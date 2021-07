Just read a piece on the beeb about the dangers of swimming in open water in a heatwave.....final paragraph was this......



"Early long-range weather forecasts from the Met Office suggest there may be a period of high pressure bringing above-average temperatures in some parts of the UK in mid-August."





Hopefully that will apply to the Lakes when we are there.Scotland has had a bad weekend for open water swimming, 41yr old Man, 29yr old woman, 9 yr old boy all drowned in Loch Lomond in the same incident and a 7yr old is seriously ill, sounds like its a mum and her sons, not sure if the man was with them. Also an 11 yr old drowned in Lanarkshire. Think its 6 this weekend alone who have died