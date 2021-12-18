« previous next »
Author Topic: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)  (Read 175714 times)

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4000 on: December 18, 2021, 07:32:11 pm »
Went to Northampton today, the Midlands was just blanketed in mist and fog.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4001 on: December 19, 2021, 10:55:02 am »
Now I'm seeing reports that there's a chance of snow in Liverpool on Christmas Day. Bloody hell. 😳
Offline debs the hall with boughs of holly

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4002 on: December 19, 2021, 11:26:09 am »
We did an 11hr road trip yesterday from Anglesey to Rufford then to Sheffield then back to Anglesey collecting our 2 granddaughters who are with us till Thursday.

We set off in the dark but then had beautiful blue skies before the mist set in.  We had to use the M62 rather than M67 and Snake to get to Sheffield as the 67 was closed. 

The fog was really bad on the M62 and over Snake coming back although we wished we hadn't decided to risk the 67.  Eastbound was still closed and there were loads of forensics people on the carriageway and those green screens had been put up along the central reservation. 

A man's body had been found on the motorway at 7am yesterday morning.  Poor man RIP.

We then had the joy of watching the most spectacular sunset from South Manchester to home, with the sky going through that myriad of colours, orange, pink, red, purple. 

The full moon with the mist over the water and lowlying land just added to the spectacle.

How beautiful is nature in all its stunning glory 🥰

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4003 on: December 19, 2021, 08:24:11 pm »
Been from Warrington to Wigan, across to Goole, Wakefield and back today. There was on stretch of the M62 just after Oldham to the M62 summit where it was clear blue skies and sun, other than that it was fog all day, some of it really thick.
Offline .adam

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4004 on: December 20, 2021, 09:09:20 am »
Aye. Really weird localised fog yesterday. Drove from South Manchester to Edale in the Peak District. Terrible fog by me, completely lifted by the time I hit the airport then clear all the way to Edale. Half way up the summit, it rolled in and for the rest of the walk we were up in the clouds.







Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4005 on: December 20, 2021, 10:08:10 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 19, 2021, 10:55:02 am
Now I'm seeing reports that there's a chance of snow in Liverpool on Christmas Day. Bloody hell. 😳


The output models have modelled a few scenarios where the high sat over the UK migrates north, introducing a colder feed of air over the UK, then a low comes in from the south-west and you get the situation of moist air hitting very cold air and the resultant snow.

But most recent output shows a greater likelihood of the high just being squeezed out and the low moving in the west, throwing up milder air over the UK in front of it.

Still a very outside chance of snow on either Xmas Eve or Xmas Day (because the models have struggled to give a consistent scenario and may flip back to the colder option), but I'd put it about 10% at best.

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4006 on: December 20, 2021, 12:39:11 pm »
Quote from: .adam on December 20, 2021, 09:09:20 am
Aye. Really weird localised fog yesterday. Drove from South Manchester to Edale in the Peak District. Terrible fog by me, completely lifted by the time I hit the airport then clear all the way to Edale. Half way up the summit, it rolled in and for the rest of the walk we were up in the clouds.









Brilliant photos.

I saw the same type of thing as I was going up the M62 towards the summit, valley on the left was full of fog while everywhere else was clear. I'd have loved to have got a photo
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4007 on: December 20, 2021, 03:36:44 pm »
I like this one in particular. At first glance, it looks like a coastline.  :thumbup


Quote from: .adam on December 20, 2021, 09:09:20 am




Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 10:12:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 20, 2021, 10:08:10 am

The output models have modelled a few scenarios where the high sat over the UK migrates north, introducing a colder feed of air over the UK, then a low comes in from the south-west and you get the situation of moist air hitting very cold air and the resultant snow.

But most recent output shows a greater likelihood of the high just being squeezed out and the low moving in the west, throwing up milder air over the UK in front of it.

Still a very outside chance of snow on either Xmas Eve or Xmas Day (because the models have struggled to give a consistent scenario and may flip back to the colder option), but I'd put it about 10% at best.

Up to perhaps 25% now (slight majority of output modelling a situation of some rain about Xmas Eve & Xmas Day, but cold air moving south over Xmas Day which gives a decent chance of turning the falling stuff to snow as the day wears on. Any snow falling will struggle to stick, though. Then more possible snow Boxing Day afternoon/evening.

Still plenty of time to change, as the model output has been all over the place the last week, as the current pattern is unusual and fairly chaotic. Might get just rain, might get dry, might get better snow.
Offline Roady

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 12:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:12:20 am
Up to perhaps 25% now (slight majority of output modelling a situation of some rain about Xmas Eve & Xmas Day, but cold air moving south over Xmas Day which gives a decent chance of turning the falling stuff to snow as the day wears on. Any snow falling will struggle to stick, though. Then more possible snow Boxing Day afternoon/evening.

Still plenty of time to change, as the model output has been all over the place the last week, as the current pattern is unusual and fairly chaotic. Might get just rain, might get dry, might get better snow.

Nobby are you a member on the netweather community forum by any chance?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 12:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 12:00:50 pm
Nobby are you a member on the netweather community forum by any chance?


No, but I know about NetWeather and know a few of the people who go on there.

Offline Roady

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 12:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:26:29 pm

No, but I know about NetWeather and know a few of the people who go on there.



Ah right sound.  Just going on about various models and stuff sounds like you know your stuff. I've followed that app for a while but only recently joined. 👍
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 12:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 12:29:58 pm
Ah right sound.  Just going on about various models and stuff sounds like you know your stuff. I've followed that app for a while but only recently joined. 👍


I like to dip in and out of looking at output from these and have a crack at interpreting the charts. It's my 'geek vice'  ;D
Offline Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 10:14:19 pm »
Winter solstice tonight, can only get better from now on folks.  ;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm »
Is there only me who loves dark nights (and mornings) in the winter? It's perfect when coupled with cold, dank, atmospheric days (preferably with snow on the ground)

I love long, warm, sunny evenings in summer as well, I want yo add.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm
Is there only me who loves dark nights (and mornings) in the winter? It's perfect when coupled with cold, dank, atmospheric days (preferably with snow on the ground)

I love long, warm, sunny evenings in summer as well, I want yo add.
I'd like it more if we had a proper Winter. When I was young I loved frosty days, snowy days, stormy days and foggy days. Winter often felt like Winter back then. We'd wake up many a morning with frost patterns all up the bedroom window on the inside. As you said, it could be really atmospheric. These days it just feels like dreary, perpetual Autumn from October to March.

Now, I'm pretty much a Summer person who can't wait for Winter to do one so I can get out in the garden and get some work done in daylight.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jill's gorra boss Worcester Combi! (aka the weather thread)
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 04:00:25 am »
I hate dark mornings when sunrise is after 8am, i love it when sunrise is before 6am, can get lovely sunrises over Liverpool on a nice spring & summers morning.
