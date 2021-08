Is this Anglesey Debs? Used to go on holiday as a kid there and main memories are watching it rain and being taken to Holyhead Leisure Centre because there wasnít much else to do when you canít go to the beach!



It is Nick yeah. I actually don't mind the grey drizzly stuff or even a good downpour it's the wind that really pisses me off. I can't get anything done outside and everything in the garden gets regularly battered from all directions.I've just tried going out to pot on some cuttings I'd taken a few weeks ago but I don't have a potting shed just a bench on the drive. I've had to bring everything into the porch to do it as it got blown all over.It's only 20 odd mile an hour winds according to the forecast but it feels more like gale force which is forecast for Thursday.It's been relentless since we moved here in March, thankfully the locals have said it's never normally this bad but if it's going to be like this next year again I'll be moving.