Think you need to get over to the drugs thread and own up to what you've dabbled in today Jim 😂😂



I live near a petrochemical refinery and the wind has turned to a stiff onshore breeze in the last few days. I've got a headache the size of Wales as a result and my apartment smells like the forecourt of a Texaco station. I daren't even burn any incense in case I ignite the air in the room with a lighter.....it's bloody annoying cos we're pushing 30 deg C in the daytime here.