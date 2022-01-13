This weather pattern seems like it's going to persist for the next week or two.



There's a high pressure meandering about in the vicinity of the UK. Where it's positioned will dictate the air flow for different areas of the UK and how much cloud gets caught up in that flow, but the general forecast is that it will be settled and either a) pretty still with overnight mist & frost, sunny by day; or b) cloudier with less frost and cooler by day.



Some charts a couple of days ago were showing the high retrogressing northwestwards to Greenland/Iceland, feeding a much colder flow of air in, and likely some snow, but that possibility has faded a bit.