We did an 11hr road trip yesterday from Anglesey to Rufford then to Sheffield then back to Anglesey collecting our 2 granddaughters who are with us till Thursday.



We set off in the dark but then had beautiful blue skies before the mist set in. We had to use the M62 rather than M67 and Snake to get to Sheffield as the 67 was closed.



The fog was really bad on the M62 and over Snake coming back although we wished we hadn't decided to risk the 67. Eastbound was still closed and there were loads of forensics people on the carriageway and those green screens had been put up along the central reservation.



A man's body had been found on the motorway at 7am yesterday morning. Poor man RIP.



We then had the joy of watching the most spectacular sunset from South Manchester to home, with the sky going through that myriad of colours, orange, pink, red, purple.



The full moon with the mist over the water and lowlying land just added to the spectacle.



How beautiful is nature in all its stunning glory 🥰



