on: February 2, 2022, 05:46:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 05:45:17 pm
They've been visible a few times recently from Anglesey not that we've seen them but quite a few of the community Facebook pages have posted up photos.

Thanks for that Debs, I will take a look on Facebook.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4048 on: February 2, 2022, 05:49:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 05:46:54 pm
Thanks for that Debs, I will take a look on Facebook.

Anglesey socialmedia and images of Anglesey are the pages but you might need to join them.
Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4049 on: February 2, 2022, 05:51:23 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  2, 2022, 05:49:46 pm
Anglesey socialmedia and images of Anglesey are the pages but you might need to join them.

I will take a look, thanks once again.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4050 on: February 2, 2022, 05:52:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 05:51:23 pm
I will take a look, thanks once again.  :D

I've sent you a link via PM
Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4051 on: February 2, 2022, 05:56:46 pm »
Thanks Debs.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4052 on: February 2, 2022, 10:33:53 pm »
There was a solar flare on January 31st, but apparently the odds of the UK seeing an aurora are essentially zero. Hope that's wrong though!

https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/auroral-activity/auroral-oval.html
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4053 on: February 2, 2022, 11:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on February  2, 2022, 10:33:53 pm
There was a solar flare on January 31st, but apparently the odds of the UK seeing an aurora are essentially zero. Hope that's wrong though!

https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/auroral-activity/auroral-oval.html

I certainly haven't seen it tonight. Debs said they see them in Anglesey.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4054 on: February 2, 2022, 11:06:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February  2, 2022, 11:05:30 pm
I certainly haven't seen it tonight. Debs said they see them in Anglesey.

Debs is a lucky sod! ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4055 on: February 12, 2022, 09:43:52 am »
It's been pissing down for five hours here,so much for tidying the garden.  :(
Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4056 on: February 12, 2022, 10:11:10 am »
Quote from: Slippers on February 12, 2022, 09:43:52 am
It's been pissing down for five hours here,so much for tidying the garden.  :(

I'm fitting new worktops in the kitchen, having to do the cutting in the garage, which doesn't have much space, as it just will not stop pissing down. 3 weeks on the run now its been dry during the week and pissing down of a weekend :butt
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4057 on: February 12, 2022, 10:32:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 12, 2022, 10:11:10 am
I'm fitting new worktops in the kitchen, having to do the cutting in the garage, which doesn't have much space, as it just will not stop pissing down. 3 weeks on the run now its been dry during the week and pissing down of a weekend :butt

The last two days it's been like the middle of spring,as soon as I've got a  bit of time on my hands the heavens open.
Online Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4058 on: February 12, 2022, 07:05:10 pm »
If the weather channel is anything to go by, we've got about two weeks worth of rain/showers. On the plus side, it will be relatively mild, and at least the days are getting longer. Cold comfort if you want to enjoy the weekend or get stuff done though.  :-\
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4059 on: February 12, 2022, 09:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on February 12, 2022, 10:32:16 am
The last two days it's been like the middle of spring,as soon as I've got a  bit of time on my hands the heavens open.

Same here.

My garage is now caked in sawdust, gonna take ages to get it clean :no
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Slippers

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4060 on: February 13, 2022, 09:40:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 12, 2022, 09:37:10 pm
Same here.

My garage is now caked in sawdust, gonna take ages to get it clean :no


Our garage is permanently caked in sawdust.

The weather's even worse today,perfect 'replace the flooring in the downstairs loo' conditions.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 07:44:11 pm »
Snowed all day sunday in this part of New England,about 5-6 " total,light fluffy so easy to shovel,cold wind today,hoping this is the end of it for this winter.
Offline Col

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4062 on: Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:44:11 pm
Snowed all day sunday in this part of New England,about 5-6 " total,light fluffy so easy to shovel,cold wind today,hoping this is the end of it for this winter.

Feels like New England has been brutally cold for 3 straight months other than two days last week.

It was 3'F / -16'C here this morning.

There's just no need for it.
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 11:19:28 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:44:11 pm
Snowed all day sunday in this part of New England,about 5-6 " total,light fluffy so easy to shovel,cold wind today,hoping this is the end of it for this winter.


I think New England has possibly the best climate on the planet.

Most years you get proper winters, proper summers - and glorious autumns.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson
