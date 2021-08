It's been a typical English summer, unfortunately.Not helped by the fact spring was dreadful too.At least we had the standard few days of hot weather so the media could go on about how ''It's hotter than Barbados''and half of the population could get out and trash a beauty spot and have a drunken fight.It is supposed to settle a bit next week though. Funny how last year it was glorious pretty much all through the first lockdown.